Media Moves: Novus Group launches media monitoring app, NFVF calls for advisory panel nominations, Telkom appoints Levergy













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Novus Group delivers media insights on your phone

Media monitoring and analysis company Novus Group has launched an app that will deliver time sensitive media monitoring alerts and content directly to its client’s mobile devices, wherever they are.

The app was developed in response to the growing trend of remote working, allowing agency and corporate clients to make informed decisions that could impact their business, in or out of the office.

Novus Group director, Joe Hamman, said the ability to monitor broadcast, online, print and social media was a key tool for executives, marketing and PR professionals to gain insights into the efficacy of stakeholder, customer and media relationships.

“The launch of the app is the latest step in our journey to innovate media monitoring services in South Africa, making it easy for our clients to have ‘hands-on’ access to vital information in a smart, slick format,” said Hamman.

“We’ve always known there is a better way of doing media monitoring, which provides real insights and actionable information. It’s a sector with huge growth potential, and we’re working to make it relevant to South African audiences, with advanced technology platforms and skilled expertise in place,” added Hamman.

Media monitoring is a booming industry worldwide as companies look for ways to respond to the rising adoption of online and social media platforms by their customers. A recent report on the global media monitoring tools market, by Fortune Business Insights, suggests the market will grow from $2.48 billion in 2019 to reach $6.51 billion by 2027.

People moves

The NFVF calls for nominations of individuals to serve as members in the Advisory Panel for Production & Development

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) is an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture that was mandated to spearhead the equitable growth of South Africa’s film and video industry.

The NFVF is looking for industry experts who would like to serve as members of the advisory panel for grant funding adjudication in accordance with the NFVF Act, 73 of 1997. The advisory panel members will fulfil a statutory role to advise the NFVF council and management on the merits of grant applications and any matters relating to the South African film, television, electronic media, training or any other related field.

Advisory members shall be nominated by any member of the public and nominations from other individuals or groups are also invited. The Foundation are looking for individuals who have the knowledge and extensive experience in the film sector.

Letters of nomination should clearly describe the candidate’s specific expertise and qualifications related to the criteria above.

Nomination materials should include:

A letter from the nominee indicating a willingness to serve for at least two years

A brief statement of the nominee’s qualifications

A current curriculum vitae

A motivation letter of why they are the most suitable candidate to serve on the panel

Nominations should be forwarded by e-mail to applications@nfvf.co.za

Closing Date: 31 March 2021 at 17h00

Hook, Line & Sinker appoints Ariel Katzen to head digital

Creative integrated communications agency, Hook, Line & Sinker, welcomes digital guru and renowned blogger, Ariel Katzen aka Cape Town Guy, to lead the way on all social and digital activities. Katzen will oversee HLS global tech accounts; Meet and Code Europe, Skynamo, RoomRaccoon and SAP Africa.

Business moves

Champ Sponsorship joins the Duke Group

The DUKE Group has announced that a new sponsorship marketing agency, CHAMP, would be part of its fold of specialist agencies. CHAMP will be led by managing director, Meagan Fester, a well-established sponsorship specialist, and supported by chairman, Marc Tudhope, an industry heavyweight, with experience in establishing a number of sponsorship agencies over the years.

Fester said, “Despite the current global uncertainty, this is such an exciting time for both brands and consumers. At CHAMP, we are focused on the connection point between brands and consumers. We see this as the key differentiator moving forward and have already done a lot of work in understanding how best to integrate the services of the group to clients benefit. It’s fantastic to be able to bring CHAMP’s sponsorship expertise and services to the DUKE Group, which is a frontrunner in integrating multiple aspects of brand building that achieve business results.”

CEO Wayne Naidoo said, “We’ve been on a winning strategic growth path and our decision to create CHAMP is a natural progression for the group. Adding specialist sponsorship services to our offering was always a milestone on our journey, and it adds a fantastic dimension to helping brands find success in increasingly demanding and changeable times. I can’t think of a more fitting partnership as part of our evolution.”

eNCA Business launches on 11 March 2021

Rofhiwa Madzena

eNCA has launched a brand-new business show. eNCA Business is a live show that airs weekly on Thursdays at 9pm. The show will be produced and presented by eNCA’s vibrant and experienced business news team who have over two decades of combined experience and are trusted household names in this field.

Devan Murugan has long been the news anchor at eNCA and took over the leadership of the business news when he was appointed as business editor in October 2020.

Rofhiwa Madzena worked in radio as a reporter and then as on-air producer for news and current affairs. She later transitioned from being a journalist broadcaster on TV to joining eNCA as business anchor and producer in 2018.

Melitta Ngalonkulu was a financial journalist and also hosted a business-related podcast show prior to joining eNCA in November 2020 as a business anchor and producer.

Seasoned business savvy reporters, Heidi Giokos and Mawande Kheswa complete the team as contributors to the show.

The show will reflect the various business issues that made news in the week and look ahead at what is unfolding in the business world.

“The role of business in the nation’s overall recovery is now underscored like never before. The scope and opportunity to share the South African and African business context is limitless. eNCA Business will uncover the impact that big business has on consumers and the economy, as well as share insights and learnings from business players across the fraternity,” Murugan said.

Telkom appoints Levergy as new sponsorship agency

Levergy, part of the global M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment network, has welcomed leading telecommunications business Telkom to its growing list of clients, closing off a very promising start to 2021. The appointment follows a competitive pitch process, which sees the agency immediately begin work across the sponsorship portfolio for Telkom and its group of companies.

The portfolio includes significant investments in high growth areas of women’s sport and esports. In addition, the agency has been mandated to grow the commercial programme for VS Gaming, Telkom’s owned gaming and esports asset.

Levergy managing director, Ray Langa said, “2020 was a challenging year, not only for Levergy but for our industry as a whole. So, to kickoff 2021 with a major new client is not only immensely exciting but a great boost for our agency. We are very proud of our continued growth, especially under these testing times and are delighted to welcome Telkom to the Levergy family. Our first few engagements with the team have been hugely encouraging and it’s great to see one of South African’s leading brands placing huge importance on the impact that sponsorships and passion-based marketing can create for the brand and the business.”

The appointment follows the agency’s recent recognition at the Hollard Sports Industry Awards where they were named Agency of the Year for the second consecutive year.

AME secures SA rights for Wondery Podcasts

African Media Entertainment (AME) is enhancing its digital footprint by securing the South African rights for Wondery podcasts, the world’s largest independent podcast producer.

The latest PWC Media Outlook report forecasts that the South African podcast market will double to 19 million monthly listeners by 2024. Podcasts have proven to be the fastest growing sector of media consumption, enabling the digital migration of media brands.

Dave Tiltmann, the chief executive officer of African Media Entertainment (AME), said: “This expansion into audio consumption on demand comes at a critical point for the group as our core commercial radio business is extremely healthy.

“OFM and Algoa FM dominate their respective markets, as well as the Moneyweb digital platform which has maintained its status in the financial media space for years.”

According to Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2019, 1 in 5 people use podcasts to keep up-to-date with politics and current affairs, with approximately 19% of respondents who have interests in specialist or lifestyle podcasts.

AME’s radio platforms include Algoa FM, OFM and Classic 1027 while the digital, publishing and marketing services include MediaHeads 360, Moneyweb, Mahareng, Digital Platforms, Central Media Group and sales house United Stations.

In addition to providing compelling advertising through their collaboration with Wondery, AME is utilising the strength of their audio experts by enabling media brands to produce their own podcasts, which will be distributed through the AME network.

Game on for Cedar Communications

Game Stores has appointed Cedar South Africa, a member of the King James Group, as its specialist content marketing agency.

Cedar Communications has worked closely with Game to develop an omnichannel content strategy that will see Cedar produce relevant, useful and engaging content marketing executions to bring to life Game’s brand promise of ‘creating a better life for all’.

The content, which will primarily live on Game’s website but also be featured in-store and on the retailer’s social media channels, will showcase the variety of products in store and online, highlight the convenience of the one-stop shopping experience and reinforce the message that Game is the home of everyday low low prices.

Brendan Cooper, Cedar’s content director, said “Cedar’s content marketing philosophy is that brands don’t just need more content, they need smarter content. They need to carve out a territory that turns their owned media into powerful customer conversations. We are really excited about taking this next step to do just that, by providing compelling, helpful content, across their omnichannel mix, to engage and delight Game shoppers.”

RAPT Creative charged with digital campaigns for three Heineken SA brands

RAPT Creative, a young and innovative strategic and executional through-the-line agency, has been charged with creating digital campaigns for the world’s best-selling cider; arguably Namibia’s favourite export; and a mischievous new local brand. They are Strongbow Cider, Windhoek Beer and Fox Dry Cider respectively.

All three brands are part of the Heineken South Africa portfolio, for which the hotshop already handles Windhoek Lager below-the-line, Miller Genuine Draught through-the-line, Sol through-the-line, Strongbow below-the-line and Fox Dry Cider below-the-line.

The beer work was awarded to RAPT on the back of the successful campaigns it had already developed and launched for Heineken South Africa, while RAPT was awarded the digital communications for Strongbow Cider and Fox Dry Cider digital work.

Irvine Partners wins Huawei corporate account

Irvine Partners public relations and integrated marketing agency has been awarded the Huawei Technologies corporate communications account.

The agency will serve as the communications partner for Huawei’s South African corporate office.

“We are excited to have Irvine Partners on board and look forward to a rewarding working relationship based on their track record and ability to hit the ground running,” said Huawei’s media and communications manager, Vanashree Govender.

Irvine Partners’ mandate will be to communicate Huawei’s significant local impact — both in terms of a tangible commitment to social responsibility and its contribution to South Africa’s digital transformation and economic growth. The agency will also handle all media enquiries and liaison around Huawei corporate.

“We believe there is significant scope to grow awareness around Huawei’s investment and long-term commitment to doing business in South Africa and we are delighted to partner with them in achieving that,” said Irvine Partners CEO, Rachel Irvine.

Press Room appointed by Le Naturel

Le Naturel, a local South African handcrafted luxury natural beauty brand, is known for its unique product ranges featuring indigenous oils with incredible healing benefits and enchanting aromas. Press Room will handle the company’s PR requirements.

Award-winning journalist Zubeida Jaffer is launching her own publishing company

Award-winning journalist Zubeida Jaffer is launching her own publishing company called Number 10 Publishers on 24 March 2021.

She has taken back all three her best-selling titles from established publishing houses and has created her own publishing imprint. “I have wanted to do this for a long time and the Pandemic forced me to move faster,” she said

She has registered this company with her daughter Ruschka Jaffer, who is a high-school teacher in Gauteng. “We were so acutely aware last year that life was short. Ruschka pointed out to me that if I were to drop dead, she would not know where to start to access my body of work,” she said.

Number 10 Publishers are issuing her three titles Our Generation; Love in the Time of Treason; and Beauty of the Heart (The Life and Times of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke) in print, electronic and audio versions. The books are available at select bookstores in all major centres as well as online at www.zubeidajaffer.co.za . The audiobooks will be available later in the year.

OOH Capital sets out to boost the global out of home industry

Tom Goddard

A number of senior figures from the worldwide out of home industry have formed a new global advisory company and consultancy aimed at accelerating the industry’s expansion and digital transformation.

Headed by former Ocean Outdoor chairman Tom Goddard, the group also includes former Posterscope global CEO Annie Rickard, Posterscope’s former global insight director David Gordon and former Iberia CEO Carlos Viladevall, former Clear Channel France president Philippe Baudillon and Richard Sunderland, founder and CEO of strategy company Heavenly.

The latest partner to join is Stephen Freitas, the highly regarded former CMO of the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA). Freitas is based in Washington DC. Chairman Goddard is also president of global OOH trade body the World Out of Home Organization.

OOH Capital will advise OOH businesses, cities, real estate owners and technology suppliers on the best ways to navigate the rapidly changing OOH landscape. It will operate globally and services will also include specialist advice on mergers and acquisitions, OOH digitisation strategy and implementation for governments, local authorities and cities and planning for real estate owners wishing to expand their portfolios.

OOH Capital chairman Goddard says: “The advertising world is full of people offering advice, however this is the first time a dedicated client-focused specialist OOH advisory service, with the experience and ability to take a truly global, holistic view, has been formed. I am very proud to be working with a rich blend of senior partners, with impeccable credentials, all of whom have proven track records in their field.”

LabourGenie.Net grows strategic partnership to expand UKG Dimensions in South Africa

LabourGenie.Net, a workforce management (WFM) solutions company, has announced its strategic partnership with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group), a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM), payroll, HR service delivery, and workforce management solutions.

After conducting a stringent due diligence process aligned with global industry standards, LabourGenie.Net has been appointed as an official reseller in Southern Africa, committed to the expansion of the UKG Dimensions footprint throughout the region.

Making moves

National Geographic launches #ExploreWithNatGeo photographic competition In South Africa

A girl rides the carousel at the Sultan Bahu Fete. Johannesburg, South Africa/ Gulshan Khan

National Geographic has announced its #ExploreWithNatGeo Photo Competition 2021 brought to you by Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, and in collaboration with The Sunday Times. Themed Find the epic in every day, the competition invites all South Africans to capture unique and remarkable moments, experiences or aspects of everyday life around them, with entries open from 7 March to 3 April 2021.

“Visual storytelling is at the heart of National Geographic and we receive hundreds of photographs from our followers on social media every year,” said Evert van der Veer, vice president, Media Networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa. “Every picture tells a story, every day has an epic moment and we are excited to see what vibrant tales South Africans have to tell.”

All it takes is a new perspective to rediscover our breathtaking world. Capturing these epic moments through a single image could lead to a share in prizes worth R 70 000. The first prize is a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G smart phone plus accessories, with a Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, and a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G as the second and third prizes respectively. In addition, the finalist photos and the winning three, will be published in the Sunday Times Lifestyle and online at TimesLIVE.

To enter, fans are encouraged to post their photo on Instagram, tagging @NatGeo_Africa @SamsungMobileSA, adding #ExploreWithNatGeo #GalaxyS21 and #withGalaxy hashtags.

Every week, ten photos will be selected by the judging panel which, together with an additional ten wildcard entries, will become the top fifty entrants. From this batch of epic photos, the top ten finalists will be selected by a panel that includes award-winning photographer and National Geographic Explorer Gulshan Khan. The winner will be announced on Earth Day, 22 April 2021.

Competition terms and conditions are available here.

Google.org’s $25m pledge reinforces commitment to women, girls in Africa

Google.org’s open call on International Women’s Day for applications for grant funding from its new global Impact Challenge (GIC) for Women and Girls, reinforces the organisation’s commitment to the empowerment of women and girls on the African continent.

The GIC for Women and Girls, which will provide $25 million in overall cash grants to nonprofits and social enterprises creating pathways to prosperity for women and girls, follows initiatives like the 2019 Africa launch of Women Will, Google’s initiative to create opportunities for women, and Google’s #IamRemarkable workshop series, which works to counteract conditioning that women shouldn’t celebrate their achievements.

Empowering women and girls in Africa to reach their full economic potential, and to thrive, is more critical now than ever before as they bear the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, Google South Africa country director Alistair Mokoena says, quoting the Foresight Africa report 2021. It confirms that the coronavirus has “exacerbated already-existing gender inequalities, laying bare serious fault lines in safety, physical and mental health, education, domestic responsibilities, and employment opportunities”.

Organisations have until Friday, 2 April at 11:59pm GMT to submit their applications at g.co/womenandgirlschallenge.

Tshimologong announces the fifth edition of Digital Lab Africa

The fifth edition of Digital Lab Africa (DLA), the first mentorship and incubation program for African creatives in innovative and digital content, has launched its next call for applications. DLA is calling on artists, producers, designers, collectives, students or entrepreneurs from both creative and cultural industries, including from across Sub-Saharan Africa to apply.

DLA aims to incubate emerging talent by offering them a springboard to jump-start and accelerate their projects with the support and expertise of the DLA ecosystem. Led and managed by Wits University’s Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, and supported by the AFD (Agence Française de Développement).

The Pan-African accelerator focuses on 5 key categories: Immersive Experience, Video Games, Music, Animation and Digital Art. The programme initiated five years ago by the French Institute in South Africa (IFAS) counts SACEM, TRACE, TV5 Monde Afrique, the French Embassy in Nigeria, amongst others, as partners. Applications for the animation and immersive experience (XR) categories are now open and close on 4 April, while applications for video, digital art, and music categories can be submitted between 17 May and 11 July.

To apply, click here.

MediaTech Africa 2021 postponed

Event Organisers Reed Exhibitions Africa and Sun Circle Group have announced the postponement of MediaTech Africa 2021, the biennial advanced media and entertainment technology trade show held in Johannesburg, South Africa, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions the protocols require.

The event was scheduled to run from 14 to 16 July 2021 at The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Managing Director of Reed Exhibitions Africa, Carol Weaving, said: “Responding to the current Covid-19 protocols and restrictions in place as well as the ongoing conversations with our customers who remain our number-one priority, the decision to postpone the 2021 edition of MediaTech Africa was made.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.