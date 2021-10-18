When an ad comes to life … deliciously













A Budget Insurance ad featuring Thabo – the “self-proclaimed kota king with advanced, titantic-kota eating skills” -had social media users licking their lips. They wanted ‘that’ kota.

Now Budget Insurance has brought that kota to life with a partnership with Kota King Soweto. The official Budget Kota features a delicious combination of chips, a beef patty, a Russian sausage, lettuce, fried eggs, cheese and homemade Kota King signature sauces.

“Thabo’s kota has become an unexpected brand asset that has received an overwhelming amount of attention and love. Mzanzi’s fascination with the kota has led us to this exciting partnership with Kota King in Soweto,” said Susan Steward, head of marketing for Budget Insurance.

Kota King founder and owner, Rhulani Shibambo says: “I am excited about this partnership and very honoured to bring the Budget Kota to life. My customers constantly refer to the kota in the Budget Insurance advert and now, it has a home.”

The Budget Kota can be purchased from Kota King Soweto: 13942 Belhambra Crescent, Protea Glen, Soweto.

Budget Insurance’s advert featuring Thabo, the kota king, can be watched here:

