100 days to Christmas: Break out the tinsel!

Every year when October comes around, I stand in shock and awe that it is that time of the year again! Another festive season of wrapping paper, Father Christmas’s and overflowing consumerism. I don’t know about you, but I actually cannot believe that we are in August already. I have only just got used to writing ‘2022’ when I have to date a document.
I did some calculations this morning. At of the time of writing this, there are exactly 100 working days left until the 25 December. WHAT? But we just got going the other day!
So, what are you going to do to make the last 100 working days of the year a success? Trust me, before you wipe the sleep from your eyes, you will be standing somewhere with a glass of champers in your hand, shouting – 10, 9, 8 7 … HAPPY NEW YEAR! And so another year zooms by.
What have you done differently this year? How have you grown? What have you learnt that will fundamentally change the way you live and work?
If you are anything like me – the answer is very little. Why? Because I have been busy. Business, I believe, is the enemy of true productivity. Game changing things for you and your company don’t happen when you spend the entire day sorting out what we all know is the ‘busy-ness of life’.
So I encourage you, (as I encourage myself above all else) to make the most of the last 100 days of 2022.
- Spend 20 minutes every day thinking about the future of your role, your company and your family, and what you can do today to improve that future
- Take time off to do the important things, not the urgent things. Physically block time in your diary to get this done if you have to
- Make a big decision. Stick with it
I wish you a wonderful last 100 days. May they be truly life changing.
Chris Botha is group managing director at Park Advertising.
