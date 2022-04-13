iProspect Africa retains AB InBev account across all African markets













[PRESS OFFICE] iProspect, a dentsu company, has been awarded AB InBev’s Media Strategy, Planning and Buying mandate across the African continent.

The joint vision with AB InBev is to develop world leading innovation in Africa and this win extends the contract for the incumbent agencies across the continent. This appointment further solidifies that iProspect is at the forefront of incubating African solutions for African challenges.

Commenting on the win Husain Bandukwala, Regional Director AB InBev for iProspect, Africa said: “Since 2018, we have been working with AB InBev in building some of the most iconic brands across the continent. While growing the brands further will always remain our north star, we also want to reappraise the beer economy and want people to see beer differently. I am really excited for what the future holds for us at iProspect and AB InBev.”

“We look forward to building on our successful partnership with dentsu who will leverage their best-in-class technology and data availability developed and acquired over the years that will help us to have a more seamless integration, accelerate our data acquisition, enrichment and availability to be more efficient, effective and innovative in our media strategy. More than transforming our business alone, our ambition is to work more integrated and collaboratively to transform the industry,” said Bruno Cosentino, VP Marketing Africa, AB InBev.

“We are incredibly excited to continue our strategic partnership with dentsu in furthering the acceleration of our business transformation. We plan to evolve our approaches to Media planning and buying, driving stronger collaboration with our internal teams and agency partners, all with data and creativity at the center of our efforts. Our evolved collaboration will push to deliver measurable business growth through partnership, innovation, effectiveness, and efficiency,” said Cleo Venter, Media and Capabilities Director Africa, AB InBev.

To understand more about iProspect and the work it does as part of dentsu, visit iprospect.com.

