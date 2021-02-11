Primedia Broadcasting ‘releases’ DJ Fresh and Euphonik from contracts













DJ Fresh and Euphonik have left Primedia Broadcasting for good. The popular DJs were, back in January, accused on Twitter of allegedly raping a woman. The broadcaster suspended them immediately. But now they have been released from their contracts.

On Wednesday evening, two press releases were issued almost simultaneously announcing their departure from the company… despite the fact that neither have appeared in court nor been charged with the offence.

In its statement, Primedia Broadcasting’s interim CEO, Geraint Crwys-Williams, said the decision to release the pair from their contracts “does not reflect a view on the veracity of any allegations against either Euphonik or Fresh. Rather it prioritises Primedia Broadcasting’s business imperatives. We believe that this decision is in the best interest of our company and our various stakeholders”.

Crwys-Williams said the company had reached the decision to release Fresh and Euphonik from their contracts was take “after careful consideration”.

DJ Fresh and Euphonik, for their part, said they had unfortunately, not been able to “find common ground with Primedia and have agreed a release from our obligations to the broadcaster, with immediate effect”. They said that after “extensive consultation, legal and otherwise” that it was in their best interests to resume all of our public engagements”.

“We look forward to our names being cleared,” they said.

The issue blew up on Twitter in mid-January after the woman posted a series of tweets alleging the pair had drugged and raped her.

At the time, Primedia Broadcasting said it took the matter “extremely seriously” and would “apply a rigorous, systematic internal process to assess them”. The parties then “reached a mutual decision for both DJs to come off air in order to focus on addressing this matter.”

A few days later, the woman formally laid charges against DJ Fresh and Euphonik, TshisaLIVE reported. She alleged the assault had taken place at a ‘chillas’ (small party). One of the DJ’s told the title the allegations were “hurtful and false”.

