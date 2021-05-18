Awards Wrap: SAFTAs hosts reveals, Sun International scoops marketing award, not to be missed MOST Awards webinar













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Hosts of the 5th annual SAFTAs announced

Coconut Kelz

Mpho Popps, Graham Richards, Dineo Langa, LaSizwe, Lerato Kganyago, Tracey Lange and Coconut Kelz will dazzle viewers for the awards show.



As the South African Film & Television Awards (SAFTAs) gear up to host an unforgettable virtual celebration of local Film & Television talent, the SAFTAs have announced Dineo Langa, Mpho Popps and Graeme Richards as the official SAFTAs main awards show hosts

The awards are scheduled to take place on Saturday, 22 May 2021 at 19:00 on Mzansi Magic channel 161 on DStv & S3.

Befitting of a glamourous celebratory event, the SAFTAs will have a red-carpet experience with a difference. This year, the red carpet will be streamed live on the SAFTAs YouTube Channel on Saturday 22 May at 18:30. Hosts for this innovative and fun event will be the fabulous LaSizwe and the gorgeous Lerato Kganyago.

The Craft Awards, set to take place on 21 May and streamed live on the SAFTAs YouTube channel at 19:00, will be hosted by the multi-talented Tracey Lange and South Africa’s funny girl and satirist, Coconut Kelz.

Katlego Maboe withdrawn from SAFTA Best TV Presenter Public Vote Category

After careful deliberation of concerns raised regarding the nomination of Katlego Maboe in the Best TV Presenter Public Vote Category, announced on Thursday, 29 April 2021, the SAFTA’s jury has decided to rescind his nomination. The rescission is effective immediately and voting code 5 has been removed from the voting USSD line.

The National Film and Video Foundation has announced on Thursday that The Estate actress, Dineo Langa and Expresso presenter Graeme Richards will be the hosts of this year’s South African Film and Television Awards alongside comedian, Mpho “Popps” Modikoane as the TV and Film industry is gearing up for the 15th edition of this highly anticipated event.

S3, formerly SABC 3, to host SAFTAs

S3 is the new home of the SAFTA awards on SABC. The public broadcaster has bagged 49 nominations, delivering to the nation with content that resonates with all South Africans.

The broadcast will kick-off with a 30 minutes virtual red-carpet, presented by YouTuber, Lasizwe and radio personality, Lerato Kganyago at 18:30, followed by a live broadcast of the awards at 19:00.

S3 viewers are encouraged to vote for their favourite TV personalities and soapies/telenovelas by dialling 33100 and voting in the following categories:

Best TV Presenter

Entle Bizana (S3) – Hectic on 3 – dial number 3

Katchie Nzama (SABC1) – Come Again – dial number 4

Palesa Tembe (S3) – Afternoon Express – dial number 6

The Most Popular Soap/Telenovela

7de Laan (SABC2) – dial 1

Lithapo (SABC2) – dial 11

Skeem Saam (SABC1) – dial number 14

Uzalo (SABC1) – dial number 18

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the winners of the awards will be announced virtually by the main hosts, and their awards will be delivered to them a week after the event.

Don’t miss all the glitz and glamour during the live broadcast of SAFTA 15, on Saturday 22nd May 2021, only on S3.

Sun International scoops African marketing award

Didier Bayeye-Mbombo

Sun International’s Africa sales and marketing manager, Didier Bayeye-Mbombo, has won the coveted Best Tourism Marketer in Africa Award for 2019.

The Awards were meant to be presented in 2020 but were delayed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Bayeye-Mbombo and winners from the other categories received their awards at a gala event held in Addis-Ababa on 30 April 2021.

The African Marketing Awards are a peer review process honouring the best in the travel and tourism industry from across the continent. Partners to the awards include:

Street of Gold Foundation in Ghana

Ethiopian Airline

Skylight Hotel

African Union Tourism Committee

With 20 years of industry experience under his belt, Bayeye-Mbombo first joined Sun International in 2015 as the marketing manager for West Africa and the Indian Ocean region. In 2020 he was given Sun International’s entire Africa and Indian Ocean portfolio to manage.

“To be recognised by my peers at such an award is testament to the hard work we have all put in to promote Sun International across the continent,” said Bayeye-Mbombo. “The efforts we invested in building a brand, selling a destination, and promoting Africa has been seen, recognized, and appreciated by the continent.”

Don’t miss MOST Awards webinar: Harnessing the sales vision when the view is unclear

In the lead-up to the awards, the MOST Awards – along with our partners Jacaranda FM, Primedia Broadcasting, Carat, DStv Media Sales, Mercurial Media, Mediamark, The MediaShop, ViacomCBS Africa, Black Media Outdoor, Torque Media and Thirst – started hosting online events which anyone with an interest in the media industry can’t afford to miss.

The second topic in the series, ‘Harnessing the Sales Vision’, promises to provide a fascinating discussion given the profound changes the media industry has undergone since the last MOST Awards in 2019. Sales teams have always had a tough job: it’s an understatement to say it’s even tougher now.

Sales professionals need to juggle a varied skill set: resilience, self-discipline and creativity, the ability to write, understand numbers, be tech savvy, and nurture relationships. But, as the needs of advertisers become more complex, as media strategies move seamlessly between diverse channels, and as analytics and tech-driven data drive campaigns, they are having to adapt, reskill and innovate at a crazy pace.

Date: 3 June 2021

3 June 2021 Time: 10h00

10h00 Book your free seat here

Old Mutual remains in the 10 strongest insurance brands globally

The 2021 Brand Finance report has ranked Old Mutual in the top 10 strongest brands, as well as in the top 100 most valuable insurance brands globally. Although the company slipped from fourth last year to ninth this year, it remains the only African insurer in the authoritative annual report, compiled by the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy.

“According to the report, the world’s top 100 insurance brands lost nearly US$ 30 billion, or nearly 6% of their total brand value, because of the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, we are humbled and encouraged for being able to preserve notable brand strength and value,” said Mosala Phillips, chief marketing officer at Old Mutual.

Brand Finance bridges the gap between marketing and finance by helping businesses across the globe connect the value of their brands to their bottom lines.

