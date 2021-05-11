Awards Wrap: SABRE Awards winners, UN Women to launch Gender Journalism Awards for East and Southern Africa, WARC Good Report released













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Eclipse Communications wins big at the Sabre Awards Africa 2021

Eclipse Communications walked off with some wins at the 2021 SABRE Africa Awards, particularly for its creativity, strategic thinking and execution delivered for Netflix and Halo Heritage.

The SABRE Africa Awards recognise superior achievements in branding, reputation and engagement, and benchmark exceptional communications work across Africa.

Eclipse Communications was the overall winner in the Fashion & Beauty category for the launch of Halo Heritage Boity Collection and was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in the Marketing to Consumers (New Product) category for the same campaign.

Eclipse Communications, in partnership with Clockwork, won the overall award in the Media, Arts and Entertainment category for Netflix’s Blood & Water. In the same category, the agency received a Certificate of Excellence for the Season One launch of Queen Sono. In addition, the agency collaboration received a Certificate of Excellence in the Digital Campaign category for Netflix’s Blood & Water.

Speaking on the awards, Eclipse Communications’ CEO and founding partner, Steve Powell, said Eclipse Communications was delighted with the awards.

Tribeca scoops three wins in the PRovoke SABRE Awards Africa 2021

Tribeca Public Relations has won three gold awards across three categories in the PRovoke SABRE Awards Africa 2021, and also received a certificate of excellence in the Southern Africa region.

The agency won the Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product) and the Healthcare categories for its Stay Well with SOLAL campaign, which also received a Certificate of Excellence for the Southern Africa category.

The agency’s Tomorrow’s Grid, Today campaign for global energy management company, Eaton, won the Industrial/Manufacturing category. The campaign positioned Eaton as an energy management leader at a time when the country was plunged into an energy and economic crisis by reinstated load-shedding.

“I’m so proud of our team and clients for these wins as they highlight the amazing results that Tribeca’s consistent approach to the fundamentals of strong public relations can achieve,” said Nicky James, managing director of Tribeca Public Relations. “2020 will undoubtedly go down in history as the year that changed everything, and despite this, our team truly came together for our clients and produced incredible results for them.”

Randburg’s ‘Oscars’ took place on Saturday

A popular premier film and acting school’s graduation took place this past Saturday at the Ferndale Recreation Centre in Randburg. AACA is known for its aväntˈɡärd, film premiere red carpet style type of graduations.

Over 150 students experienced this for the first time on Saturday. The graduation also served as an award ceremony for outstanding students under various categories including one created for the best student’s films. Giyani Land of Blood actress Linah ‘Ebony’ Ngcobo and her husband, the Maskandi music legend, Ihhashi Elimhlophe, attended the event, so did the school’s co-founders Muvhango actress Maumela Mahuwa and multihyphenate Frank Orji.

The UN Women Gender Journalism Awards for East and Southern Africa

UN Women in partnership with various civil society advisory groups will launch the UN Women Gender Journalism Awards for East and Southern Africa region on Thursday, 13 May 2021. The competition will run through to 30 September 2021 and the awards will be presented in October 2021.

It is open to professional journalists whether directly employed or freelancers working for Africa-owned organisations based in the East and Southern Africa region and who have produced a story/stories in English and were accessed through print publication/s or broadcast through television, radio and online, targeting an audience in the region.

The xompetition seeks to create opportunities for the media to better understand gender equality and women’s empowerment issues while encouraging them to pursue, cross-examine and analyse emerging issues in the regional and global gender spaces on the rights of women, progress, opportunities and challenges.

This initiative will also create long-term partnerships between the media, feminist movements in the region and development partners to help improve the treatment/handling of stories from a gender perspective. It aims to create opportunities to discuss new ways of collaboration; stimulate interest in gender reporting and specialisation; reward hard work, tenacity and excellence, which is demonstrated through well-organised research, depth, creativity, insight and professional integrity.

Feenix wins at the Nedbank Innovation Awards

Feenix has walked away with the 2021 Nedbank Private Wealth Innovation Technology Award for its 2020 #CapTheGap Response Fund that was launched to help final year and postgraduate university students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Every year, the Nedbank Private Wealth Innovation Awards celebrates resilience and innovation in the non-profit sector, rewarding organisations that have adapted to thrive in difficult times and inspire others. Feenix was recognised for displaying resilience in response to the Covid-19 crisis through the application of technology.

As a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, thousands of students across the country were hard hit when university campuses shut their doors – leaving many without the access to resources needed to continue their studies.

In a move to bridge the digital gap, Feenix shifted their focus and technology to launch the #CapTheGap Response Fund. Tapping into the power of crowdfunding the #CapTheGap fund raised R3.4 million to support over 400 students in need, providing laptops, data and food vouchers.

“We are proud to have won this prestigious award. The success of this initiative is a demonstration that South Africans are stronger together,” said CEO Leana de Beer.

Feenix was born out of the need to address the high cost of tertiary education. Its online crowdfunding platform connects communities; providing a tool for students to formalise their fundraising efforts and a channel for funders to find students they wish to support.

AIB launches search for outstanding coverage of media freedom

The Association for International Broadcasting has launched a new award category for its 17th annual competition for journalism and factual productions, the AIBs. The AIB Media Freedom Award complements the Association’s media freedom initiatives that supports its members around the world.

The ground-breaking award will recognise the TV or radio broadcaster or digital media house that has actively covered, promoted and protected media freedom. The prize may go to the organisation that has developed a special strand of programming around media freedom, or it could be awarded to a company that has stood up to attacks against it through intimidation of staff or by means of illegal “judicial dragnets”, for example.

“This Media Freedom Award is an important development in the work of the Association for International Broadcasting in this vital subject,” said Tom Wragg, who represents the AIB on the consultative network to the inter-governmental Media Freedom Coalition.

The AIB Media Freedom Award is one of 21 categories in the AIBs 2021 that reward journalism and factual productions across TV, radio and digital platforms. The AIBs are open to work in any language and produced anywhere in the world. The judging panel is made up of experts from across the media industry worldwide, from Oceania, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

The Good Report 2020 by Act Responsible and WARC is now released

The Good Report is a ranking of the world’s best use of creative communications to promote sustainability and social responsibility to raise awareness of major social and environmental issues.

It is produced by ACT Responsible, the international non-profit association and largest global source of the world’s best ads on social and environmental issues, in collaboration with WARC, the worldwide authority on marketing effectiveness and publisher of the WARC Creative 100 Rankings, a global benchmark of creative excellence in advertising.

A total of 1 266 campaigns produced by 748 agencies for 1 012 brands (non-profit, public sector, and commercial brands) across 78 markets were evaluated for this latest Good Report.

Most successful Campaigns promoting good #1 Pay it forward, FCB Inferno London, The Big Issue & Monzo Bank #2 Elsa, Altmann + Pacreau Paris, Association Petits Princes #3 Unsafe Buildings in the Spotlight, Anomaly London, Grenfell United #4 Project Understood, FCB Canada, Google AI / Canadian Down Syndrome Society #5 The Gun Violence History Book, FCB Chicago, Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence

The Drum Awards: Social Media is open for entries

The Drum Awards is a global awards programme that recognises excellence across every aspect of modern marketing and communications.

Whether running an international campaign or reaching a local audience, social is part of every media plan. While anyone can do social, not everyone can do it well, so who is really cutting through? The Drum Awards for Social Media is a global award highlighting the people and campaigns who really are the best of the best. For more, click here.

