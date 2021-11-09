Awards Wrap: All the Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard Awards winners, Barakat is SA’s official Academy Award selection, Heavy Chef’s start-up competition opens













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

A ‘bumper year’ for the Pendorings – all the winners

The Pendoring e tjhunwa ke Hollard Awards announced their 2021 winners on Thursday in a virtual ceremony live streamed from Hollard’s Villa Arcadia, hosted by comedian and satirist, Coconut Kelz; visual artist, Lady Skollie; musicians uKhoiKhoi and 1Revolution Brass Band and dancers Mbali Nkosi and Charlston Van Rooyen.

Employing over-the-top antics and farce, the cast pushed the limits of South African humour while celebrating what Pendoring stands for: promote, unify and celebrate the richness of South Africa’s creative content in all its indigenous languages.

2021 was a bumper year that saw a 24% increase in entries, 42% more finalists in the Digital Communications category, 22% more finalists in the student awards and 35% more finalists in the Radio & Audio category.

Pendoring GM Eben Keun was understandably thrilled. “Thank you to all the agencies, publishing houses and schools that entered the Pendoring Awards this year. We saw pronounced growth not just in total entries, but in specific languages: isiZulu entries increased by 138.89%; Sepedi entries doubled; Setswana entries are up by 222%; Xitsonga entries increased by 142.85%; and we received our first entry in N|uu this year. This indicates true change beginning to take shape within our industry, and brands continuing to tell authentic stories in indigenous languages.

“We are also proud to announce our top-ranked agencies for 2021. Congratulations and thank you for pursuing excellence with SA’s indigenous language creative content.”

Pendoring has also announced the rankings for 2021. The top agency this year, Joe Public United, won several Gold Pendorings for their Castle Milk Stout ClanBeat campaign and for their Chicken Licken Humble Achaar radio campaign.

Pendoring 2021 top 12 Agencies

Joe Public United TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris FCB Toasted Samish Boomtown Abnormal Dit&Dat Ontwerp King James Group Sauce Advertising Ogilvy South Africa 8909 Afropulse Media

Pendoring 2021 top 5 Content Publishers

Pan MacMillan New Africa Books Naledi Klyntji.com ATKV

Pendoring 2021 Top 8 Schools/Universities

Red & Yellow Creative School of Business IIE-Vega AAA School of Advertising North-West University The Open Window Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography The Creative Academy, Cape Town Boston Media House

Said Pezisa: “Come back, inspire and push the frontiers further in 2022 and usher in the Unesco Decade of Indigenous Languages with your dignified quirky presence.”

All the winners

Joe Public United ranked no. 1 in top 12 agencies at Pendoring Awards

One of the many joys of being a South African is our love of language and our ability to use it fluidly. Work, migration, education, urbanisation, the places we live, friendships, marriage, to name a few, have influenced our languages to the point where most of us are more than bilingual, with the average South African using 2.84 languages, often in a single conversation.

It’s this love that the advertising and communications industry celebrates every year at the Pendoring Awards, to showcase the richness of South Africa’s creative content in all its 10 indigenous languages. And no agency has yet to capture the #SpeakSouthAfrican spirit quite like brand and communications group, Joe Public United (JPU).

JPU was awarded top honours by coming in as number one in the top 12 agencies of 2021, and together with their clients and growth partners, collected a total of 29 awards: eight Craft Gold awards, four Gold awards, five Silver awards, two Campaign Silver awards, eight Craft Certificates and two Campaign Craft Certificates.

“Without our clients and our people this wouldn’t have been possible, so thank you,” said Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public United. He also stated that “Being recognised as the top-ranked agency this year is a testament to the incredible partnerships we have with our clients who work with us to achieve our purpose of growth.”

Boomtown throws down the gauntlet

Boomtown – an agency that has maintained a low profile over the years but lists several of South Africa’s either very successful, favourite or heritage brands as clients on its books – has thrown down the gauntlet with an impressive showing at the 2021 Pendoring Awards.

The agency, which has not prioritised participation in award shows for the last five years, was awarded three Silver Pendorings and one Craft Pendoring.

Importantly, this performance earned it 5th spot on the Pendoring 2021 Rankings, behind Joe Public United, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, FCB and Toasted Samish but ahead of several other big names in the industry.

Boomtown’s wins were for The Last Child, a social outreach campaign it developed for client National Glass. This campaign achieved Silver Pendorings in the Live Activations, Out-of-Home Outdoor Media and Out-of-Home Ambient categories as well as a Craft Certificate in the Live Crafts Art Direction/Stylist category.

Commenting on the agency’s achievement, CEO Glen Meier said it was “a rush to be back on the awards podium”. He said the agency had battened down the hatches over the past few years to increase focus on its clients’ business success, and put building its own profile on the backburner.

“However, with the opening and subsequent strengthening of our Johannesburg office with the appointment earlier this year of creative heavy-weight Thuli Ngcese, we acknowledged that there is a need to share the work we had been buffing and polishing so studiously.

“We broke our awards drought – albeit a drought of our own making – with a Silver and Craft Pendoring in 2020, watched the stream grow a little stronger with a third place in the Creative Circle’s Ad of the Month Out-of-Home category for June 2021, and now hope that our performance at Pendorings 2021 heralds a fast-flowing awards river for us in 2022.

“Congratulations to our brave client and to the creative team which brought home these Pendoring wins for us.”

Red & Yellow takes top student award at the Pendorings

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business was a multiple winner at the 2021 Pendoring Awards which embraces country and industry to promote, unify and celebrate the richness of South Africa’s creative content in all its indigenous languages. Red & Yellow was judged Top School/University of the Year out of all academic institutions in the country that entered.

The 2021 Overall Student Winner also went to Red & Yellow for ‘Ichebetyu goes a long way’, an integrated campaign that plays off the insight that South Africans can make that last bit of Sunlight Laundry Soap last a very long time.

This Sunlight campaign won a Gold Award in the Student Integrated Multimedia category for Sebastian Dupper and René Robinson. Their proud lecturers are Henriette Rademan, Nobukho Nqaba and Eckhard Cloete. The campaign also won a Silver Award in the Outdoor Media category.

The ‘Ungavumeli umhlaza wolusu ukuchwechwele’ campaign for BlackandBrownSkin.uk won a silver award in the Outdoor Media category for students Jenna Marx, Joey Gordon and Sam Immelman. Their lecturers were Henriette Rademan, Nobukho Nqaba and Eckhard Cloete.

The ‘Brak en Jan’ campaign for client ATKV won a Silver Award in the Digital Applications, Games & Interactive Tools category for student Janine Louw. Her lecturer was Stephanie Simpson.

Red & Yellow equips students with the commercial logic to grow successful organisations and, more importantly, the creative magic to set them apart. The school is teaching the great creators, inventors, leaders and entrepreneurs of the 21st Century.

Carmen Schaefer, Head of Academics at Red & Yellow said: “The Pendoring Awards embody all that we are at Red & Yellow. Celebrate and support our students and faculty through inclusive, diverse, creative innovation and lifelong learning. We are thrilled with our awards and could not be more proud of the hard-working students and dedicated speakers who inspire us every day.”

Barakat to represent SA at 94th Academy Awards

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), is pleased to announce that the first South African Muslim film shot in Afrikaans, Barakat, has been selected as South Africa’s official submission for the 94th Annual Academy Awards.

Directed by Amy Jephta and produced by Ephraim Gordon, co-founders of production companies PaperJet Films and Nagvlug Films, Barakat was released in cinemas in early 2021. The screenplay is by writing-producing team Amy Jephta and Ephraim Gordon whomade their debut at South Africa’s 2017 kykNET Silwerskerm Festival with their short film Soldaat (Soldier), for which they won Best Screenplay and Best Short.

Jephta, a celebrated theatre practitioner, director and writer, also scripted South Africa’s official 2018 Golden Globes submission for Foreign Film, Ellen: The Story of Ellen Pakkies. In 2019, she was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year Award for theatre. Actor and director Gordon starred in Nosipho Dumisa’s critically acclaimed 2018 debut, Number 37, which premiered at South by Southwest (SXSW).

“I am so proud that this film has reached as many people as it has, and to be recognised by South Africa in this way is incredibly special,” said Jephta. “Even after an extremely challenging year for our film industry, we’re honoured that a small story about a family has connected us.”

Producer Ephraim Gordon added: “This was totally unexpected, but it shows that everyone’s hard work on this project has paid off. This film was a blessing from the beginning and continues to be. It is our barakat.”

Barakat was developed in partnership with MNET and funded in association with the NFVF, the DTIC, IDC as well as Indigenous Film Distribution, the South African distributor of the film.

ViacomCBS Networks Africa scoops record breaking 32 Promax Africa awards

ViacomCBS Networks Africa (VCNA) is underscoring its position in the media and entertainment industry with an impressive, record breaking thirty-two awards at this year’s 2021 Promax Africa Awards.

The VCNA design team is deservedly recognised for their phenomenal creative work with most of the awards giving recognition to the creative and design work done on, Comedy Central Africa’s Novemballs and MTV Base Africa Got Next. The most notable win for the VCNA design team includes Best Design Without Footage for New at Nein and Most Outstanding Design in Promotions for the home of African Comedy, Comedy Central Africa’s Novemballs.

“Congratulations to our talented team behind each accolade. This record-breaking win for us speaks to the innovation and creativity our team and partners put in regularly to engage with audiences and communities. The Promax Africa Awards are an esteemed recognition of entertainment marketing and the awards are testament to VCNA’s commitment to creating content with an authentic Africa narrative that travels across the world,” commented Dillon Khan, Vice President of Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and ViacomCBS International Studios at VCNA.

The Promax Awards are the world’s premier celebration of outstanding achievement in entertainment marketing and design and reflect VCNA’s commitment to bringing the best entertainment through outstanding and relevant content. VCNA would like to congratulate all the winners on their outstanding performances.

The winning ViacomCBS Networks Africa campaigns from the 2021 Promax Africa Awards are:

Gold

• Best Image Campaign (Television or Streaming Platform) – Novemballs

• Best Themed Campaign – New At Nein

• Best Reality/Unscripted/Non-Fiction Programme Spots – Carbonara Speed Read

• Best Use of Humour In Promotion- Novemballs

• National Geographic Best Public Service Announcement / Community Spot – Novemballs

• Best Use of Design in Video – Beautiful Nine

• Best Design Without Footage – New at Nine

• Most Outstanding Design in Promotion – Novemballs

• Something For Nothing – Festive Season PSA

• Best Copy / Script Writing – New At Nein

Silver

• Best Reality/Unscripted/Non-Fiction Programme Spots – Mbau Reloaded Launch Promo

• Best Children’s Promo – Nickmusic

• Mama Africa Award – Africa Got Next

• Something For Nothing – Youth Day

• Best Music Composition – Isono

• Best Copy / Script Writing- New At Nein

• Best Ident Design – MTV Stings

• Best Original Logo Design – Drip City

• Best Design Without Footage – Baselines

• Most Outstanding Design in Promotion – Africa Got Next

Bronze

• Use Of Celebrity/Influencer/Talent Using social media – Black Girl Magic

• Best Movie Promo – Live for The Moment

• Program Intro Sequence- Nickmusic

• Best CG Animation- 100% Naija

• Best Design Without Footage – Amapiano

• Something For Nothing- Carbonara Speed Read

• Best PSA- Festive Season

• Representation In Action- Women’s Day

• Best Editing- Live for The Moment

• Best Integrated Marketing Campaign – Novemballs

• Best Image Promo- Africa Got Next

MultiChoice wins big at the PROMAX Awards

It was a great win for MultiChoice at the PROMAX Africa Awards on Thursday night as the group received gold awards across several categories.

Having received top honours at previous PROMAX Awards, MultiChoice continued its winning streak at the 2021 event scooping 22 gold and 25 silver awards. DStv was named Video Entertainment Brand of the Year.

“We could not be prouder of the teams behind these winning campaigns,” said Thabisa Mkhwanazi, Executive Head of Marketing at MultiChoice South Africa. “Our marketing partners are amongst the most creative, talented and committed on the continent. It’s thanks to their unwavering passion and dedication we are able to soar to great heights year after year. The work they produce combined with our commitment to placing our customers at the heart of everything we do, are the reasons our campaigns, promos and content are so well received across the continent.”

MultiChoice received gold rankings for:

Best Image Promo (Television or Streaming Platform) for Find the Light – The Lukhanyo Am Story

Best Entertainment Promo for My Kitchen Rules South Africa

Best Children’s Promo for Fuel Your Imagination

Best Sports Promo for SuperSport: LaLiga

Best Sports Campaign for Chasing the Sun

Mama Africa Award for Find the Light – The Lukhanyo Am Story

Best Promo Not Using Program Footage for kykNET 21st Birthday – Stella

Best Editing for SuperSport: LaLiga

Best Sound Design for SuperSport – Australia vs India Cricket

Use Of Celebrity/Influencer/Talent Using Social Media for DStv Compact – The Sounds of iDiski

Best Integrated TVC for Find the Light – The Lukhanyo Am Story

Best Integrated Marketing Campaign for A Programme / Channel / Platform for Dam

Best Brand Promotion for Group of Channels for We Are Colourful – Heritage Month

Best Radio Promotion for DStv Premium Explore More

Best Promotion for a Streaming Service for Showmax Pro

Best Branding Design for Oh Snack!

Best CG Animation for UEFA Champions League

Best Visual FX & Compositing for The Nextflex

Video Entertainment Brand of the Year for DStv 2021

SABC wins at Promax Africa 2021

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) is proud to announce that it won two Gold and one Bronze Awards at the annual PROMAX Africa Conference. This big announcement was delivered virtually last night.

SABC Sport and Video Entertainment made great impression and scored big in the following categories:

Best Directing of Premier Soccer League Campaign (Gold)

Best Opening Sequence-The Estate (Gold)

Best Sport Promotion of Premier Soccer League Campaign (Bronze)

These awards are highly regarded worldwide and recognise the creative talent required to produce on-air material to assist broadcasters to attract and retain viewers.

The Group Executive for Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Ms. Gugu Ntuli stated that “These accolades bear testimony to the great work that our teams deliver consistently. Winning two Gold awards for PROMAX is such a remarkable achievement for the SABC. This reaffirms our creative prowess and elevates it amongst the best in the television industry. It is indeed a proud moment for the entire corporation particularly SABC Sport and Video Entertainment departments. Our commitment is that we continue to push the agenda of creativity and improve amidst the rapid market changes and competitive content environment that we operate in”.

It is imperative to note that being involved in PROMAX AFRICA not only allows the SABC to unearth its own talent but support the promo production industry in its entirety to nurture and recognise creative excellence. The PROMAX AFRICA conference and awards underscore the importance of this industry to create top-of-mind awareness for a Broadcaster’s brand, channel, or programming.

2022 Pan-African (Re)Insurance Journalism Awards expands as organisers call for entries

Pan-African reinsurer Continental Reinsurance Plc this week opened submissions for the 2022 pan-African (re)insurance journalism awards. Business reporters across the African continent may submit entries across several award categories until 31st January 2022.

The awards recognise the outstanding work of journalists who report on developments within the insurance sector across Africa. Successful candidates must demonstrate how their articles have raised awareness and understanding of developments in the (re)insurance sector. For this 7th edition, the award categories include:

Best (Re)Insurance Print Article – English Best (Re)Insurance Broadcast (TV/Radio) entry – English Best (Re)Insurance Online Article – English Best (Re)Insurance Entry (TV, Radio, Print, Online) – French Best (Re)Insurance Entry (TV, Radio, Print, Online) – Arabic

Mr Lawrence Nazare, Group Managing Director, Continental Reinsurance Plc, commented, “We are excited to introduce an Arabic category to this edition of the awards as a show of inclusivity and to reflect the diversity of the markets we serve.”

Among the participation guidelines, only articles published or aired between 1 January 2021 to 31 January 2022 are eligible for entry. Journalists can access other guidelines on the awards page. Do you want to be recognised for your role in reporting on insurance? Submit your entry here.

Digital Lab Africa showcases 2021 Top 7 Africa digital arts innovators

Digital arts innovators platform Digital Lab Africa (DLA) has showcased the work of its winners of the 5th Digital Lab Africa awards at the Fakugesi Digital Arts Festival in South Africa. The award brought to the forefront inspirational and insightful stories from diverse emerging African digital artists.

This year’s 7 winners were selected based on their artistic, technical and financial criteria in the Animation, XR and Video Gaming categories.

The winners in Animation include: Ssagala Ndugwa from Uganda – Founder of Sheepish, an animated adult series following the adventures of two small-time hustlers as they try to make it big in a town determined to keep them small; and Brian Wilson from Nigeria who developed a series called Aminah’s journey, about a young Hausa girl who tried to make her way to safety after a violent attack on her village by Boko Haram terrorists.

The XR winners include: Godisamang Khunou from South Africa whodeveloped an immersive piece called Black Women and Sex, about the tension between black women and the politics of sex and Arome Ibrahim from Nigeria is the creator of Virtuallity Africa, a virtual arts museum on mixed media and immersive technology, showcasing Africa’s rich history in arts.

The winners in the Video Gaming category include Karen Andriamamonjy from Madagascar who created Kalanoro, a third-person platform adventure game that also explores Malagasy folklore; Ifeanyichukwu Obi from Nigeria who created Mama Julie, an infinite Isometric 3rd runner game centered around Mama Julie who runs through the streets of Lagos to deliver food to her customers and Ismael Daouda Nouhoun from Togo who is the brain behind action-packed video game, I can Transform, a video game available on Android and Web.

Four South African media professionals selected for Elevate Scholarships by INMA, Google News Initiative

News industry diversity and inclusion is at the heart of an Elevate Scholarship class of 50 media professionals announced by the International News Media Association (INMA) and the Google News Initiative (GNI). The scholarship recipients from 29 countries were selected from 137 applications and will receive training and mentoring opportunities through INMA and GNI.

Muhammad Hussain, Deputy Digital Editor, Media24 – City Press, South Africa

Bongekile Macupe, Education Journalist, Media24, South Africa

Mahlohonolo Magadla, Online Content Producer, Media Park, South Africa

Sisonke Mlamla, Multimedia Journalist, Independent Media, South Africa

The scholarship includes free access to three INMA Master Classes, a mentoring meet-up with INMA and Google, a scholarship certificate, and a one-year INMA membership.

Heavy Chef start-up award competition kicks in

The coronavirus appears to have unleashed more than a pandemic but also a wave of entrepreneurial resilience through small business startups, which have been more active now than at any time in over a decade. Showing that there is light after a very long tunnel.

The crisis exposed South Africa’s biggest challenge: its job market. Out of a working-age population of almost 40 million people, only 15 million South Africans are employed, which includes 3 million jobs in the public sector. Although this is a worrying statistic, it seems to have spurred entrepreneurs on to forge new paths. So far, The Financial Times group has recorded South Africa as having the second highest number of startups in Africa, after Nigeria, since the beginning of 2020.

One of the sectors showing a surge is the digital one, which could in the future become a major engine of recruitment. Cape Town alone, dubbed the “tech capital of Africa”, has over 450 tech firms that employ more than 40 000 people. In 2020, a total of 1.2 billion rand of disclosed investments went into its tech startups, according to the World Bank.

Now more than ever, it’s imperative that we highlight key players in our local startup community and celebrate their wins and the resilience they’ve shown in the face of the massive challenges they have had to face amongst a declining economy.

Since 2017 entrepreneur education platform Heavy Chef has been hosting a credible annual “Top 5 Most Exciting Startups” list that has previously included some of the most successful startups in the South African business landscape. This year, in partnership with Xero and PayFast, they’d especially like to include those that took risks and are rewriting the rules on how new companies work during the pandemic.

“We have a lot to celebrate. Despite all the looting, pillaging and plague-ing going on in 2021, we’ve all been working hard,” says Fred Roed, Heavy Chef CEO. “We entrepreneurial folk tend to sweat behind our laptops until the very last working day, then look up to see that the year has gone. These awards are intended to remind us of the phenomenal projects that have been started on local shores.”

The winners will be announced at both a public and livestream event on Thursday, 2 December. It will be hosted by the newly crowned World Champion of Public Speaking 2021, Verity Price and entertainment will be provided by Aron Halevi, (co-founder of Freshlyground), and Divine Mahara, (who wrote the ‘Heavy Chef’ song).

Register your worthy nomination simply by clicking on this link: //heavychef.org/sa-top-5

Event details: Thursday 2 December 2021. Workshop 17 Watershed, 17 Dock Road, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town at 18h00. R250 per ticket (free for Heavy Chef members).

For tickets visit: //heavychef.howler.co.za/events/sa-s-top-5-most-exciting-startups-9bac

Nissan and TBWA ‘innovate to excite’ South Africa – taking home a Loerie’s Grand Prix

How does a car manufacturer hack an internationally popular navigation app to provide a previously unconsidered South African market with unique tech aimed at keeping them safe on the road? Enter Nissan Shwii – a downloadable series of Zulu-language audio commands compatible for use on the Waze platform.

Waze is used by more than 800 000 South African users, with 100 000 daily users, and offers real-time traffic reports and optimal route selections in 98 language options – including Arabic, Mandarin ‘Boy Band’ and ‘Batman’. Zulu, although the most widely-spoken language in South Africa (20.6% of population), is not offered as an option.

“We wanted to change that in a way that would place the Nissan brand in culture and unlock potent value for them,” says Carl Willoughby, creative lead on the project and TBWA\Hunt Lascaris ECD, an agency known for its disruptive work.

“Nissan is renowned for its intelligent mobility that helps drivers navigate obstacles on the road with confidence – so they can react accordingly and in time. Our hack does the same thing, but in Zulu, to help our local drivers avoid danger without the need to first translate”.

Joe Public United is Agency of the Year for the fourth year in a row

Brand and communications group Joe Public United (JPU) proved that they consistently deliver a world-class creative product to their clients, taking home top honours by being awarded as the “Agency of the Year” for the fourth year in a row, as well as “Regional Agency of the Year” for the second year running.

The Loeries, which rewards creative excellence across Africa and the Middle East, was celebrated with a creative festival in the City of Cape Town in a two-day cinematic experience streamed at cinemas in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. The showcase wasn’t completely virtual and allowed some of the best creative minds to come together to share in the nostalgic experience.

Joe Public United, together with their clients and growth partners, were rewarded with a record 40 awards. The awards included one Grand Prix, eight golds, ten silvers, five campaign crafts, five craft certificates, and eleven bronzes. In addition, JPU also saw client Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive of Group Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, received the “Marketing Leadership & Innovation” award and saw client Chicken Licken named “Brand of The Year” for the third year in a row.

Women dominate 2021 Rising Star Awards

Hosted by Tumi Morake with entertainment by Pop Idols winner Zama, the Accenture Rising Star Awards brought together the very best of South Africa’s future leaders in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the awards at the Sandton Hilton last night. Of the 11 categories – representing diverse sectors of business and industry – seven were won by women.

Featuring the Top 5 young professional under 40 in 11 different business sectors, the Awards celebrated their best year yet. Amidst tough competition in each of the categories, the winners are:

Banking & Financial Services (Sponsored by SA Taxi) – Niren Mungar Ram, Absa

Energy & Environment (Sponsored by Sasol) – Mantsie Hlakudi, Eskom

Entrepreneur (Sponsored by IAMS Powerhouse Consulting) – Veronica Motloutsi, SmartDigital Solution

ICT (Sponsored by Absa) – Apiwe Hotele, SARAO

Manufacturing & FMCG (Sponsored by BAT) – Ntsako Baloyi, Coca-Cola South Africa

Media & Advertising – Philile Mabolloane, Juta & Company

Mining & Minerals (Sponsored by Rand Refinery) – Thomas Conolly, Anglo American Platinum

Professional Services (Sponsored by Accenture) – Charity Simamane, PwC

Service: Public & Private – Melene Rossouw, Women Lead Movement

Tourism, Retail & Hospitality (Sponsored by Hilton) – Lazo Karapanagiotidis, Massmart

Transport, Logistics & Security – Amber Louise Sterley, Fidelity Services Group

Inspirational Leader – Prof Thuli Madonsela

Rising Star Upliftment Award – Accenture South Africa (2019-2021)

Over the past nine years, the Accenture Rising Star Awards have been identifying, recognising and celebrating young talent across all industries in South Africa, and this the tenth year is no different. Judges commended this year’s winners for their clarity of vision, all round excellence, sustainable solutioneering, meaningful and empowering social initiatives, and remaining resolute in making a profound difference in peoples’ lives.

