MOST Awards: If you’re not listed on it, you’re not in it!













You cannot simply enter the MOST Awards. It is essential to be listed with researchers Freshly Ground Insights.

The raison d’etre of the MOST Awards is to recognise and celebrate media owners and media agencies that have delivered the best service performance. Media agency employees are invited to rate the performance of the media owner sales teams with whom they have frequent contact, and vice versa.

Voting goes live on 12 April 2021 and runs to 4 June 2021. The user-friendly, online survey asks respondents to select the companies that they wish to vote for, scoring them against a number of specific performance criteria. Companies are then ranked according to this data. Every vote counts and adds to the sample size ̶ the more votes, the more robust the research results.

The MOST Awards were postponed in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But it is back in 2021 with a solid vote of confidence from media agencies and media owners, saying it was “mandatory” that the awards take place this year.

Exciting additions to the 2021 MOST Awards

Each year before the MOST Awards survey is opened for voting, a focus group is held to review the robustness and relevance of the research design through a consultative process with media industry stakeholders. After careful consideration of the suggestions made in the focus groups from both Cape Town and Johannesburg representatives earlier this year, the following changes will be implemented:

* There will be no tie breaks

In the past a tie-break methodology was used in cases where voting was extremely close. The change was actioned in a few years ago, and will remain in place, even in cases where voting is divided by as little as 0.1%, a clear winner will be declared.

*Media Agency survey (completed by media owners)

In 2019, a Category Specialist segment was added to the media agencies listings, but after careful consideration, we will keep to the original format of the award:

– Full-Service Media Agencies – defined as companies that offer their own in-house media planning AND media buying service across MORE than one media category.

– Specialist Media Agencies – defined as companies that offer their own in-house media planning OR media buying service or focus on only one media category.

– And then of course, how could we not acknowledge how the work from home and virtual sales environment has affected all agencies and owners, and their respective teams?

This new way of working has had an enormous impact on media owners and agencies, which is why there will be a ‘virtually perfect service award’ in 2021. Details to follow soon!

To ensure your company is listed, please email brada@fgi.co.za and nicolec@fgi.co.za

Sponsorship sales for the 2021 MOST Awards are open and a variety of sponsorship packages are available. Sponsorship of specific awards can be packaged to include online advertising before, during and after the awards announcement, plus fun, creative and enduring activations during the awards.

For more information or to sponsor the MOST Awards 2021 please contact Melanie Warricker on melanie@ifeelgood.co.za or 072 480 6123.

Key dates to remember

12 April: Voting Opens

14 April: Online discussion – Learning from legends. Register here.

June: Online discussion – Harnessing the sales vision. Register here.

4 June: Voting Closes

5 August: Online discussion – Finding real, workable solutions to grow talent. Register here.

8 September: Awards Announcement. Register here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.