Eusebius McKaiser enters the Arena













[PRESS OFFICE] Broadcaster, writer and political analyst Eusebius McKaiser has joined TimesLIVE as a resident analyst and expert content contributor – effective from today.

In his role McKaiser will provide social and political analysis which will be published exclusively on TimesLIVE, one of the brands within the Arena Holdings’ stable. He will work with TimesLIVE editor Makhudu Sefara to drive and implement the platform’s audio and video strategy.

With his background as a current affairs anchor, former World Masters Debate champion and a sought-after MC, facilitator, event host and keynote speaker, McKaiser will also work closely with the Arena Events company to grow the events offering for the broader Arena group and especially TimesLIVE.

McKaiser’s appointment is an effort to reinforce the current cutting-edge analysis found on TimesLIVE. His incisive political commentary will live alongside those of other commentators including Peter Bruce, Professor Jonathan Jansen, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Justice Malala and Professor Willian Gumede.

“We are prepared to go over and above to serve our readers and improve our quality offering. For the past 18 months, we have been hard at work fixing our back-end to ensure an improved experience for our customers. Furthermore, we are rapidly changing gears by bringing quality writers and respected content creators to TimesLIVE and the Arena group of companies.

“We are a content business and we are very much aware that if our platform is to compete and thrive in this market, it will have to do so by providing compelling, relevant and unrivalled content. We are serious about growing TimesLIVE as a content provider of choice,” said Pule Molebeledi, managing director for news and media at Arena Holdings, owners and publishers of TimesLIVE.

McKaiser is a former Business Day journalist. Over the years he has distinguished himself as a top broadcaster and thought leader and is the author of three books. He has anchored current affairs shows for both the SABC and eNCA and was recently the host of the mid-morning show on Radio 702. McKaiser has also appeared on international platforms such as CNN and BBC, and written for New York Times.

