Mediaheads 360: Thriving in 2021

In February 2019, specialist radio advertising agency RadioHeads announced that it would rebrand as MediaHeads 360 to more accurately reflect the company’s multi-platform approach.

“Our new name MediaHeads 360 positions us for growth and better aligns to truly reflect our full range of established competencies and services,” said MediaHeads 360 managing director, Candy Dempers, at the time.

In the two years since its rebrand, the company has lived up to this promise, building bespoke, multi-platform solutions for its client-partners.

In its first year, the company partnered with the public broadcaster on an innovative content marketing solution that harnessed a unique combination of television, radio and the mobile second screen, and started work on a brand new tactical, non-traditional marketing solution offering – a ground-breaking project that would push the boundaries of content integration.

In its second year, MediaHeads 360 embraced what seemed like an impossible challenge with solution-driven tenacity.

While 2020 was not the year of plenty many had hoped for, it saw MediaHeads 360 celebrate the eight season of their award-winning Standard Bank radio drama series, Iketsetse Zenzele.

The five-minute radio drama that airs as part of Standard Bank’s ‘Wallet Wise’ financial literacy programme, airs in nine official languages, over twenty weeks. The phenomenally successful series’ primary goal is to help a segment of the bank’s target market empower themselves on financial matters like fraud, scams and cybercrime. In the recent season of the radio drama, research showed that listeners found the drama to provide vital information on financial management through the pandemic.

The year also saw the realisation of a ground-breaking project that uses a combination of passive, active and storyline integration to create new marketing opportunities.

Set to air in April 2021, uBettina Wethu is South Africa’s very own adaptation of the internationally celebrated Ugly Betty television series. The universally relatable storyline lends itself to dynamic new product integration and placement where real-life brands and products are skilfully placed and unobtrusively integrated in the ‘world of story’.

MediaHeads 360 was tasked with finding the right brand fit for the new series and successfully brought on board a portfolio of popular and beloved South African skin care, bath care and hair care brands.

“We’ve most definitely seen a rise in demand among astute brands and marketers for Integrated Content Marketing opportunities aligned with locally produced flagship shows such as the uBettina Wethu series – After all, there’s a whole window of opportunity and creativity awaiting. Why look through the window at the view when one can open the window and live the view, just the same as we live brands every day?” said Justin Keats, sales director, MediaHeads 360 said.

2020 also placed renewed focus on the company’s dedication to making an impact in the community.

In honour of Mandela Month, MediaHeads 360 partnered with non-profit organisation Educubed Foundation on their #LightUp4Literacy Initiative to distribute solar lighting systems to households in informal settlements and rural communities.

In Youth Month the company ran a series of empowerment tips and “How To” videos to empower the youth with useful job hunting information, including how to compile a CV, help with job hunting, and how to prepare for a job interview.

And when 2020 shed light on the importance of female empowerment, MediaHeads 360 accepted the challenge by awarding five bursaries to empower and uplift women working in the media landscape.

Looking forward to 2021 MediaHeads 360 will continue to build bespoke content solutions; use technology as an enabler of opportunity and help their client partners solve business challenges.

“Courage is part of our DNA, and we believe this is a time for courage. Courage to push the boundaries… to find new ways of doing things and the courage to lead the way,” Dempers concluded.

