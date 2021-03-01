State Theatre Fringe Programme: Percy Mthunzi to perform on YouTube













[SPONSORED CONTENT] Percy Mthunzi will be performing online on The South African State Theatre’s YouTube channel on the 7 March 2021 at 20h00. Tickets cost only R50 and are obtainable from Webtickets online.

Percy Mthunzi was born in Limpopo Province in 1986. In 1995, he moved to Mamelodi (East of Pretoria), where he currently resides with his family. His love for music was evident from an early age, particularly gospel which saw him joining a school chair in which he later became a lead singer.

In high school, he and a couple of his high school friends started a music group called Living Soul. The group performed at various events such as weddings, parties, church gatherings, gospel festivals in and around Mamelodi.

In July 2009 Mthunzi released his debut gospel album titled Halebokwe. The choice of gospel music was inspired by his love, passion and commitment to God. Mthunzi is also a born-again Christian that is a committed member at his local church and community. On the album he worked with SAMA winning duo, Bongi and Colin Damans. He also featured a gospel songstress Esther Selebano. Halebokwe, who is a fusion of jazz and Afro-pop.

However the album itself is more traditional as it features a number of South African traditional hymns and praise songs.

2011 saw Mthunzi releasing his second studio album titled Optimistic. On this album he worked with the 2009 SABC Crown Gospel Award Winner, Karabo Mongatane, and the Joyous Celebrations member, Sibongiseni Thema, as well as composer producer Tiego Mantlhwa. Optimistic was positively received with fair airplay in local radio stations. It is also keeping him on the road for interviews and performances in different parts of the country.

Mthunzi understands that even as a musician, he needs a strong educational background and foundation, setting priorities straight and living a well-balanced life. Which is why after completing his matric Mthunzi followed his dream of becoming an actor.

