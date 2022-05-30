Women in The Media perspectives: Anything can happen













If I had R50 for every time I’ve heard the words “Women don’t do well in talk radio”, I’d be retired in Clifton by now, living my best life and sipping cocktails each evening instead of prepping for the next interview.

I’ve always chosen to view that statement as a dare rather than a refusal, but there’s no denying that overcoming that mindset has been a challenge at times.

My hope is that the next generation of women won’t have to hear that statement at all, and won’t face the anger, disappointment and self-doubt that comes with it. But at least if they do hear it, they will be able to look around and find role models who immediately prove it wrong – women who have fought hard to win their place behind the microphone, to deliver great content, and to be compensated fairly and equitably for their work.

That’s not to say that the battle is fully won just yet, or that simply being allowed into the room is enough. Getting on air is only the start; staying on air requires energy, creativity, focus, teamwork and thorough preparation, every single day. And even with all of that, no show is entirely predictable or plannable.

It’s live radio, so you never know what the next caller will say, or what breaking news event will throw your carefully planned running order out the window. On any given day, absolutely anything can happen. That’s why we love it so much.

~ Pippa Hudson hosts Lunch with Pippa Hudson on CapeTalk, weekday afternoons from 1–3pm.

