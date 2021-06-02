PRC Media Imperatives workshop coming up













Media Imperatives is a useful media planning tool that utilises FUSION2020 to clearly show how people really consume media.

It has been pre-coded onto the FUSION2020 survey and it is already available on both Telmar and Clear Decisions.

More on Media Imperatives here.

In this practical workshop PRC Research Consultant Pete Langschmidt will explain how Media Imperatives can assist in planning for improved results. Workshop space is limited, so please register for this Zoom webinar now.

It is taking place on 3 June at 10am. Register here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.