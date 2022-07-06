Ups and downs: snapshot shows SA TV and radio audiences prefer local content













Local television news channel eNCA (eNews Channel Africa) had the biggest audience gain (26%) while Radio 2000 saw an increase of more than one million listeners over the past year.

This is according to media monitoring company Novus Group’s newly-released South African Broadcast Media Report covering the period from 1 May 2021 to 31 May 2022.

“The past year has certainly been a mixed bag for South African broadcast media. There has definitely been more of a focus on local content with audiences preferring this to international news. However, some of the significant growth we have seen across several community stations were offset by losses in other community stations, reflecting a potential preference to more mainstream radio content,” said Novus Group director, Joe Hamman.

Significant broadcast casualties for the monitoring period were local channel VUZU, which was removed from the DStv platform, and e.tv News & Sport following restructuring at eMedia Investments. International TV news channels saw a significant decline in audience figures with Sky News seeing an almost 33% drop in viewership over the monitoring period. BBC World News and CNN International also experienced losses in audience figures with 18% and 11%, respectively.

On the sporting side, most of the decline in viewership centred on several soccer channels including SuperSport La Liga (19%), SuperSport Premier League (9%), and SuperSport PSL (8%) seeing the biggest drops. By contrast, SuperSport Action (28%), SuperSport Football (7%), and SuperSport Blitz (2%) had the most significant increases in audience figures.

From a general TV station perspective, VIA (17%) and kykNet (2%) had losses in viewership. However, Soweto TV (3%) and M-Net (1%) showed increases in viewership.

South African radio audiences grew significantly over the last year. Heart 104.9FM experienced a 901% audience increase while Radio 2000 saw a 150% increase in audience figures with 1 126 million new listeners tuning in. Similarly, Metro FM (21%) and Motsweding FM (20%) also experienced significant gains.

Unfortunately, Kasie FM (47%) and Eden FM (46%) had massive drops in listener figures. Other stations experiencing notable drops include Umhlobo Wenene FM (22%) and Jozi FM (21%).

