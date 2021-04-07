In closing: State Theatre brings The Encounter, The Magnificent 7 and Dictated Democracy to Kucheza Afrika Festival













[SPONSORED POST] The Encounter by Lulu Mlangeni is a duet in a dialogue that explores subtleties that undermine the potential for a smooth flow of relationships between genders.

The Magnificent Seven by Mdu Nhlapo is a mystical tale inspired by Antoine Fuqua. Magnificent Seven depicts a turbulent journey of a group of individuals who are at a helm of an apocalypse. This catastrophe requires them to fight the plight with all their might, through which their armour of moral character and spiritual ingenuity is tested, will they preserve their domain or surrender?

Dictated Democracy by Smangaliso Ngwenya

Democracy. A myth existing within the parameters of an ominous dictatorship. Living in a democratic country where “democracy” is spewed out and inked in sacred deceptive scrolls of policy, rule and clogs up every trace of existence. Yet it remains a myth. We live in a system that promises an impeccable harmonic space of existence that constantly proves to coerce and dictate us into a vicious circle of torment.

All shows will be live in the theatre. Book your ticket from www.webtickets.co.za

