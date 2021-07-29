Teenager launches Up Close and Alone podcast to highlight teen issues













A 17-year-old Cape Town student is launching a podcast specifically for teenagers.

Lindokuhle Modi’s Up Close and Alone podcast has found a home on Spotify’s Anchor.fm and aims to “educate people about teenage concerns”, and is described as a first of it’s kind for a 17 year old”.

Modi says he was inspired by his own experience of being bullied and made fun of, leading to his wanting to create awareness of this issues teenagers face, and also to give them a voice.

“The idea came about due to what I would best describe as my state of distress from what I have had to put up with as a 17 year old. I feel like [we] as teenagers go through the most and sometimes can’t speak about things and the challenges we face on our daily basis. I felt the need to do this and say, ‘not on my watch’,” he told The Media Online.

The budding podcaster plans to address “everything, from bullying to peer pressure to issues at home”.

But most importantly, he says, “Our team will also give the people what they want. Our supporters will be part of the show by sending through their questions and also ideas for topics. It is true that supporters and listeners make the show”.

Modi’s passionate need to air teenage issues led to a friend suggesting he investigate creating a podcast. “After I tested it out, I fell in love with the hosting platform,” he says.

And his message? “I’m Lindokuhle Modi, a 17-year-old from Cape Town who speaks three South African languages: Xhosa, English and Afrikaans. I’ve taken it upon myself to educate others on teenage concerns. I hope I’m not the only one trying to make a difference. I can’t wait to take over the world with my podcast.”

You heard it here first.

Find him on Instagram here: @thelindokuhle_m

