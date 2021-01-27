Tractor welcomes Christie back to the team













[PRESS OFFICE] Tractor is proud to welcome back Christie Abrahams, who was recently appointed to their sales team in the Johannesburg office.

Head of sales, Lizelle McConnell says she is happy to have another strong individual join her team.

“Christie is no stranger to the industry. It is great to have her back as a sales executive. Christie’s experience in the social media landscape comes as an asset to Tractor due to the growth of DOOH as we know there will be a big focus on omnichannel offerings in the OOH space,” Lizelle says.

Having worked at Tractor before has given Christie a head start in her new position.

“The OOH industry is constantly evolving, I am really excited to be back in the OOH space. I look forward to be working alongside a dynamic team and learning all that OOH has to offer,” she says.

Tractor is proud to have her back as part of their growing team and looks forward to many new accomplishments yet to come.

