Media Moves: Tractor to boost businesses to tune of R8m, Greg Aldridge joins Ultimate Media, new round of SANEF relief funding opens, SoundInsights launched

This week’s BIG move: Calling all SMEs: Outdoor media owner to give local businesses advertising boost to the tune of R8M

Tractor Outdoor is offering small and medium-size businesses (SMEs) their share of a collective R8 million in media exposure as part of its #20in21 SME Initiative.

The media owner will leverage its extensive network of nationwide outdoor media inventory to promote local businesses for free, and is open to all SMEs in South Africa. The idea, explains Remi Du Preez, commercial director at Tractor Outdoor, is to “give these businesses a much-needed marketing boost, helping them to increase sales and secure top of mind awareness”.

This year also marks Tractor’s 20th birthday, and to celebrate, Tractor intends to select 20 deserving SMEs from the total pool of entries. Each of these businesses will receive a package that includes advertising across Tractor’s OOH and digital OOH networks, as well as social media and online exposure. Of the 20, five selected ‘SME Heroes’ will each get an additional boost in the form of a branded video, PR and digital promotion.

“The qualifying criteria is simple. We’re looking for interesting companies and passionate people; businesses that demonstrate the potential – and desire – for growth, but that could do with a helping hand to get them there,” said Du Preez.

Through 2020, Tractor Outdoor granted billboard space to a significant number of businesses, selecting five that were featured as part of the media owner’s #SMEHeroes campaign, which shone a spotlight on their respective stories through a video series.

The campaign also became a pivotal moment for Tractor, which led to a shift in its entire approach to business. Tractor Outdoor has since applied for its B-Corp certification, which is granted to companies that meet the most stringent criteria of balancing profit with purpose. “Our responsibility to shareholders will remain, but there’s now a greater emphasis on the role we play within our community.”

To apply for the Tractor Outdoor #20in21 Advertising Fund, please click here. Entries close on 2 May 2021.

People moves

Greg Aldridge joins radio & audio specialist agency, Ultimate Media

Greg Aldridge

Ultimate Media has announced that Greg Aldridge, one half of Greg & Lucky, has officially joined the team as of 1 April.

Aldridge has had a successful career in radio both on and off air, most recently at 947 where he formed part The Greg and Lucky Show duo who hosted the drive time show. He also worked as a producer on numerous radio shows while at Primedia.

According to John Walls, Director at Ultimate Media, “Greg’s experience as a radio producer will be invaluable. He knows what kind of content engages a listener and keeps them tuned in. His experience with digital and social media also means that he knows how to conceptualise and implement the kind of multi-platform radio and audio campaigns which are so in demand for our clients.”

Aldridge has an extensive resume that includes a degree in journalism from Rhodes University, producing a successful YouTube web series, interviews with some of the biggest local and international stars including The Jacksons, and producing award winning radio shows.

He said, “I’ve been in the radio industry for over ten years and have seen it change and evolve over those year’s, but one thing has remained the same; my dedication to creating quality content for the audience.”

Alessandra Galloni will be Reuters’ next editor-in-chief

Alessandra Galloni

Alessandra Galloni, previously global managing editor at Reuters, is taking over the role of editor-in-chief from Steve Adler, who retires at the end of the month after 10 years as editor-in-chief.

Galloni will oversee all editorial functions for Reuters’ world-class newsroom and its 2 500 journalists in 200 locations around the world. She will also become the first female editor-in-chief in Reuters’ 170-year history.

Galloni is a transformative and inspirational leader with outstanding journalistic credentials, a truly global perspective and a compelling vision for the future of news. She is the recipient of the 2020 Minard Editor Award from the Gerald Loeb Foundation, as well as the winner of an Overseas Press Club Award and a UK Business Journalist of the Year Award.

In her role as global managing editor, she has driven innovation, speed and quality throughout the newsgathering operation. Previously, she spent 13 years at the Wall Street Journal before joining Reuters in 2013 as editor of the Southern Europe bureau.

Galloni was the standout candidate in an extensive, global search and highly competitive recruitment process, which featured many impressive internal and external candidates.

Kotex, Boity team up to smash period stigma

Kotex has partnered with rapper, actor and entrepreneur Boity Thulo in a bold initiative to break the stigma women face in relation to their periods. The #changethetune campaign aims to start conversations, raise awareness and bust period stereotypes.

“I have made hit songs, given powerful performances and launched major business ventures while on my period,” said Boity. “I’m proud to be a strong, successful woman. Our periods are a sign of that power – we should discuss periods and share period experiences whenever as we see fit. ”

Known for her ‘Own your Throne’ catchphrase, Boity is a much-admired actress, television personality, music artist and businesswoman. She was named among the Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2019 for her contributions to the entertainment sector.

“Boity is the ideal partner to help us give women the freedom and confidence to live their lives to the full,” said Kotex marketing manager Nthabiseng Leso. “We want to create a space where women feel good about every aspect of themselves, and feel free and empowered to engage openly about periods in society.”

Fourth round of applications for SANEF Media Relief Fund has opened

The South African National Editors’ Forum has launched the fourth round of its Media Relief Fund, which was started to assist journalists who have lost their jobs and/or their income as a direct result of the Covid-19 national disaster declared in March 2020.

Journalists who previously benefitted from the fund but whose’ circumstances have not changed or have since worsened can also apply and will be eligible in this latest round.

Affected journalists are encouraged to submit their applications with all relevant and supporting documentation from today to be considered by the fund.

Working in conjunction with the Social Justice Initiative (SJI), SANEF reported receiving 700 applications and approved 249 journalists for payments in it first and second rounds. Round three saw a total of 47 applicants being approved. Each successful applicant receives R5000 to help them buy basic essentials and data.

So far SANEF has paid out a total of R1 480 000.

In terms of the criteria, the following people can apply: Struggling journalists including those from community media platforms around the country, freelance or contract journalists. The journalists need to have been retrenched, received substantial salary cuts or had their contracts cancelled from the date of the implementation of the national lockdown on 26 March 2020 – or thereafter – as a result of Covid-19. Photographers, print, magazines, community print, broadcast and multimedia journalists are all included.

Please see a link to the application form here.

NFVF Council calls for nominations for individuals to serve as members in the Marketing and Distribution Advisory Panel

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), an agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, is seeking individuals to serve on the Marketing and Distribution Advisory Panel in accordance with the NFVF Act, 73 of 1997.

The Advisory Panel members will fulfil the statutory role of advising and recommending projects for grants to the NFVF Council based on the merits of applications. The Advisory Panel members will advise on any matters relating to the South African Film/Television/Digital Media or any other related field to which the Council deems essential.

Persons eligible for nomination must be competent, suitably qualified and have proven experience in the disciplines of traditional and digital marketing, as well distribution of content within the South African film, television, and audio-visual and/or digital media spheres.

Nominations should be forwarded by e-mail to applications@nfvf.co.za

Note: This post is being readvertised. Candidates who applied previously will not be required to reapply.

Opening Date: 07 April 2021

Closing Date: 07 May 2021

Business moves

Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio empower businesses with SoundInsights

After years of generating audience data and insights, Kagiso Media Radio has officially launched a first-party radio listener data collection service called, SoundInsights. SoundInsights offers a new way to look at radio research.

The data product offering gives East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM clients valuable insights to inform decisions that communicate to the right audience with the right message to maximise ROI.

“It’s more than just sound understanding of the market. It’s a wider research pool, new ears for every project, less repetitions and more diversified,” said Charis Coleman, Kagiso Media Radio market engagement manager.

Businesses will have access to first-party data from over one-million real radio listener profiles as well as to the broader East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM listenership of more than two million.

While the pandemic has been difficult and destructive for so many South Africans, Covid-19 forced Kagiso Media Radio and its media sales house, Mediamark, to rely on these insights to influence strategy, and to help clients, opening new opportunities to provide this resource to our advertisers.

Kagiso Media Radio’s SoundInsights connects businesses and customers in real time. It draws from a wide range of radio station listeners from East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM and will never survey the same person twice. Therefore, statistics will be more organic and genuine, and more valuable.

Eclipse Communications’ consumer business unit flourishes despite pandemic challenges

When it seemed like the Covid-19 pandemic was about to pull the rug from under its feet, Eclipse Communications’ consumer and lifestyle business unit rallied to find new ways of doing business, win new clients and increase its revenue by a projected 30% in the new fiscal year.

As the pandemic and its various restrictions took hold, the agency team took a step back, reviewed its business growth strategy and worked hard in the latter half of the year to grow its Consumer & Lifestyle division, successfully winning business from Woolworths, Country Road Group and McCain.

“We’ve added some incredibly exciting new clients to our stable. In addition to theWoolworths, Country Road Group and McCain wins, we have launched DiDi – the world’s leading mobile transportation platform – in South Africa, as well as Garena, the leading game developer and publisher in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Latin America,” noted Natasha Kleyn, head of strategy: consumer & lifestyle.

Looking ahead, Kleyn says the business is looking to expand its footprint across Africa, grow its service offering and value proposition as a full-service communications agency.

Digitas Liquorice appointed as digital agency for Travelstart

Travelstart, Africa’s online travel agency, has appointed Digitas Liquorice as its digital partner.

“The pandemic has forced the evolution for hotels, restaurants, and the travel industry to co-exist with Covid-19.

Digitas Liquorice brought a dynamic energy to the table and handled everything we threw at them during the selection process in a professional, creative and engaging way. Providing insight into businesses who have taken strategic steps to evolve during this pandemic-fuelled revolution. They impressed us with the work they did, and also intuitively grasped how consumer expectations will differ when demand for travel returns,” said Vittorio Baraja, chief marketing officer at Travelstart Group.

Carla Worth, Digitas Liquorice MD, added, “We look forward to helping Travelstart succeed through these challenging times. Through creative use of technology, we believe that even in the midst of uncertainty, our clients can have a meaningful impact.”

Who is the Coolest OG?

In this first-to-TV production, 12 of the Coolest OG’s are competing for a R100 000 grand prize by going through a series of fun and really cool challenges to see if they are truly THE COOLEST OG. The series allows viewers to see how elderly people from various cultural backgrounds compete against people of similar age.

Contestants will go through different challenges in each episode to see who will ultimately win the title of Coolest OG at the end of the season. Each contestant has been sent a package containing a phone on which they will receive instructions for their weekly challenges.

The Coolest OG’s will be adjudicated by four young judges. Each week the judges watch and discuss how each contestant has performed before eliminating a contestant based on their performance and swag.

“Just because you’re older doesn’t mean that you’re not lit! The older generation can also be cool and have a lot to teach us. We can say the same for the younger generation when it comes to teaching the older folk a thing or two!” sais Gail Hoffmann Parrish, co-founder of marketing integration company G2 Connection. “This show is a social experiment but it’s also terrific insight into the older and younger generations which will of course lead to spectacular and unforgettable TV moments. We have loads of integration opportunities for brands in the telecommunication, fashion, food, automotive, music, lifestyle and entertainment categories.”

The show airs from 6 June on SABC 2 on Sunday’s nights from 18h30 to 19h30 with repeats on Sunday afternoons.

Dizi Channel expands their partnership with StarTimes

From 5th April all StarTimes subscribers have access to Dizi, even those who have not been able to enjoy the channel up until now. This opportunity to indulge will be available for a full month and then DTT viewers will have to subscribe to the Classic pack and DTH viewers to the Super pack to continue to enjoy fabulous series such as Red Scarf, Moms and Mothers, Wings of Love, Karadayi, and Kurt Seyit and Shura.

“SPI wants to take the opportunity to thank DStv for allowing us to showcase our shows and the talents. We had a successful pop up with the broadcaster and had the opportunity to touch the hearts of many South Africans. SPI has now deepened our longstanding partnership with StarTimes by launching Dizi in English which gives us a chance at reaching a whole new target audience,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International.

StarTimes is a Chinese electronics and media company with strong presence in Sub-Saharan Africa. It offers digital terrestrial television and satellite television services to consumers. It is available in countries such as Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Pikasso Moves into Programmatic DOOH with Broadsign

Pikasso and Broadsign have teamed up to bring Pikasso’s network of premium digital-out-of-home displays to the Broadsign Reach programmatic DOOH supply-side-platform (SSP). With Pikasso’s DOOH inventory on-boarded to Reach, which is integrated with more than 30 omnichannel and DOOH demand-side platforms (DSPs), media buyers can now easily opt to incorporate Pikasso’s highly-trafficked roadside, shopping mall and transit inventory into their campaigns to expand audience reach across the Middle East, and more specifically the regions of Levant, North and West Africa, and the Caucasus.

WhatsApp Business, the retailers’ secret weapon

WhatsApp Business is a tool that enables retailers to improve and transform the customer shopping experience. According to Eva Martín, CEO and co-founder of Tiendeo.co.za, a company specialising in the digitisation of retail: “Retailers that stand out with a true omnichannel presence allow for greater performance and flexibility in their operations, and take better advantage of their proximity to today’s consumer. This omnichannel experience obviously goes through mobile, which represents the most important screen at the marketing level with millions of interactions per day”.

Stores can reap long-term rewards by meeting customer expectations and providing them with a personalised experience. WhatsApp is becoming a great marketing app, allowing customers to discover products, buy them, or chat with a brand.

Making moves

hoola makes a big move and plugs into The Gridd

hoola Modern Agency has have moved into their new home at The Gridd in Fordyce Road, Walmer, Gqeberha. This move not only represents new premises for the agency, but is also a reflection of where they are at and are heading as a business.

“It speaks to our continuous growth,” said CEO Danie Brink. “We always have, and always will continue to aggressively drive growth in our business.”

Having moved a number of times since opening their doors five years ago, Brink believes that they have found their long-term home, which will easily accommodate the team of ‘hoolagans‘ and continued expansion of the business.

hoola shares its new home with The Gridd, another exciting venture that Brink is spearheading. It offers young professionals a healthy work environment, with the flexibility to work from home, or from a structured, state of the art office space.

