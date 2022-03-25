Ease of use critical to digital transformation, adoption













[PRESS OFFICE] In a world digitising faster than ever before, users are often confronted with a myriad of technology driven solutions, purportedly designed to offer enhanced integration, automation, and business intelligence. With so many emerging technologies screaming for attention, solutions must be differentiated to prove that they offer users true benefit and value. Today, ease of use is a crucial differentiator.

A study conducted by the International Journal of Civil Engineering and Technology, and published on ResearchGate, reports that ease of use is a critical factor in digital transformation and the adoption of new technologies. The research showed that “technology adoption is affected by uncertainty, perceived ease of use, and perceived usefulness.” It also noted that compatibility and perceived ease of use are affected by the perceived usefulness of the technology in question.

Carrie Peter

This has certainly been the experience of Carrie Peter, Solution Owner at Impression Signatures.

“When it comes to eSignatures, we have witnessed the correlation between ease of use and how this drives adoption and, in turn, empowers digitisation. This is true not only from a usability perspective, but also with regards to technical requirements, such as ongoing training and technology roll-outs across client organisations,” she says.

When working with a leading African communications group providing mobile communications and related services, for example, Impression Signatures drove retail footprint wide, rapid adoption of eSignatures within only three weeks of winning the tender.

“Within these three weeks, we deployed the Impression eSignature platform, onboarding the entire business and working with the client’s software developers to assist them in building enhancements as required. The team embraced the easy to use, secure and trackable eSignatures that made the process of sending and signing documents convenient, legal and safe,” confirms Peter.

Having now worked with the Impression solution, and while signing hundreds of documents per day, the communication group has experienced immense benefits. There is no longer a need for an expensive data migration since documents are stored in their own systems. This also ensures they can invoke or apply appropriate data privacy protections. By correctly and securely storing their own data, the risk of data losses is minimised, and an improved user experience has been rolled out across their stores.

“It is worth noting that the communications group has taken an exemplary local first approach. It replaced an international solution with the local Impression solution, proving its intention to invest in local service providers and homegrown solutions,” concludes Peter. The result is that the communications provider now enjoys local, person-to-person support, with enhanced usability and total extensibility of the solution.

Founded in 2011, Impression Signatures (an iOCO company) is the leading provider of e-signature solutions in South Africa. Our patented approach is locally created whilst committing to making this innovative technology available to the public enabling true social inclusion to fully realise digital transformation in South Africa.

