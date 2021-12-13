WATCH: YouTube star Dan Mace revs up Christmas with delivery bikes













Award-winning director and YouTube star Dan Mace is revving up Christmas season with Checkers Sixty60 motorbikes. Unable to return to New York due to the current travel ban, the director has once more made a video that showcases his remarkable ability to commercialise his creativity.

‘When I heard Sixty60’s drivers were going to be dressed as Santa, I jumped at the opportunity to celebrate these heroes. These drivers have helped us get through all levels of lockdown and next week they’re going above and beyond to deliver festive cheer this Christmas.

“I hope my remake of ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’, using drivers and Sixty60 motorbikes, puts a smile on the faces of South Africans, who need it most, at the end of another crazy year.”

With over 800 000 YouTube subscribers, Mace’s Seeing Sounds series has seen him recreate The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ with a physical brick, his ode to Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ was constructed with – you guessed it – actual peaches and now he’s revving up the Festive Season with a remake of ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’… with Checkers Sixty60 motorbikes.

From Monday 13 December 2021, over 2 000 Checkers Sixty60 drivers will be dressed as Santa, as they deliver groceries and festive joy to customers in 60 minutes

