National talk station SAfm adds new members to its family

Koketso Sachane, Sheila Ndikumana, and Kutlwano Masote join the SAfm line-up as presenters as of April 2021.
The only national talk radio station in South Africa, with the largest footprint, SAfm promised to remain relevant and ultimately deliver more on its mandate to grow the station’s listenership.
“We are excited to welcome new presenters to the SAfm family, and we wish them well,” said SAfm acting station manager, Kina Nhlengethwa. “They all bring a wealth of knowledge to the station. It is vital to keep abreast and adapt to the ever-changing media landscape and serve our audiences holistically.”
Changes to the 2021 line-up include Asanda Beda taking over the early morning slot, Sound Awake 03h00-05h00 weekdays, from 1 April, while Mandla Shongwe moves to the late-night Music Show on weekends.
A well-known talk host, Koketso Sachane, will anchor the View Point on Wednesday and Thursday from 20:00 – 22:00, live from the Cape Town studios. Sheila Ndikumana takes over the early weekend slot, 03h00-06h00, to bring a taste of music from the African continent. Listeners can look forward to the familiar voice of Kutlwano Masote, with the best classical music on Saturday & Sunday, 16h00-19h00.
The rest of the weekdays and weekend schedule will remain the same.
Monday – Friday
|Time channel
|Show Name
|Presenter
|00:00-03:00
|Night Light
|Automation
|03:00-05:00
|Sound Awake
|Asanda Beda
|05:00-06:00
|First Take SA
|News & Current Affairs
|06:00- 09:00
|SAfm Sunrise
|Stephen Grootes, Zai Khan (Sport) Nomsa Mdhluli (News)
|09:00- 12:00
|The Talking
Point
|Cathy Mohlahlana
|12:00- 13:00
|Update at Noon
|News & Current Affairs
|13:00 – 15:00
|Life Happens
|Phemelo Motene
|15:00 – 18:00
|Beyond The
Headlines
|Aldrin Samper, Thabiso Mosia
(Sport)
|18:00- 19:00
|Market Update
|Moneyweb (Mon-Thurs)
|19:00 – 20:00 18:00 – 19:00
|Sport On (Mon – Thur) Friday
|Thabiso Mosia
|20:00 – 22:00
|The View Point
|Songezo Mabece (Mon – Tue)
Koketso Sachane (Wed – Thur)
|22:00 – 00:00
|Late Night
Conversation
|Patricia Ntuli (Mon-Thurs)
|19:00 – 21:00
|Off The Pitch
(Friday)
|Bridget Masina
|21:00 – 00:00
|Music Show
(Friday)
|Mandla Shongwe
Saturday & Sunday
|Time channel
|Show Name
|Presenter
|00:00 – 03:00
|The Cradle
|Automation
|03:00 – 06:00
|Music of Africa
|Sheila
Ndikumana
|06:00 – 07:00
|Weekend View
|News & Current
Affairs
|07:00 – 10:00
|The Jet Set Breakfast
|Michelle
Constant
|10:00- 13:00
|The Seasons (Jazz Show)
| Kgomotso
Moeketsi
|13:00 – 16:00
|The Soundtrack Of
Your Life
|Ernest Pillay
|16:00 – 19:00
|Weekend Sundowner
Classics
|Kutlwano
Masote
|19:00 – 21:00 19:00 – 20:00
|Sport Trax (Saturday)
Facts Of
Faith (Sunday)
|Jon Gericke
Naye
Lupondwana
|21:00 – 22:00 20:00 – 21:00
|Saturday Sunday
|Drama Series
|22:00 – 00:00 21:00 – 00:00
|The Wind Down
(Saturday)
Sunday
| Mandla
Shongwe
