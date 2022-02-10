Media Moves: Sol Plaatje scholarship applications open, Blake Cuthbert appointed CEO of OMD EMEA, Ogilvy wins KFC’s Youth pitch













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Henley Africa Sol Plaatje media scholarship applications open for 2022

Henley Business School Africa has invited journalists and media practitioners to apply for its annual Sol Plaatje Scholarship. Established in 2019, the award covers all tuition costs for either the one year Post Graduate Diploma (PG Dip) or the 30-month executive Master’s in Business Administration (MBA).

The two inaugural Plaatje scholars were investigative journalist, Pauli van Wyk and Sowetan executive editor, Thabiso Thakali. Van Wyk is busy completing her MBA, while Thakali became the first double winner of the scholarship after graduating with his PG Dip, advancing to the executive MBA on the back of a second Plaatje scholarship. Other scholars include the Mail & Guardian’s head of digital, Adam Oxford, who is currently doing his MBA and current Plaatje scholar Carte Blanche journalist, Macfarlane Moleli who is busy completing his PG Dip.

Henley Africa dean and director Jon Foster-Pedley said the rationale for the scholarship has not dissipated, but actually become more important and more relevant than before.

“When we launched the scholarship, we did so to acknowledge the incredibly courageous work done during the Gupta leaks saga which was a critical stimulus for the establishment of the Zondo Commission into State Capture. It was clear then how journalism had played a vital role in shoring up the institutions of state that might otherwise have been fatally weakened.”

Events since then had proved once again how vital great journalism is in a sea of weaponised misinformation and fake news, not only in South Africa, but the world over.

“What’s also become clear is the need to create financially sustainable news platforms, because great journalism needs to be paid for and journalists free to investigate without let, hinder or economic pressure. This is what we hope the Sol Plaatje fellowships will create: an opportunity to give leading journalists the opportunity to take a step back, reflect and develop the necessary financial skills to establish sustainable news platforms to continue the vital service they provide.”

Sol Plaatje was a crusading journalist, social activist, linguist, playwright and novelist. He wrote Native Life in South Africa, which documented the inhumanity of the Native Land Act of 1913 and was the inaugural general secretary of the ANC. He was one of the most prominent newspaper editors of his time, founding and running three newspapers; one in Mahikeng and two in Kimberley, and by the time of his death, one of the most syndicated newspaper columnists in the country.

If you would like to apply to be considered for the Henley Africa Sol Plaatje scholarship, please contact Vivien on viviens@henleysa.ac.za before 28 February 2022.

People moves

Lauren Chengan joins FORT



FORT, the award-winning South African studio that focuses on everything film, commercials and digital content, has added Lauren Chengan to the company’s roster of directors. Chengan’s appointment further underlines FORT’s commitment to growth and her wide range of expertise boosts the company’s offerings.



She has already earned a reputation as a dynamic director with a plethora of skills and has previously worked with some of the biggest brands both locally and abroad, including: Ford, Telkom, Black Label, Game, Debonairs, DStv Africa, SuperSport, Nedbank and Discovery.



Chengan is delighted to join the FORT team: “It’s exciting to be joining a company that aligns with my values, drive, goals and passion for craft. I am a big admirer of the work they’ve done, the boundaries they push, and how far they have come as a company over the last couple of years.”

Executive director and MD at FORT, Craig February, added: “I am extremely excited for a talent like Lauren to be joining the FORT roster. Looking forward to doing amazing work together.”

Blake Cuthbert appointed as new CEO of OMD EMEA

Blake Cuthbert

Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. has named Blake Cuthbert CEO of OMD for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Cuthbert joins OMD from the London office of global management consulting firm Bain & Company, where as an expert partner he advised international clients on developing brand, creative, technology and media strategies. He succeeds Guy Marks, who last month was named CEO of Omnicom Media Group EMEA.

For Cuthbert, the appointment marks a return to both the agency world and Omnicom, where for close to a decade he worked seamlessly across the creative, media and technology spaces within the DDB and OMD agency networks. Rising to chief digital officer of OMD EMEA, he led the development and expansion of OMD’s digital capabilities across 63 markets.

Joining Bain & Co at the start of 2019, Cuthbert launched the EMEA hub for FRWD@Bain – the company’s marketing and e-commerce capability that accelerates and scales marketing transformation for the world’s leading brands, enabling long-term sustained growth. As a Bain & Co Expert Partner, Cuthbert worked side-by-side with global marketing leaders to design, build, and scale future-facing marketing strategies.

Bosch Rexroth appoints new Ghana branch Country Manager

Bosch Rexroth South Africa Group of Companies has announced the appointment of Jacobus Claassens to the position of country manager: Bosch Rexroth Ghana Limited, effective September 2021.

After obtaining his national diploma in mechanical engineering (DME), Claassens worked in the chrome mining industry. He was then appointed to a managerial position at the Sadiola Gold Mine in Mali. Since then, Claassens has held a number of roles at mines across Africa, in a variety of mining sectors (gold, copper, manganese, iron, coal and chrome).

With extensive knowledge of mobile mining equipment and management experience, Claassens brings a wealth of expertise to his new role at Bosch Rexroth Ghana Limited. He reports to regional manager, Alex Booth and will be responsible for Bosch Rexroth Ghana operations.

Business moves

Ogilvy wins KFC’s Youth pitch

Pete Case

After a recent pitch process for KFC’s Youth segment, Ogilvy has been confirmed as the agency partner of choice.

Samantha Redman, interim chief marketing officer of KFC Africa commented, “Ogilvy displayed bold thinking rooted in local culture, demonstrating an exceptional understanding of South African youth, their passion points and emerging trends. We are very proud of our long-standing partnership with Ogilvy and we are confident that they are the best partners to create impact for our brand.”

The KFC love story with Mzansi started 50 years ago and its finger lickin’ good recipes are part of every home across the country. With over 950 stores nationwide, KFC is truly part of South Africa culture and the undisputed market leader.

Ogilvy’s chief client officer, Mathieu Plassard, said it was an exceptionally competitive pitch process, “but satisfying to know that our work and unique point of view of the youth market, stood out in the process. We pride ourselves in the work that we have produced for over 25 years on the KFC brand, that sits at the intersections of media, culture, data and creativity””

Ogilvy CEO Pete Case added, “We highly value our relationship as lead agency across the KFC brand. So our ability to retain this important segment of the brand ambition, despite the local and international competition, is a very positive signal to our people of the strength in our work and thinking. Thank you to our KFC client for their continued belief in us.”

The pitch process included local agencies; TBWA and King James Accenture, as well as international agency Mother based in the UK.

Luv at First Sight: My Beauty Luv appoints Hook Line & Sinker as PR agency of choice

Nutricosmetic brand, My Beauty Luv, has appointed Hook Line & Sinker (HLS) to oversee and manage all PR and media relations activities to officially launch and introduce the award-winning luxury consumer brand to the South African market.

Following a competitive three-way pitch, integrated communications agency, HLS, will deliver a robust 12-month PR and media relations campaign that includes Paid, Earned, Shared and Owned channels and will feature media events, influencer marketing, social media and advertising, while collaborating with the brand’s digital agency and partners.

HLS Head Honcho, Adam Hunter, said, “With beauty consumers spanning acrossall generations, it’s vital to know what they prioritise, what they want, and how they buy. Quality is key for today’s conscious consumers, and we are thrilled to welcome this beautiful brand to the local market – with a dash of HLS digital creativity and pizzazz!”

Toni Carroll, Founder and CEO of My Beauty Luv, shared, “I had a choice between many agencies, but it was love at first sight when I met the Hook, Line & Sinker team – their digital experience, energy and enthusiasm had me hooked. Together, we will firmly position My Beauty Luv as the expert leaders that we are, while educating consumers on making better, more informed choices when it comes to caring for their skin, hair, body and health.”

New Norsad brand to reflect the sub-Saharan growth strategy of the business

Impact investor Norsad Finance is rebranding to Norsad Capital. This rebranding is in line with the company’s strategic growth levers: to widen the footprint of Norsad in the Southern African region; to diversify operations in sub-Saharan Africa; and to expand the sustainable infrastructure finance offering of the business.

Chief executive Kenny Nwosu said these growth levers will drive the impact of Norsad Capital over the next decade, inform the rebranding and take Norsad into new territories and forms of financing, to change the very nature of the business from a financing resource to a provider of capital for sustainable, social impact-focused growth on the African subcontinent.

The growth strategy to scale and deepen its impact is set to entrench Norsad Capital as the premium private debt provider servicing African businesses that prioritise sustainable social development.

“The revised and refreshed Norsad Capital brand aligns with our objective of powering growth across sub-Saharan Africa by providing longer-term risk capital to companies that are financially, socially and environmentally sustainable. We have identified markets for expansion, and we embark on our growth strategy confident that we will make a palpable and far-reaching difference to millions,” Nwosu said.

DStv implements nominal price adjustments for 2022

DStv has released its updated fee schedule for 2022 which sees nominal adjustments on certain subscription packages in South Africa. At 2.7%, the weighted adjustment across all of DStv’s offerings for 2022 is significantly lower than the projected CPI for the year.

The adjustments follow a period of increased value offerings from DStv in the form of local and international general entertainment and sports content, DStv internet, and rewards.

From 1 April, 2022, Premium subscribers will pay 1.21% or just R10 more per month. There are nominal adjustments for Compact Plus (+1.86% or R10), Compact (+4.89% or R20), Family (+4.75% or R14) and DStv Access (+4.35% or R5). Pricing for Easyview, Showmax, Add Movies and BoxOffice will remain unchanged for 2022.

DStv has considered the challenges facing South African consumers and has once again absorbed as much of the increase of the cost of doing business as possible in order to implement minimal adjustments.

“We realise that customers remain under pressure two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. These adjustments will help us to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value, and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price,” said Nyiko Shiburi, MultiChoice South Africa CEO.

Boomtown relaunches Exxaro renewable energy brands

Boomtown has relaunched Exxaro Resources’ two renewable energy companies. The black-empowered mining and energy solutions company listed on the JSE and member of the JSE Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) Index is headquartered in Pretoria.

It prides itself in being more than just an industrial business and is driven by the belief that sustainability and empowering local communities, while making a positive impact on the world, is central to its purpose.

Boomtown was tasked by Cennergi to create and implement a strategic approach for the relaunch of its renewable energy business, comprising Cennergi Holdings and Cennergi Services.

“Our role was to craft and develop a brand strategy that would redefine Cennergi’s new roles, create and design their new visual identities, and put together an effective launch strategy for both entities,” said Boomtown business and strategy director, Stuart Innell.

“Our key objective was to deliver a strong, recognisable brand and distinguishable corporate image that positions Cennergi Holdings and Cennergi Services in their new roles of providing agility and sustainable value creation in a low carbon world and, very importantly, would stand out among its peers.”

Making moves

Animation SA showcases the South African Animation at Africa-Europe Week

Isabelle Rorke

From the 14 to 18 February 2022 Animation South Africa (ASA) will actively participate in Africa-Europe Week online and taking place in Brussels. Designed to shape and strengthen partnerships between the two continents, the event promises five days of debates, conferences, and cultural events to engage in ideas and best practices.

The programme covers an extensive range of topics divided into three main streams: civil society and local authorities, youth and culture, with different sessions directly led by the stakeholders and beneficiaries of the partnership.

Animation SA will have a virtual booth at Africa-Europe Week which will showcase their programme: Road to Broadcast, is an incubator created to support black SMMEs in animation and gaming, and will feature the incubatees’ bibles, Z-Cards and showreels. Animation SA will also be marketing their business services. Industry members can register online to participate in the conference, various cultural events, film streaming and exhibitions as well as Animation SA’s virtual booth.

“This is an opportunity for the Animation and VFX industry in South Africa and Africa as a whole to engage with our counterparts in Europe. We look forward to showcasing the continent’s rich diversity of talent, while building strategic intercontinental partnerships in our industry,” said Isabelle Rorke, deputy chairperson of Animation SA (ASA) and head of ASA’s Social Impact and Human Capital Innovation.

Once in a lifetime opportunity for African Filmmakers to develop scripts in South Africa, Nigeria and Switzerland

Six African filmmakers will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop their fiction film story ideas and work-in-progress scripts in a three-month residency that includes attending film industry programmes in three countries in the 2022 edition of the Realness African Screenwriters’ Residency.

In its 7th year, the residency takes place from 3 August to 13 November and is open to any African on the continent or living in the Diaspora.

This year’s exciting news is that the Realness Institute has partnered with the Locarno Filmmakers’ Academy (Switzerland) so that these filmmakers can attend the Locarno Film Festival and the Academy’s creative incubation programme, BaseCamp. In addition, one of the selected six will also participate in the Academy, the festival’s industry development programme.

Following this, the cohort will spend six weeks at the tranquil and nurturing Nirox and Farmhouse 58 in The Cradle of Humankind, in South Africa, where they will be mentored by Story Consultants Selina Ukwuoma and Mmabatho Kau and Creative Producer at Urucu Media, Cait Pansegrouw. Elias Ribeiro, Executive Director of the Realness Institute, will accompany the group to the Locarno Film Festival. Mehret Mandefro, Director of Development and Partnerships at the Realness Institute, will attend the cohort to the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

The complete application criteria, which is open to anyone who has a valid African passport and how to apply, can be found on the Realness Institute’s website: //www.realness.institute/realness-residency.

The DCF’s work readiness programme to benefit final year students

Due to a shortage of skills and the high youth unemployment rate in South Africa, many tertiary graduates struggle to find employment opportunities. To address this issue, The Dynaste Communication Firm (The DCF) has established a work readiness programme aimed at assisting final-year PR and journalism or copywriting students in gaining employment skills and experience in their fields of study.

“There is an increasing gap between final year students and the world of work that requires more intervention to better prepare the students. As a result, The DCF recognises that work readiness programmes alone will not solve youth unemployment, but they can facilitate processes that connect students to employment opportunities,” said managing director of The Dynaste Communication Firm, Mkhuseli Vangile.

Home Channel to screen new season of Finest Homes

Leigh-Anne Williams

South African home design and architecture has truly come into its own; bland imitations have made way for modern masterpieces and character-filled design. The Home Channel, DStv channel 176, is hosting a brand new season of Finest Homes, where such creations are explored, talking to the visionaries who are bringing them to life, as well as the people who live in them.

Hosting this season is TV and radio presenter, and emcee Leigh-Anne Williams – celebrating 15 years of her illustrious career in the media and entertainment industry this year. With a captivating smile and a more than confident demeanour, Leigh-Anne brings her charm, wit and passion to be the best she can be at what she does in the latest season of Finest Homes.

Catch the premiere: Wednesday 16 February at 20:00 – Exclusive to The Home Channel, DStv Channel 176.

