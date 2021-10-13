PrimeCourts acquires brand activation rights to SA Corporation portfolio and Killarney Mall













[PRESS OFFICE] Primedia Outdoor’s PrimeCourts division recently acquired the brand activation rights to the South African Corporation portfolio as well as Killarney Mall in Johannesburg. The acquisition sees the footprint of the company’s brand activation offering expanded by 21 additional malls and shopping centres in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

“Growth during these tough times is incredibly positive, and Primedia Outdoor is constantly looking at the best opportunities to grow value to all our stakeholders,” says Danie van Aswegen, Executive: Rights & Development Malls at Primedia Outdoor. “We are extremely excited to partner with both SA Corp and Killarney Mall, and are focused on delivering value to partners, shoppers and exhibitors alike at each venue.”

Brand activations in the mall environment provide an invaluable way of connecting with shoppers along their shopping journey, offering brands the ability to drive consideration, trial and conversion, helping shoppers make informed purchasing decisions at last engagement point in the path to purchase. Primedia Outdoor is a key player in the Non GLA space and has extensive experience in executing remarkable engaging activation campaigns in the mall environment, across a multitude of retail destinations throughout South Africa. Each new mall provides a unique audience platform that enable brands to engage with shoppers to fulfil their set objectives, and at Primedia Outdoor we pride ourselves in working closely with our landlord partners to develop these unique offerings in the in-mall media, activation and exhibition environments. We are honoured to add the South African Corporation portfolio and Killarney Mall to our portfolio, and believe it further demonstrates that we are a trusted and preferred partner in the non-GLA space.

Mutual benefits of brand activations

“The PrimeCourts division delivers memorable brand experiences across various categories such as the automotive industry – Through brand activations in our shopping centres, automotive brands have an extension of their showroom enabling engagement by bringing the products to the consumers,” says Trust Masarirambi, Sales Manager: Malls at Primedia Outdoor. “With Covid-19 limiting movements around various communities, consumers are able to do their shopping under one roof. This provides a mutual benefit in that consumers get access to products they need under one roof, and brands get the right level of exposure during these tough times.”

The following malls form part of the SA Corp portfolio:

1. Bluff Towers

2. Celtis Ridge

3. Comaro Crossing

4. East Point

5. Midway Mews

6. Montana Crossing

7. Morning Glen

8. Musgrave Centre

9. Umlazi Mega City

10. Cambridge Crossing

11. Coachman’s Crossing

12. Cullinan Jewel Shopping Centre

13. Davenport Square

14. Forest Road 1

15. Hayfields Mall

16. Northpark Mall

17. Pine Walk

18. Springfield Value Centre

19. Town Square

20. Willow Way

About Primedia Outdoor

Primedia Outdoor is the premier provider of out of home media solutions within Sub Saharan Africa. A Level 1 BBEEE contributor, Primedia Outdoor is currently the largest wholly South-African-owned outdoor advertising media specialist offering national outdoor exposure throughout South Africa and high reach in key markets in rest of Africa. Primedia Outdoor offers flexible coverage of the entire LSM/SEM spectrum, targeting cosmopolitan consumers in major urban areas through to those living in rural communities.

Primedia Outdoor delivers exposure across a mix of media opportunities and audience environments, including high-end digital signs, airport advertising, freeway and suburban spectaculars and street furniture, as well as static advertising and digital screens in malls. Since 2018, the Primedia Unlimited Malls business unit has been integrated into the Primedia Outdoor stable. With the integration, Primedia Outdoor’s total media offering makes major retail and brand platforms accessible to advertisers, offering media solutions that integrate shopper connections during the path to purchase journey.

