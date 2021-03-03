Supersized schedule on Lifetime this year with raucous reality, gripping crime & memorable movies













[PARTNER CONTENT] This year Lifetime (DStv 131) is jam-packed with brand new seasons of hit reality favourites including Married at First Sight, Little Women and Bridezillas, riveting new crime shows as well as Lifetime’s much-loved ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ movie titles that are centred on some of the most iconic women in pop culture history; Salt-N-Pepa, Wendy Williams and Whitney Houston.

Wendy Williams: Hot Topic (10 April at 19h20) is a biopic executive produced by the outspoken TV talk-show host herself. It is a brutally honest and intimate look at Wendy’s life including details about her struggle with addiction and her divorce.

This is followed directly by the feature length documentary, Wendy Williams: What a Mess! (10 April Saturday 20h50), where she sheds her private persona and speaks directly to the camera about her tumultuous life and career. This raw and emotional interview with Wendy will give loyal fans insight into the most controversial headlines that have surrounded the star over the past few years.

Lifetime also brings viewers bingeworthy monthly themed movies all year round, every Saturday and Sunday evening from 19h20. From ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ movies in April, to a slate of ‘Family Feud’ movies in May and ‘Man Crush’ movies in June. Lifetime’s famous ’So Wrong They’re Right’ movies will take centre stage in September with titles like The Wrong Mr. Right and The Wrong Nanny, before giving way to edge-of your seat thrillers in October.

As the home to Married at First Sight, Lifetime boasts back to back seasons of the award-winning hit series in April and July. Everything is new in season 11 of Married at First Sight (starts 02 April at 20h05). There are new couples, new drama, all set in New Orleans. Then in August, season 12 of Married at First Sight heads to Atlanta for what is set to be the most romantic, diverse and surprising season yet as ten brave, but loveless singles enter a legally binding marriage at first sight.

After a monumental year of challenges and change, Lifetime’s hit series Little Women: Atlanta returns with the premiere of season six in May (starts 6 May at 20h05). The season kicks off with Ms. Juicy, Minnie, the Tiny Twinz Amanda & Andrea, Abira and the return of Monie, as the ladies come back together in Atlanta to pursue their dreams in the city’s vibrant hip hop scene. Once again, these feisty ladies bring the fun and the drama as they continue to juggle their careers, friendships, complicated love lives and for some, motherhood. They are also forced to deal with the pandemic and then the tragic loss of their cast mate Minnie.

The highly anticipated episodes will be directly followed by the all-new 30 minute after show, Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered, hosted by Loni Love.

Loni Love also narrates the new season of Bridezillas (starts 11 May at 21h00) which is back with a vengeance. The most over-the-top brides wreak wedding havoc leading to epic meltdowns, wild bachelorette blowouts, and dramatic family feuds on the way to the altar.

In other hot reality viewing; Lifetime has brand new episodes of Marrying Millions (starts 13 April Tuesday at 20h05). When one partner is incredibly flush and the other is most definitely not, it seems friends and family can’t help but question whether it is in fact true love.

For those looking for their crime fix, Wednesdays from 20h15 on Lifetime is the place to be. Murder at My Door with Kym Marsh (starts 10 March at 21h00) is a jaw-dropping true-crime series which explores cases of innocent people murdered in their own homes by someone they thought they could trust and, in some cases, had known for many years.

Green Eyed Killers (starts 05 May at 21h00) tells the stories of ordinary people put in extraordinary situations due to the actions of jealous lovers whose violent and controlling acts lead to horrific consequences. This gripping and emotional series shows how the victims were able to overcome these life-changing experiences.

Then in June, Survivors with Denise Welch examines the immense trauma faced by survivors of horrific crimes and the incredible effort required to return to normalcy in the bloody aftermath.

Lifetime (DStv 131) is bringing their viewers all the reality drama, intriguing crime and the best in made-for-TV movies this year.



