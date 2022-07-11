WATCH: New video series from SA Home Owner













[PRESS OFFICE] SA Home Owner magazine, published by Arena Holdings, has launched Welcome Home – a new online interview series, where SA Home Owner visits the homes of extraordinary South Africans.

In SA Home Owner’s first episode, the astonishing Margaret Hirsch, co-founder and executive director of Hirsch’s Home Appliances Store, is featured.

Margaret takes us on a tour of her stylish, contemporary home, including her gadget-filled kitchen, a magnificent wardrobe and elegant dining room.

She also shares insights on how she and her husband created a business empire, what inspires her décor style, and tips for a long and happy marriage.

|Watch the video below:

