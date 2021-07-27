Nigerian Women in PR counts down to its inaugural Reverse Mentorship Workshop













Nigerian Women in Public Relations (NGWiPR) has announced its inaugural Reverse Mentorship Workshop, with the theme: Leadership Visibility. Leveraging Trends. Managing Complex Teams. The global virtual event, designed for senior professionals with at least 15 years’ experience, will be held on July 28 – 29 from 11am to 1pm WAT.

Speaking ahead of the event, keynote speaker Eloïne Barry, founder & CEO of AfricanMedia Agency (AMA), an award-winning Abidjan-based media company, said, “PR is a women-led industry, today more than ever this industry plays an integral role in the life of companies, institutions, international organisations and governments. It is crucial that we build a community where we can share, engage and challenge ourselves to grow. I am delighted to see the Nigerian Women in Public Relations being part of building this community, shifting and creating platforms. When women come together, we create magic.”

Nigerian Women in PR has historically delivered innovative events for practitioners and the general public. In March, the organisation hosted its inaugural annual conference with the theme: Experiencing PR. During the two-hour event, which included a six-person panel session made up of Heads of PR in various organisations, Nigerian Women in PR also launched its first book titled Experiencing Public Relations – a collection of 12 articles on public relations written by Nigerian female PR professionals practising across the world.

The organisation also formally opened up its membership platform, which is opened for young, middle level and senior Nigerian female public relations professionals.

Global PR Consultant and Founder of Nigerian Women in PR, Tolulope Olorundero said: “We understand that as public relations professionals, there must be a conscious effort to upskill and retool ourselves to ensure that we are on track with global trends and standards. For senior public relations and communications women who have over 15 years’ experience, this first edition of our Reserve Mentorship Workshop will be an intensive retooling program where young professionals will lead the sessions on building visibility, leveraging trends and managing complex communication teams.”

The Reverse Mentorship Workshop is the first of its kind for public relations professionals in the world. It is an exclusive upskilling workshop for senior female Public Relations and Communications professionals with at least 15 years’ experience.

The Workshop is aimed at helping target participants build leadership visibility, understand and leverage new trends in Public Relations while learning how to manage increasingly complex and global teams. While speaking to journalists about the Workshop concept, Olorundero said “we also aim to provide a closed networking forum for the senior professionals to interact with our carefully researched global faculty. The Workshop will feature case study sessions facilitated by heads of organisations who have delivered results using the trends and principles that will be taught.”

Event faculty Enitan Kehinde, Lead Consultant, BHM will lead the session on Understanding and Leveraging Trends while Jennifer Ogunleye, Google B2B Communications, UK and Ireland will lead the session on Business Communications Strategies for Complex Organisations.

Carol Kaemmerer, the faculty who will lead the session on Building Brands and Leadership Visibility, will teach participants using her experience after her 20-year stint as a marketing communications consultant to a Fortune 500 company ended unexpectedly.

Now an internationally recognised executive branding expert, professional speaker and author of the award-winning book LinkedIn for the Savvy Executive, Carol will share some of the career lessons she learned the hard way. “While you are busy minding the brand of your company, remember to mind your own”, says Kaemmerer.

Participants at the Reverse Mentorship Workshop are expected to include senior Nigerian public relations and communications professionals practising locally and internationally in the banking, investment, FMCG, insurance, healthcare, tech, oil & gas, energy, consulting and real estate sectors.

Case Study Faculty, Philippa Dods, is the Head of Marketing for the African region at Meltwater. She said, “I’m thrilled to be involved in this event as a guest speaker as well as a partner on behalf of Meltwater.”

Meltwater is a global leader in media intelligence and social analytics, helping to bridge the gap between Public Relations, Communications and Marketing departments with an intuitive, all-in-one solution powered by AI-driven insights. Over 30 000 of the world’s most respected brands rely on Meltwater to help inform their strategic decision-making, and with over 55 offices across six continents, Meltwater is a truly global partner.

The Reverse Mentorship Workshop is an initiative of Nigeria Women in Public Relations .

Nigerian Women in Public Relations (NGWiPR), established in 2019, is an independent social impact organisation created to build a robust network of practicing and aspiring female public relations professionals of Nigerian descent. Its aim is to support, inspire and empower these professionals while improving access to career advancing opportunities.

Since inception, Nigerian Women in Public Relations has executed a various set of outstanding programs, including Experiencing PR E-book Launch, PR Students on Campus Summits, and vast social media campaigns #PRin30Seconds and #ThriveThruPR.

Key event details:

Organiser: Nigerian Women in Public Relations

Registration Link: //bit.ly/rmw2021

Event FAQs: //youtu.be/1JZNefrN-Y8

Date: July 28 – 29, 2021

Time: 11 am – 1 pm WAT

