2021 FM AdFocus Awards finalists announced













Entries into the 2021 AdFocus Awards “ demonstrated the zeal of agencies and clients’ readiness to move forward” despite the state of our world being permanently changed, said Tumi Rabanye, 2021 jury chair.

“That was itself a demonstration of our theme for 2021, Game Changers. The theme permeated all our discussions when adjudicating and we were not short of examples! In the nomination categories we were moved and inspired by the entries, inviting reflection on what it takes to make it. What I concluded during the course of the adjudicating is that game changing should not be an occasion but a sustained behaviour,” said Rabanye.

The shortlisted finalists were announced today. The winners across 15 categories will be celebrated as Advertising’s Game Changers at an event taking place on 24 November 2021.

ADFOCUS LARGE AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Joe Public United Johannesburg

M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg

TBWA Hunt Lascaris

ADFOCUS MEDIUM AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Grey

Grid Worldwide

HelloFCB+

Machine

ADFOCUS SPECIALISED AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Demographica

Levergy

MakeReign

Triple Eight

ADFOCUS DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Fresh AF

Mark 1 Media

RogerWilco Digital

ADFOCUS PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Atmosphere Communications

Eclipse Communications

Razor Public Relations /M&C Saatchi Group

ADFOCUS MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Carat

M&C Saatchi Connect

Mediology

ADFOCUS/ IAS PARTNERSHIP AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Joe Public – Chicken Licken

The MediaShop – Shoprite/Checkers

TBWA – MTN

TBWA – Spar

ADFOCUS AFRICAN IMPACT AWARD FINALISTS

Dentsu International

TBWA Hunt Lascaris

Triple Eight

ADFOCUS TRANSFORMATION AWARD FINALISTS

Joe Public United Johannesburg

Levergy

Tripe Eight

ADFOCUS ADAPTABILITY AWARD FINALISTS

Eclipse Communications

Levergy

Triple Eight

ADFOCUS STUDENT OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Janine Louw – Red & Yellow

Niamh Aremband – IIE Vega

Zahra Khan – IIE Vega

A special mention will be made in the Small Agency of the Year category. The Lifetime Achiever, Industry Leader and Shapeshifter awards will be announced at the event.

