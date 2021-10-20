2021 FM AdFocus Awards finalists announced

Entries into the 2021 AdFocus Awards “demonstrated the zeal of agencies and clients’ readiness to move forward” despite the state of our world being permanently changed, said Tumi Rabanye, 2021 jury chair.
“That was itself a demonstration of our theme for 2021, Game Changers. The theme permeated all our discussions when adjudicating and we were not short of examples! In the nomination categories we were moved and inspired by the entries, inviting reflection on what it takes to make it. What I concluded during the course of the adjudicating is that game changing should not be an occasion but a sustained behaviour,” said Rabanye.
The shortlisted finalists were announced today. The winners across 15 categories will be celebrated as Advertising’s Game Changers at an event taking place on 24 November 2021.
ADFOCUS LARGE AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
- Joe Public United Johannesburg
- M&C Saatchi Abel Johannesburg
- TBWA Hunt Lascaris
ADFOCUS MEDIUM AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
- Grey
- Grid Worldwide
- HelloFCB+
- Machine
ADFOCUS SPECIALISED AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
- Demographica
- Levergy
- MakeReign
- Triple Eight
ADFOCUS DIGITAL AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
- Fresh AF
- Mark 1 Media
- RogerWilco Digital
ADFOCUS PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
- Atmosphere Communications
- Eclipse Communications
- Razor Public Relations /M&C Saatchi Group
ADFOCUS MEDIA AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
- Carat
- M&C Saatchi Connect
- Mediology
ADFOCUS/ IAS PARTNERSHIP AGENCY OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
- Joe Public – Chicken Licken
- The MediaShop – Shoprite/Checkers
- TBWA – MTN
- TBWA – Spar
ADFOCUS AFRICAN IMPACT AWARD FINALISTS
- Dentsu International
- TBWA Hunt Lascaris
- Triple Eight
ADFOCUS TRANSFORMATION AWARD FINALISTS
- Joe Public United Johannesburg
- Levergy
- Tripe Eight
ADFOCUS ADAPTABILITY AWARD FINALISTS
- Eclipse Communications
- Levergy
- Triple Eight
ADFOCUS STUDENT OF THE YEAR FINALISTS
- Janine Louw – Red & Yellow
- Niamh Aremband – IIE Vega
- Zahra Khan – IIE Vega
A special mention will be made in the Small Agency of the Year category. The Lifetime Achiever, Industry Leader and Shapeshifter awards will be announced at the event.
