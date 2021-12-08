A year in South African search: Google’s trending searches of 2021













Google today revealed the results of its 2021 Year in Search, showing how people go to Search to find answers to their biggest questions. Google’s 2021 Year in Search compiles the moments, people, topics, events, and places that captured the world’s attention this year.

As the pandemic entered the second year, ‘Sassa status check’ emerged as the top trending search in 2021 — a reflection of the impact COVID-19 has had on the livelihoods of South Africans. The lists also reveal the country’s uncompromising love of sports and entertainment as ‘Euro 2020’ and ‘Squid Game’, the Korean TV series that enthralled the world, both topped their respective categories.

Here are the trending searches in 2021.

Trending general searches:

Sassa status check Euro 2020 Premier League Shona Ferguson PSL Pakistan vs South Africa Election results Killer Kau DMX Wimbledon

Trending local personalities:

Jacob Zuma Mpura Ace Magashule Zola7 Prince Kaybee Bishop Makamu Percy Tau Noxolo Grootboom Carl Niehaus Tatjana Schoenmaker

Trending global personalities

Christian Eriksen Alec Baldwin Gabby Petito The Weeknd Pete Davidson Brian Laundrie Serena Williams Joe Biden Lil Nas X Kyle Rittenhouse

Trending 2021 loss:

Shona Ferguson Killer Kau DMX Jackson Mthembu Menzi Ngubane TB Joshua Prince Phillip FW de Klerk Noxolo Maqashalala King Zwelithini

Trending sport

Euro 2020 Premier League PSL Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup Wimbledon La Liga Champions League IPL Man united vs Liverpool

Trending movies and TV shows

Squid Game Bridgerton Red Notice Black Widow Skeem Saam teasers Mortal Kombat Suicide Squad No Time to Die The Good Doctor Friends Reunion

Trending music searches

DONDA Drake – Certified Lover Boy Adele – Easy On Me John Wick J. Cole new album Osama – Zakes Bantwini Amapiano songs Kabza De Small – Asibe Happy Cha Cha Slide Umsebenzi Wethu

Trending “What is” general:

What is state of emergency? What is covid 19 ? What is human trafficking? What is happening in Afghanistan? What is Ivermectin? What is global warming? What is substance abuse? What is Squid Game? What is Gender Based Violence? What is happening in South Africa?

Trending “How to” general:

How to apply for R350 grant? How to register for vaccine? How to check matric results online? How to register to vote online? How to check Sassa balance? How to tie a tie? How to make money online in South Africa? How to claim UIF online? How to drink ivermectin for Covid? How to apply for NSFAS?

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.