Awards Wrap: Marketer of the Year finalists revealed, entries open for BBQ Awards, MMA SA’s 2021 Business Impact Index results released while launch of SMARTIES 2022 announced













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

Marketing Achievement Awards announces its 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists

The 2022 Marketing Achievement Awards (MAA) has announced the top five finalists in its most-coveted leadership award category, the Marketer of the Year Award. This award recognises the best marketer in the South African marketing industry today.

In no particular order, the finalists are Firoze Bhorat, chief marketing officer at Discovery Group; Tinyiko Mageza, executive head marketing at V&A Waterfront; Sydney Mbhele, chief executive: brand at Sanlam Group; Asha Patel, head of marketing at Google South Africa and head of B2B marketing for Sub-Saharan Africa; and Nontokozo Madonsela, Group CMO at Momentum Metropolitan Holdings.

Prof. Doug Mattheus, Adjunct Professor of Marketing at the Nelson Mandela University and Chairman of the Marketer of the Year selection committee, said the committee has its work cut out for it in deciding this year’s winner from these five incredible marketers. “The adjudication panel has requested multiple written submissions and conducted online interviews with the nominees and their colleagues in order to better understand these marketers and their work. Whether a winner or a finalist, these five individuals are some of South Africa’s best marketers and should all be congratulated for producing outstanding work,” explained Prof. Mattheus.

Gugu Ntuli, GE, corporate affairs and marketing at the SABC – the institution presenting this year’s Marketing Achievement Awards – concurs. “The MAAs are anchored in business strategy, and have come to be respected as an influential platform showcasing South African marketing efforts as crucial contributors to business success. As such, the Marketer of the Year nominees will also be judged on demonstrable business results within the context of marketing as a strategic discipline,” she said.

BBQ Awards: Celebrating Black Excellence

The countdown has begun to the 19th annual BBQ Awards, the glittering showcase of local talent that has become a popular fixture on the South African social calendar. Entries for the BBQ Awards 2022 competition are now officially open.

If you have played a leading role in transforming a business or a community, or if your organisation is leading positive economic or social change in South Africa, then you stand a chance of being one of the 2022 winners. Featuring crowd-stopping entertainment, a gala dinner and some of South Africa’s most beautiful people, the BBQ Awards celebrate excellence in transformation throughout South Africa’s business and social environments.

There are multiple entry categories to nominate yourself or your company for the BBQ Awards today by completing the form on the website or emailing linda.tom@capemedia.co.za

Business Ignite Announces 2022 Winners

The Cape Town winners

Nedbank, along with Primedia Broadcasting’s talk radio stations 702 and CapeTalk, have announced the latest winners in South Africa’s longest-running business mentorship programme.

This flagship partnership has helped over 200 South African small businesses reach new heights over the past decade. This year, the campaign focused on businesses applying new technologies with sustainability in mind.

“This year’s competition is particularly special, as we are celebrating our decade-long partnership with 702 and CapeTalk on this often life-changing initiative,’ said Alan Shannon, Nedbank’s executive of client engagement for private clients and small business services.

From Gauteng and the Western Cape, a total of 10 businesses will each receive a business package to the value of R210 000, which includes cash, radio-advertising airtime, a social-media toolkit and a business incubation package from business growth expert, Matsi Modise, of Furaha Holdings.

The 10 winning businesses are:

Johannesburg

Crismo KTO Digital Boomba Green Pool Procurement and Sandton Pools Gencode Software Consulting

Cape Town

Me&B Reefer Shoes Contour Enviro Group Happy Hounds Think Camp

Outstanding performance for FCB at this years Cannes Lions Awards

FCB returned to Cannes for the first time since 2019, arriving as the incumbent 2020/2021 Cannes Lions Network of the Year after achieving FCB’s best performance in our nearly 150-year history. After reaching such unprecedented heights and being challenged with changes this past year, FCB deemed 2022 a rebuilding year.

On Friday, 24 June 2022, FCB Global became the first agency in Cannes Lions history to win the coveted Titanium Lion three years in a row, a prestigious honour awarded to FCB Inferno for Virgin Group’s Dyslexic Thinking, which brought the FCB network count to 70 Lions to close out the 2022 festival.

“We thank our clients, suppliers, and teams around the globe for their commitment to timely and timeless creative ideas, and our shared belief in their power to grow business and build meaningful brands. As FCB Joburg, we are so proud to be part of a network that’s consistently delivering some of the best creative and performance-driven work. We are also proud to be contributing to a network that was #1 in the 2020/2021 year, and #2 overall in 2022,” said FCB Johannesburg CCO, Tseliso Rangaka.

FCB was honoured as the #2 Network overall globally in 2022, and the North America Network of the Year for the fourth straight year. Additionally, FCB Toronto won Agency of the Year – Strategy, globally; FCB Health was named Healthcare Network of the Year; and AREA 23 was named Healthcare Agency of the Year.

This year’s outstanding results include:

1 Titanium Lion

3 Grand Prix Lions

12 Gold Lions

26 Silver Lions

28 Bronze Lions

Need-to-know insights from the Festival, straight to your inbox

With over 170 talks and 826 pieces of winning work to mull over and digest, it’s impossible to see everything at the Festival – and even harder to summarise the learnings for your wider teams.

To make it easier, over the next few weeks you’ll receive a weekly breakdown of all the key insights and Lion-winning work featured in the The Official Cannes Lions Wrap-Up, in partnership with TikTok.

Explore it all theme by theme – starting now, with this 5-minute read covering Diversity, Equality & Inclusion.

MMA SA’s 2021 Business Impact Index (BII) results released while launch of SMARTIES 2022 is announced

The MMA SA (Modern Marketing Association South Africa) has announced both the winners of its 2021 Business Impact Index (BII) as well as launched the SMARTIES 2022 Awards’ entry dates and categories.

The MMA SMARTIES Business Impact Index is the first and only global mobile marketing index that identifies, ranks and awards top agencies, advertisers, brands and technology enablers driving significant business impact through modern marketing across the global MMA’s 14 regions. Entrants are adjudicated according to WARC’s judges and criteria. South African entrants were submitted into the Africa and EMEA categories.

WPP agency, YONDER, ranked no. 1 in the Digital & Specialist Agencies category for both Africa and EMEA. This is a stellar result for the agency and goes a long way to prove how successful they have been in the past year in producing work of the highest-quality.

“YONDER produced an exceptional piece of work for KFC where they pushed the envelope when it comes to using new, largely web 3.0 technologies. For instance, YONDER made great use of NFTs in its ‘KFC Bucket’ campaign where consumers could hunt for NFTs through their smartphones in-store and when found, redeem them for a burger, shake or a meal. The results were stellar and 120 000 NFTs were ‘found’ across 80 stores,” say MMA SA country director Sarah Utermark.

Also noteworthy for this year’s BII results is the top South African agencies in the Digital Specialists EMEA Regional category. Following on from YONDER’s no.1 win was HelloSquare in 2nd place, Mark1 in 3rd place and Oliver South Africa in 4th.

Other stand-out winners across the BII EMEA and Africa categories include:

Wunderman Thompson came 3 rd in the Creative Agencies Regional category for the EMEA region

in the Creative Agencies Regional category for the EMEA region AdColony came 2 nd in the Solution Provider Regional category

in the Solution Provider Regional category Duke came first in the Agency Network category for Africa

Among the advertisers, Unilever, Tiger Brands and Matchkit came 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively in the Africa category

Clout/SA and designers win big at Decorex Cape Town Awards

Clout/SA Decorex display

At the recent Decorex Cape Town showcase, Clout/SA chose to curate an exhibition of past and current designs by the various finalists and winners of the Nando’s Hot Young Designer (HYD) competition which is now in its 8th year. The result was a bold and eclectic exhibition that featured a variety of furniture, lighting, and pattern designs. Many of these pieces were brought to life through various collaborations between emerging designers, established designers and makers, all initiated by Clout/SA.

The showstopper display became the most photographed Decorex Cape Town stand on social media. And it wasn’t just the audience that was wowed, the Decorex Cape Town Awards judging panel also took note. Clout/SA was awarded the 2022 Collaboration Award, in recognition of the exhibition as the most successful example of co-creation on show.

Two of the designers on show also received a nod from the judging panel. The very first co-winner of the HYD competition back in 2016, Thabisa Mjo, was awarded Designer Of The Year. Decorex Cape Town issued this award “to the designer who has produced consistently outstanding, original and impactful work. This designer understands the demands and culture of our time and is designing for now, next, and when we are gone”.

In search of the future voices of local design, the judges awarded HYD 2020 finalist, Siviwe Jali the New Talent award, which is given in recognition of “the most prominent new voice in the design world. It recognises an emerging designer’s vision, tenacity and potential to contribute to the industry in a positive way.”

Clout/SA creative director, Tracy Lynch said: “Having Clout/SA and The Nando’s Design Programme recognised for the work and commitment we have made over the last eight years, on this platform, is an incredible affirmation. Thank you to the Decorex Africa portfolio and the industry for acknowledging the power of collaboration within our sector. This showcase represents the future of the design industry, the power of the positive language of design, and the exciting future that lies ahead for young creatives. This is what we look like when we all work together, collaborating as creatives, as businesses, as established designers and emerging designers; it’s a powerful shout-out to what can be realised if we all commit to being part of more!”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 45 times, 45 visits today)