Lindile Xoko takes charge of Primedia Broadcasting’s revenue













Primedia Broadcasting has appointed Lindile Xoko as its chief revenue officer. Xoko is an accomplished business accelerator with experience in developing and executing growth objectives across multiple markets.

Primedia Broadcasting – home to audio brands 947, 702, Kfm 94.5 and CapeTalk as well as to Eyewitness News – has put in place a long-term strategy to drive growth using digital platforms and assets to expand its audience base and reach, providing distinct opportunities for advertisers to reach an enriched, highly segmented set of audiences.

“Lindile’s appointment comes at an important time in the evolution of the business as we continue to offer our advertisers increasingly targeted opportunities to enhance their brands and drive growth,” said Primedia Broadcasting chairperson, Geraint Crwys-Williams. “As we reimagine the power of radio and simultaneously diversify into other exciting spaces, I am delighted to welcome Lindile to the Primedia Broadcasting team to lead our advertiser-centric strategies.”

In a press release, Primedia Broadcasting said it would continue offering compelling content and experiences to audiences across existing and new platforms.

Xoko brings with him vast experience in building thriving sales teams delivering impressive top line growth in difficult conditions. Prior to taking on the role of CRO at Primedia Broadcasting, he led sales and marketing at Netstar, a subsidiary of Altron. Throughout his career, including Cisco, MTN and Gijima, Xoko has consistently achieved a high level of data-driven strategic decision-making that ensured he and his teams secured sustainable competitive advantage for the business units he led.

“I am thrilled to be joining Primedia Broadcasting as the organisation moves towards enhanced digitisation,” said Xoko. “The data derived from a focused terrestrial and digital strategy creates significant advantages for us all, and I believe that we have a unique opportunity to harness insights to better inform pivotal strategic decisions, drive business planning and further advance the portfolio of the strongest commercial radio advertiser propositions in the country. Primedia Broadcasting has an exceptional history of innovation, and I am delighted to be a part of its next growth story.”

