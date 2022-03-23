Women in The Media perspectives: Choose happiness













I have been in the media industry for about 26 years, and in a senior leadership role for at least half that time. I am currently the CEO of DStv Media Sales, a challenging but also gratifying job.

I often get asked about the secret sauce. These are just some lessons that I have learned on my journey.

Be a risk taker

Don’t be afraid to try something new. Taking risks also showcases your confidence levels, which is especially important for women because the barriers to entry in top positions are much higher. Develop that self-belief that you can achieve anything. It takes courage and persistence to get this right. When evaluating situations, always just ask: “What’s the worst that could happen?”

Don’t work for nasty people

It is important that you work for someone who becomes a mentor, who has your best interests at heart. Mentors will advocate for your success. If you don’t feel this way, leave.

Invest in yourself

Look out for your well-being. Take intentional steps to improve yourself physically, mentally and emotionally. If you create goals around this you can be the best version of yourself. Run that race, take that holiday, book that massage, take that course – it’s worth it.

Be an optimist

I believe you can choose happiness and see the best in every situation. We all face challenging situations on a daily basis; how we respond is all that matters. Optimistic people are just nicer people. They are also magnets for great opportunities.

~ Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee is CEO of DStv Media Sales.

