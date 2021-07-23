Mediamark and Deezer enter new partnership













Mediamark has boosted expansion of their digital audio offering with the addition of the global audio streaming service Deezer. This new agreement will bolster Mediamark’s existing solid portfolio of digital audio offerings.

“Partnering with Deezer, one of the world’s best music streaming services, expands the scope of our digital audio offering beyond internet radio, podcasts and live streaming of some of South Africa’s prime radio stations. With home connectivity up as a result of the pandemic and more people working from home, South Africans are consuming more digital audio than ever before,” said Mark Botha, head of digital at Mediamark.

Deezer, an early pioneer in music streaming with French roots, has a large market share of South Africa’s growing streaming audience. It boasts 73 million tracks from around the world featuring local and global music and podcasts. Audio fans can find a diverse range of contents to fit every mood ranging from genres, categories, curated content and Deezer produced Originals.

Deezer research shows that South African Deezer users are a dedicated audience who on average spend more than one and a half hours on the platform every day.

Deezer programmatic sales lead, Jeremy Van Mullem, said, “We’re delighted to have entered into a partnership with one of South Africa’s leading media sales companies. Aside from our flagship audio ads, we’ll now be able to expand our audience reach with a range of high impact media formats. Deezer brand solutions offer advertisers accurate demographic targeting and high viewability.”

Mediamark has a growing portfolio of digital audio solutions to meet the increasing demand for this rapidly evolving medium. These include live streaming from leading radio brands such as East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM, Kaya 959 and Smile 90.4FM, as well as internet radio through AdWave and East Coast Gold.

