Bursary opportunity: Female education = female empowerment













[PRESS OFFICE] MediaHeads 360 wants to change the world. This is no small feat, but they believe that change, and empowerment, starts with a single act and a single person (or organisation).

They believe that one of the most powerful ways to effect change is to invest in women, crediting education with the power to give women the ability to determine their own future.

Kofi Annan says uplifting women means entire communities are uplifted: “When women are fully involved, the benefits can be seen immediately: families are healthier; they are better fed; their income, savings and reinvestment go up. And what is true of families is true of communities and, eventually, whole countries.”

That’s why, since its relaunch in 2019, MediaHeads 360 has consistently supported and emphasized the importance of education to uplift both youth and women. This is done annually, in celebration of Women’s Month, by offering bursaries to women in the media industry. This year is no different, as there will be five bursaries available for 2021. Continuing their support, five women will be given the opportunity to study a bursary for a course in either Digital Marketing or Social Media Marketing through the Red & Yellow Creative School of Business.

“Empowered women, empower women and we, as a female led company, see it as our responsibility to give women opportunities to grow. It is of paramount importance that we allow women the chance to expand their horizons and hone their skills so that they may advance in their careers, and in turn, empower other women. This is how we will build a better South Africa for all women, by enriching lives and working together. In fact, a key pillar for MediaHeads 360, is to drive education through empowering the youth and women,” said Candy Dempers, MediaHeads 360 managing director.

If you are a woman currently employed by an advertising or media agency and want to upgrade your skills to take your career to the next level, email a 100-word motivation to talent@mediaheads360.co.za. You can also visit www.mediaheads360.co.za for more information.

Applications close on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 and successful recipients will be announced on Monday 16 August 2021.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Contact person: Kantha Govender

Designation: MediaHeads 360 General Manager

Phone: 010 590 4553

Email: kantha@mediaheads360.co.za

