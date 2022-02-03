Media Moves: FirmDecisions launches guide to contract compliance, Wavemaker’s David Shields heads to Japan, Avatar turns 10













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: FirmDecisions launches ultimate guide to contract compliance

FirmDecisions, the global marketing contract-compliance specialist, has launched its ultimate contract compliance guide to help brands get the most from their relationships with agency partners.

With the leading agency holding companies losing significant percentages of revenue and operating margins in 2020 (audits are retrospective in nature), agencies have used the last 18 months to transform their operations – which has had a huge knock-on effect for advertisers/agency relationships. This has created a new dawn for auditing as contract compliance has been put under greater pressure than ever.

In light of this considerable change in the agency landscape and based on insights gathered over 24 years, FirmDecisions has created a ‘how to’ guide to ensure both agencies and advertisers comply with the agreed terms of business.

Looking forward to audits covering 2020 and 2021, FirmDecisions has identified key determining factors in many agencies’ ability to service their clients as per their contractual obligations.

The guide addresses issues highlighted in reports by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) on media and marketing transparency in the US and seeks to update brands on ways to achieve a more transparent contractual relationship.

It answers key questions for any marketing or procurement professional looking to better understand how their marketing agency has delivered against their obligations, particularly after these turbulent two years.

People moves

Wavemaker South Africa pushes global mobility as digital lead heads to Tokyo

David Shields

Wavemaker South Africa’s digital lead and business unit head, David Shields, started a new position at the Group M and Wavemaker Japan offices in Tokyo on 1 February. The move embodies Wavemaker’s prioritisation of global mobility within its business and is part of its vision of creating a truly diverse network of people across its international offices.

Shields became a permanent part of Wavermaker South Africa in 2019, first as a digital strategist and later as a member of the account management, business development and business unit head teams.

“My growth at Wavemaker has been immense,” Shields said. “The executive team has taught me so much about being a team player and how to lead and mentor. I’m so proud of the many first-to-markets we’ve achieved and I’m grateful that I’ve had the chance to work with clients like Netflix & Astron Energy, which has pushed my skills to new heights.”

Shields’s move to Tokyo, he said, was partly prompted by the pandemic. “With Covid, something shifted in my and my partner’s minds about the kind of life we want to lead. We realised that we wanted to challenge ourselves personally and professionally and taking a new opportunity in Tokyo sounded like a great way to do it.”

While Shields will be missed by his South African team, they also support his move. “We are sad to see David go but are pleased that he will still be part of the wider Wavermaker team,” said Wavemaker CEO SSA Merissa Himraj. “We have no doubt that he will be a rich asset to our colleagues in Japan.”

Rogerwilco appoints Mongezi Mtati

Rogerwilco has announced that Mongezi Mtati, a skilled and experienced strategist, has joined the organisation as a strategist.

Mtati, an early proponent of social media, YouTube and TEDx, has been focused on digital marketing since 2008.

This has enabled him to build a global reputation for his entrepreneurial approach that has seen him share a stage with Richard Branson and create the WordStart boutique digital marketing agency.

Sugendhree Reddy takes the reigns as Access Bank SA’s CEO

Sugendhree Reddy

The appointment of Sugendhree Reddy as Access Bank SA’s new CEO bodes well for the bank at the start of a new year after a successful launch in South Africa last year.

With her 20-plus years of experience in the financial services sector, we extend a warm welcome to Ms Reddy and look forward to joining such legendary South African brands as BMW Financial Services, Standard Bank and Alexander Forbes which she ably steered.

Highly qualified and committed to the growth of Access Bank SA, her previous positions include executive head of personal banking at Standard Bank South Africa, where she managed all personal banking products, customer value propositions, pricing and revenue in excess of R20 billion. She also served as an executive committee member of the retail bank.

Ms Reddy’s credentials further include her position as CEO retail financial services at Alexander Forbes; general manager of finance at BMW Financial Services; head of treasury at the SA Sugar Association; and senior auditor at the Auditor General’s office.

Business moves

Joe Public United ranked number 1 attractive agency by Scopen 2021

The South African arm of SCOPEN’s Agency Scope Report has officially completed its fourth edition study, and Joe Public United (JPU) is proud to announce that they have been named Number 1 attractive agency for clients for 2021. The characteristics of an attractive agency include, among others, creativity, expertise, experience and understanding of the client’s business and market. JPU was rated number one in all of these characteristics, resulting in the most attractive agency in South Africa.

JPU was also titled Agency of the Year and tied first as Best Partners to Collaborate in the Future.

SCOPEN is a global consulting firm specialising in the communications industry with a deep research base across 12 markets, renowned for celebrating excellence in creativity, innovation, and effectiveness. With over 500 client-agency relationships analysed and a total of 465 industry professionals interviewed, this report offers the most in-depth and up-to-date views of the country’s marketing and agency landscape.

Additionally, JPU Group Chief Creative Officer Pepe Marais ranked first amongst the Most Admired Creative Agencies Professionals.

Female-Owned, Riverbed Ranks in Top 10 at Loeries

Monalisa Zwambila

The Riverbed Agency, has emerged as the eighth highest awarded medium-sized South African agency in the Loeries Official Rankings for 2021, making it the first black female-owned agency to rank at this level for creativity.

“The Loeries rankings are probably the most important benchmarking tool in our industry and this incredible achievement of appearing in the top 10 list is a first in many regards,” said Monalisa Zwambila, CEO and founder at the Riverbed. “For starters, I believe we are the first female-owned agency to perform so well and secondly, we’re one of only a few black agencies to appear on the list.

“This speaks to our enduring commitment to creative excellence and a real demonstration that a female-owned agency is more than capable of delivering on big, insightful work that resonates with South Africans.”

Riverbed executive creative director Itumeleng Sethebe said the agency’s consistent advancement in the various industry rankings is a part of the agency’s journey of growth through purpose-led work.

Avatar Agency celebrates 10 years and names new group CEO

L to R: Mzamo Xala, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi and Veli Ngubane

Avatar Agency, South Africa’s largest 100% black owned agency founded by entrepreneurs Zibusiso Mkhwanazi and Veli Ngubane, has marked its 10-year anniversary. Avatar has it eyes set on the next 10 years. The agency group hopes to cement its approach and continue to inspire, integrate and innovate ideas that move people.

In its new chapter, Avatar named Mzamo Xala – who has been leading dual roles as chief strategy officer and managing director of its B2B company, Resilience as group chief executive officer as from 1 March 2022.

Veli Ngubane, Avatar’s co-founding partner, will continue to enrich the groups creative pedigree as chief creative officer, working closely alongside Xala.

“What began from my small bedroom in the township with R2000 as seed capital has risen up to winning against the biggest multinational groups to become a lead global agency. Our work touching billions of people around the world, impacting global brands in understanding diversity in an African and global context; us being at the center of communication with the presidency in combating the biggest crisis of our time being Covid-19 and creating employment opportunities for over 400 people over the 10 years since our inception of which some are still with us,” explained Mkhwanazi. “The roots myself and Veli planted 10 years ago continues to grow and I have complete confidence that Mzamo will take this group to even greater heights.”

CDCom secures public relations account for M&G Investments

CDCom (Claire Densham Communications) has been appointed as the public relations agency for M&G Investments Southern Africa. M&G Investments, previously known as Prudential Investment Managers, has recently rebranded.

“We are delighted to work with M&G Investments and excited to partner with them on their next chapter as a brand. Their core strategy, values and investment approach remain unchanged, as does their brand promise, which is “consistency”. They are a great fit in our suite of financial services clients,” said Claire Densham, owner and founder of CDCom.

CDCom is primarily a financial PR firm with clients including RisCura, Paragon Lending Solutions, Compli-Serve SA, Just SA, Stonehage Fleming and Jawitz Properties.

Wunderman Thompson retains BMW Group in lead agency pitch

After a comprehensive pitch process, Wunderman has retained its position as the lead agency for the brand BMW and MINI in South Africa. The contract will see the agency partner with the brand for an additional three plus two years, having built an exceptional foundation as the incumbent in the past three years.

The breadth of the agency’s scope includes BMW, MINI, customer support and financial services.

“Being the incumbent agency can be challenging in a pitch, but the fact that we prevailed indicates the strength of the current relationship, the work we have done over the last three years and the quality of the pitch we put together. We were up against some of the very best creative agencies in the country. So we’re incredibly proud to see that our commitment to building creative and strategic excellence has played to our advantage,” said managing director, Michael Oelschig.

He added, “The brief was more than a campaign – it was a five to ten-year vision that we had to solve. So being awarded this pitch reinforces how aligned we are with their business and how we can set a vision into the future beyond a one-off campaign. We are honoured to continue to partner with such iconic brands.”

The Elevation Business Magazine Africa, bigger, bolder and more impactful

The Elevation Business Magazine Africa has rebranded, realigned, and repositioned online as of end January

Targeted at executives in the public and private sectors, civil society, academia and emerging entrepreneurs, the premium title has a strong focus on communicating and sharing inspiring, elevating, encouraging, empowering, positive, solution-driven business angled storytelling.

It also shies away from negative reporting, noting the dynamics and challenges that society has experienced throughout the ecosystem.

The digital business magazine is owned by the holding company, Atlantic Lionsa. And it’s been enhanced to denote the reimagined and reconfigured ecosystem as repositioned between nations with a strong focus on how South Africa, the African continent and the global community would achieve more through collaboration, interdependence, mutual respect, sharing and by being changemakers.

“We are borne out of a need to retain integrity, excellence, creativity, collaborative partnerships, humility, sustainability, respect, interdependence, shared leadership and quality over quantity.

This as we spread our wings to influence and redefine the digital publication space,” said Davlynne Lidbetter, founder and managing director.

Innovative tie-up between Hello Adsales and Botswana Premier League is good news for global brands

Antonio Diogo

Brands will be the real winners in Botswana Premier League’s decision to sub-contract the management of its stadium advertising to Hello Adsales Botswana (PTY) LTD from January 2021.

Talking about the 12-month renewable contract, Solomon Ramochotlhwane, sporting head at Botswana Football League, said: “The Botswana Premier League is looking forward to this stadium advertising project alongside Hello Adsales Botswana. We have wonderful sporting facilities, which brands could benefit from.”

The decision to choose Hello Adsales Botswana was made after careful consideration that proved the company was well suited to executing the League’s mandate as well as being able to attract brands and other stakeholders to the League’s sporting facilities.

Gerald Mzwinila, the MD Hello Adsales Botswana, said: “As an advertising organisation, we live for moments like these, creating value-driven synergies and partnerships with reputable entities like the Botswana Premier League. We aim to provide the Botswana and international market with brand exposure and unique positioning.”

Hello Adsales has its head office in Johannesburg, from which group managing director Antonio Diogo runs the business.

Making moves

Entries open for the 2022 MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy

If you think you are South Africa’s the next best film and TV creative, then apply to join the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) South Africa class of 2022! Applications are now open and will close on 28 February 2022.

Eligible graduates who are passionate about telling their own stories are encouraged to apply for the film skills development programme and stand a chance to have a unique opportunity to improve their skills and ultimately contribute to the growth of the local and pan African film and broadcasting industries.

Now approaching its eighth year, the MTF South Africa is a 12-month long industry readiness programme that affords the opportunity to learn from some of the leading Industry experts in the country, while acquiring valuable experience in directing, producing, cinematography, commissioning, art direction and many other skills.

“The MTF Academy is our commitment to the future of our Industry and gives young Africans the chance to hone their television and film production skills through a world-class training programme. After so many successful years, we’re proud to announce a new call to entry to and look forward to meeting the next generation of African film makers,” said Bobby Heaney, Director of MultiChoice Talent Factory South Africa Academy.

To apply, download and complete the application which needs to be submitted on 28 February by 12pm with all supporting documents.

What is the state of the African PR landscape?

The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) Africa has launched its inaugural study examining the state of the PR and communications industry in Africa.

The flagship study, conducted by Reputation Matters, will gather demographic data on the industry and investigate issues including perceptions of PR in business, ethics, talent, and the pandemic’s impact.

The survey comes on the eve of PRCA Africa celebrating its one year anniversary. Since launching, the world’s largest professional PR association has expanded its presence across the continent with members joining from agencies, in-house teams, and as freelancers.

The survey takes a few minutes to complete and all responses will remain anonymous.

PRCA Africa Chair Jordan Rittenberry said: “The State of the African PR Landscape report will greatly benefit PR and communications professionals in Africa. What we do know is that we’re in one of the most exciting and vibrant parts of the world for PR and communications. But where are the opportunities for growth? And what ethical challenges do we still need to confront? This is an opportunity for us to gather in-depth analysis on how the industry is really tracking and to inform PRCA Africa’s policy priorities for this year and beyond.”

Reputation Matters managing director Regine le Roux said: “Prioritising public relations and finding ways to secure a seat around the boardroom table has always been of keen interest to us. With this research the PR industry will be able to learn from each other and find ways to grow together. There is so much knowledge and lessons to be shared with each other across the continent.”

Take the survey here.

MyHealth360 And SABC Education channel launch health videos for audiences

Ronald Abvajee, CEO of Healthy Living Consulting (HLC), is expanding the My Health360 online platform even further – this time in conjunction with the SABC Education Channel.

This is in addition to announcing similar partnerships with Cape Town TV (CTV) and Soweto TV (STV) in September and October 2021 respectively.

“Through this agreement we are partnering with SABC to expand our foot print significantly, by providing our expert health content to the SABC Education channel,” said Abvajee. “This covers an additional six online platforms, with online rights being granted to SEVA (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube), SABC Education (Facebook, Twitter, You Tube) and Raise Your Hand (Facebook, Twitter, You Tube), as well as the SABC Education website and individual programme sites.”

In addition to the vast range of content and material available on the My Health 360 platform, the SABC Education channel broadcasts public service content from the Department of Education, educational programmes currently available on SABC 1, 2, 3, and archived material produced by the SABC.

“This is a significant partnership for mutual benefit and we a thrilled to have access to – and share – the broad ranging quality content which My Health 360 expertly produces on an ongoing basis,” said Raymond Katlego Moruku, assistant commissioning editor.

Diary

Print Advertising Innovation Master Class

The INMA is hosting master classes in the next eight weeks on data, newsrooms, print advertising innovation.

With the global upturn in economies, news publishers can’t ignore that an honest focus on the value propositions behind print advertising in the marketing mix must be a focus in the months ahead. Otherwise, publishers are leaving money on the table. Learn what the research tells us about the future of print advertising, the CEO’s view of print advertising, and where print is most effective.

Dates: 17-24 February 2022

Register here

