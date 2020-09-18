BET Africa announces ISONO, a brand new BET daily drama













[PARTNER CONTENT] In another global first for BET Africa, a star-studded local cast headlines the launch of a new gripping and sensational original daily drama titled ISONO. The vernacular titled daily drama is co-produced by BET Africa and Clive Morris Productions will air on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129) from Monday 28 September at 21:30 CAT.

BET Africa continues to do what it’s celebrated for as a black entertainment platform; amplifying and educating global audiences about the richness and nuances of black culture and black excellence.

The introduction of a telenovela format for the channel is a significant investment in the local production industry. ISONO will broadcast to audiences across the continent and is set to take African storytelling to the world. The ISONO BET Original daily drama brings to audiences the suspense and intrigue of the dual nature of human personalities; the things we reveal about ourselves and the things that make people wonder: “what are you hiding?”.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, commented: “2020 has been a big year for BET Africa. We kicked off the year with Black Tax, a locally co-produced comedy series, and a first for the channel. This was followed by BOITY: OWN YOUR THRONE, another first celebrity reality show for BET Africa. This is indicative of our co-production and industry collaboration strategy for continued investment in local content. And now it is another global first for the channel, the launch of a gripping and sensational vernacular titled daily drama, ISONO.

“The BET Awards over the years have honoured some of the most talented musicians in Africa, which is a testament to our commitment to shine a light on our own,” Twala said.

ISONO will inspire, vividly entertain, intrigue, and also educate audiences with surprising twists and unexpected cliff hangers. The telenovela features legendary and award-winning actors, Nthati Moshesh and Rami Chuene who bring gravitas to the new show. Nthati Moshesh will play the protagonist and the antihero Mary, a ruthless woman of faith.

Rami Chuene joins the cast as Jumima aka Juju, an eccentric gossipmonger who often gets the wrong end of the stick by making odd connections and pronouncements and will be joined by legendary Charmaine Mtinta – the naïve Mother Mary loyalist, Mam Lillian, who helps Mary run the day-to-day business of the House of Grace church. Senzo Radebe and Bohang Moeko are cast to play smoking young guns who will bring passion, excitement, and betrayal into the storyline.

Natasha Thahane plays Millicent, a brazen social climber, and Mam Lillian’s daughter. Fezile Makhanya brings romance into Mary’s storyline and reminds us just how much an ambitious politician is willing to do on the way to the top. Khulu Skenjana will offer us a view into a different level of the criminal underworld as he plays Gazati, a drug syndicate overlord. Ayanda Nhlapo plays a budding business owner who is loved by many. The other regular location for ISONO is the church, run by Pastor Duma played by seasoned Actor, Bongani Gumede, and Jo-Anne Reyneke who plays the Pastor’s wife.

Also joining the cast is seasoned actor Hamilton Dhlamini, young and talented actors Kgosi Mongake, Tshepo Ledwaba, Mpho Sibeko, and Mpule Matlhola, South African actor Dumisani Mbebe, and TV personality Lalla Hirayama.

Africans are amongst the most passionate and dedicated viewers of daily dramas. BET Africa is proud to be able to contribute to this rich culture of authentic local storytelling. 21:30 weekday viewing is set to change. Be sure to watch this groundbreaking TV experience.

ISONO will be the first African telenovela to air to an international market and it in co-production with Clive Morris Productions (CMP), who have successfully produced award-winning content, have a depth of industry understanding, and won accolades both locally and internationally. ISONO will air across the continent on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129) daily from 28 September on Weekdays at 21:30 CAT

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.