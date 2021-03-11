947 gives heads up on new line-up as TholiB returns and Msizi James joins













Durban-born Msizi James has joined 947, and will be on duty every weekday morning for the Joburg station’s nine to 12 show.

“My journey on radio started in 2014 with my love for music. Since moving to Johannesburg, I have become accustomed to the drive and ambition of this city. I love the energy and the people! I am thrilled to be a part of the 947 family,” said James. The show will deliver three hours of solid at-home and in-office entertainment, including lots of laughs, unfiltered but fun-filled conversations and the best music.

News of the station’s 2021 line-up came hot on the heels of the announcement confirming Thando Thabethe as the new weekday host of its afternoon drive show.

“We have developed a line-up that maximises the depth and breadth of South African radio talent; amazing presenters who we know will bring fresh perspectives and new personalities to the station. We believe that the new line-up delivers an enhanced listening value proposition for our current and future listener base, while also providing key opportunities for the advertisers and clients who are critical to our success,” said station manager Thando Makhunga.

Nick Explicit, host of ‘947 Sundays with Nick Explicit’, now also kicks off the weekday line-up with his new show ‘Daybreak with Nick Explicit’ between 05:00 and 06:00. The show leads up to 947’s flagship morning drive show ‘Anele and the Club on 947’ and targets Joburg early risers, or the 5am Club.

TholiB

947 has also welcomed back Tholi Bologo, fondly known as Tholi B, as he claims Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 14:00 to 18:00 with his new show, ‘Tholi B Weekends on 947′. Tholi B is your go-to-guy for fun and feel-good music.

In other news, 947 listeners can expect even more Ayanda MVP. In addition to her weekday slot, Ayanda MVP will be serving up the week’s best music releases every Sunday evening on her new show called ‘947 New and Exclusive with Ayanda MVP’.

Sadly, 947 is also bidding a fond farewell to the fierce and fabulous Andy Maqondwana, who has grown her career significantly within the Primedia portfolio of radio stations since starting at Kfm 94.5 in 2015. The stations wished her the best for her future adventures.

Weekdays

05:00-06:00 Daybreak with Nick Explicit

06:00-09:00 Anele and the Club on 947

09:00-12:00 Msizi James on 947

12:00-15:00 Ayanda MVP

15:00-19:00 947 Drive with Thando

19:00-22:00 Mon – Thu: Nights with Zweli

19:00-22:00 Fri: 947 Bloc Party Part 1 with Chrizz Beatz

Saturdays

07:00-10:00 947 Weekend Breakfast with Hulisani

10:00-14:00 947 Top 40 with Zweli, powered by CTM

14:00-18:00 Tholi B Weekends on 947

18:00-21:00 947 Bloc Party Part 1 with Chrizz Beatz

21:00-00:00 947 Bloc Party Part 2

Sundays

07:00-10:00 947 Weekend Breakfast with Hulisani

10:00-14:00 947 Sundays with Nick Explicit

14:00-18:00 Tholi B Weekends on 947

18:00-20:00 947 New and Exclusive with Ayanda MVP

20:00-00:00 947 Date Night

