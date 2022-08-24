Afrimaxx lands on The Home Channel













[PRESS OFFICE] The Home Channel and Deutsche Welle launch a weekly TV show focusing on modern lifestyle for a young, pan-African audience.

It’s a celebration of contemporary African design – the blending of an African aesthetic with modern materials and inspiration. There is a wonderful creative spirit in Africa, and this programme aims to show what this brings to the design space.

Hosted by Ayanda Thabethe, Afrimaxx seeks out the continent’s finest design innovation across the spectrum – from design and architecture to fashion, arts and gastronomy. It showcases the sleek, the sophisticated and the startling. Design that makes a difference, buildings that make a statement.

Beyond the beauty, Afrimaxx aims to get to the heart of the African design philosophy and find out what makes these creatives tick. From what inspires them, to the materials that are available and the traditional influences that are being brought into the modern age.

“For us, Afrimaxx is a breakthrough moment, a powerful antidote to the usual narrative of war, coups and famine. It’s a showcase of the amazing richness of African creativity – across design, decor, fashion, art, music and food. And a celebration of the young men and women who are starting to take their rightful place on the world stage,” says Vernon Matzopoulos, head of Arena Broadcast.

Afrimaxx is jointly produced by German broadcaster, Deutsche Welle and Arena Broadcast in South Africa. For the production, the South African media company uses its existing network of reporters in various sub-Sahara countries. DW also produces its own contributions to the programme.

Gerda Meuer, managing director of programming at DW, says: “With Afrimaxx, we are focusing very clearly on a young target group that we want to pick up with topics that interest them. The result is a different view of Africa: a continent that also has a lot to offer regarding lifestyle, trends, fashion and modernity. The exclusive and intensive format Afrimaxx will inspire us all.”

Afrimaxx broadcasts on The Home Channel, DStv channel 176 and The Home Channel +, Openview channel 113.

Monday 11:30 am

Tuesday 3:30 pm

Thursday 7:30pm

Friday 10 pm

Saturday 5 pm + midnight

Sunday 12:30 pm + 9 pm

You can also stream the show on DW’s website.

