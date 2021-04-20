Face First Media relaunches a mega gateway site in the Durban CBD













[SPONSORED PARTNER CONTENT] Face First Media has just relaunched the largest Mega-Wall Sign at the N3 gateway entrance to the Durban central business district.

This massive 24-hour illuminated wall sign offers high impact exposure to all inbound traffic along the busiest and most important highway into the city.

“In addition to the other Mega Sky Signs in our CBD premier holding, we are now able to offer advertisers even more engaging and unsurpassed brand awareness by dominating the skyline,” says Stevan Wilken, Face First Media’s managing director. “We are excited to have signed this 330 square metre site and remain focussed on our strategy of offering bold and pioneering opportunities with a noticeable power and influence in the out of home space.”

While there is a tendency for media owners in a low-growth economic environment to consolidate and pause their development programme, Stevan points out, “Out of home media remains a solid and proven media format for geographical targeting that can engage a particular audience in a more effective manner than on-line media potentially can”.

And he adds: “We have therefore remained strategic in acquiring high-impact sites such as this entrance wall sign in the Durban CBD. During the lockdown we also introduced a trio of LED Digital Super Signs on all incoming highways into Durban to lead the way in offering full digital coverage on the N3, N2 and M4.”

At almost four times the size of a Super Sign and directly angled to the main traffic flows, this exceptional Mega Wall Sign offers unmatched brand visibility along the most receptive stretch of the N3 highway where vast volumes of traffic is slowing down and are being channelled into one of the busiest zones of the inner city where taxis, buses and the trains cross-offer.

Stevan concludes: “We are excited to offer this extraordinary site as we prepare for a rebound of the South African economy and gear ourselves for an increased demand for high impact Out-of-Home sites. We see this site as a springboard for brands to not only stand-out but re-engage their audiences with eye-catching content for deep-seated message receptibility.”

Face First Media is a specialised outdoor advertising company with over a decade’s specialised expertise in the outdoor advertising industry. We are currently one of the biggest outdoor media owners in South Africa when it comes to well-placed sites. Our objective is to make your business more visible and accessible to your potential client base within your target market. Our unique and extensive property inventory that comprises over 160 premium advertising sites which are strategically located in highly sought-after locations across the most prominent areas of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal enables us to promote your brand in a versatile variety of locations.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.