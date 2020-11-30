e.tv’s latest prime time drama, Durban Gen, reaches two million viewers













[PRESS OFFICE] The much-anticipated dramedy, Durban Gen, premiered its first episode on Monday, 5 October, and less than two months later, the show has built momentum to reach an impressive two million viewers milestone.

Durban Gen has maintained a storyline that not only fixates audiences on the main character’s enthralling love triangle, but also reveals the many complexities of daily hospital life for the staff of Durban General Hospital.

It has been a sensational month and a half for the show, produced by the multi-award-winning production house, Stained Glass TV.

Having trended at #Number1 on Twitter on the day of its launch, Durban Gen has maintained a favourable upward growth trajectory that has led to this point.

“Our increase in viewership speaks to a powerful combination of credible narrations, exceptional talent, and continuous marketing efforts,” says Helga Palmer, head of local productions at e.tv.

“We are proud of the viewership that Durban Gen has garnered to date. Congratulations to our partners Stained Glass TV and all our favourite Durban Gen stars for the outstanding work and effort put towards delivering a show that continues to make a significant contribution to KwaZulu-Natal and the South African entertainment industry as a whole. A heartfelt thank you and our deepest appreciation to all e.tv viewers who have made this milestone possible,” concludes Palmer.

Earlier this month, while celebrating one month on air, Durban Gen was recognised for its compelling Birthmark crafted title sequence. The show opener went on to secure a Silver award at the PROMAX Africa 2020 awards.

Durban Gen fans need to hold on tight to their seats this festive season because not only has mama bear Agata come to town, but Mbali’s world is about to be flipped on its head in a way she never dreamed possible.

Will Lindelani pay the cultural damages demanded of him by Agata? Or will he lambaste the Dlaminis for interfering in his love life?

Catch Durban Gen on e.tv, DStv Channel 194, and Openview channel 104 weeknights at 6:30PM.

