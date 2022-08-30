Awards Wrap: FM AdFocus jury revealed and entry deadline extended, Effie Awards announce 2022 jury













The Media Online’s weekly column delivering news of award wins, entries, competitions, dates to note and winners in the media industry.

FM AdFocus 2022 jury announced

Faheem Choudry

The FM AdFocus Awards have announced their jury line-up for 2022. Financial Mail has confirmed the deadline for entries for the 2022 AdFocus. It has also announced the extension of its deadline for entries to 8 September.

“Due to the volume of demand of this year’s entries, the decision was made to extend the deadline to give all applicants the time they need to ensure they get their entries in,” said 2022 Jury chair, Faheem Chaudhry.

As is tradition with the awards, several new jurors join second-term jury members as they determine this year’s winners.

The new jury members include:

Zanele Zwane, managing director of Duke

Firdous Osman, managing director of Saatchi & Saatchi

Nimay Parekh, chief digital officer, King James

Merissa Himraj, chief executive officer, Wavemaker

Wandile Collins, founder and chief strategic officer, Black Swan

Sharon Keith, marketing director, Heineken

Ana Carrapichano, founder and owner, Mediology (served on the AdFocus media jury in 2021)

They join second-term jury members:

Faheem Chaudhry, managing director, M&C Saatchi Abel Jhb (AdFocus jury chair 2022)

Gillian Rightford, founder, AdTherapy

Lebo Madiba, founder, Powerhouse PR

Luca Gallarelli, group chief executive officer, TBWA

Warren Moss, founder and chief executive officer, Demographica

Chaudhry says this year’s jury is made up of an exceptional group of industry leaders from across a variety of companies. “On the jury, we have agency chief executives across through-the-line, media and public relations agencies as well as industry consultants and clients, all of whom have a wealth of experience both locally and internationally. This jury brings true diversity of thought to the judging room and I’m looking forward to the robust debates that will in the end decide the agencies most worthy of being named agency of the year,” he says.

The AdFocus judging process will be slightly different this year. In previous years, a separate media jury adjudicated the media agency entries. This year the media categories will be adjudicated by the main jury.

Chaudhry explains, “Media agencies form a critical part of our industry’s landscape. We wanted to bring the debate and discussion around the media industry into the main jury for two main reasons. The first is so that the media industry is represented on the main jury and benefits from all the core discussions that will take place across all categories.”

He adds that this is also to ensure that the media award is judged by a cross-functional set of jurors who interact with media agencies and experience media agencies from different angles.”

All information submitted by agencies is protected by the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA). The Agency Group of the Year entry requirements has been amended to reflectthis.

To enter the 2022 AdFocus Awards please register on the AdFocus website: www.adfocus.co.za The winners will be announced on 23 November 2022.

Effie Awards South Africa 2022 judges revealed

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie South Africa are pleased to announce that the jury for the 2022 Effie Awards South Africa has been confirmed. The most effective marketing communications campaigns for the 2022 programme will be announced at the gala awards ceremony to be held in Johannesburg on the 27 October 2022

Highly regarded across the broader industry, the judges will be tasked with Awarding Ideas that Work. Members of the jury as announced have extensive experience in the marketing, communications and advertising sector, consisting of industry leaders and trail blazers drawn from a variety of disciplines including strategy, digital, creative, research, media and marketing.

Mathe Okaba

“We are absolutely thrilled at the calibre of judges for this year’s Effie Awards. As a collective they represent a truly diverse and representative selection of the entire sector, consisting of top-level, experienced professionals on both client and agency side. The individuals entrusted with awarding cases represent a variety of advertising and marketing disciplines, key to an effective and equitable process,” says Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.

Round one of judging to select the shortlist has been completed with the second round scheduled to take place on 24 August. During the second round, all shortlisted campaigns which have proven to be effective and having achieved marketing objectives will be evaluated by a second group of judges. Round two of judging will identify those campaigns that will be recognised as having achieved finalist status and those deserving of being awarded a highly respected Effie Award.

The Effie Awards’ top honour, the Grand Effie, will be judged by a third jury. The Grand Effie judging panel consists of C-Suite representatives, tasked with awarding the most effective campaign of the year. Grand Effie winners are drawn from cases adjudicated in round two as Effie Gold winners.

The full panel of Effie Awards 2022 judges is as follows:

JUDGE DESIGNATION AGENCY / COMPANY NAME Amy Harper Senior Digital Strategist Wunderman Thompson Angie Hattingh Strategic Planning Director Superunion Arisha Saroop Managing Director The Media Shop Atiyya Karodia Strategy Director VMLY&R Avik Sarkar Marketing Director Kellogg’s SA Babalwa Nyembezi Intergrated Strategy Director Wunderman-Thompson Beyers van der Merwe Chief Executive: Marketing PEP Bongani Chinkanda Managing Director The Brave Group Brandon Govender Integrated Executive Creative Director Joe Public United Durban Brenda Khumalo Founder & Managing Director Lobengula Lobengula Advertising Brendan Hoffmann Executive Creative Director Joe Public CPT Bridget Harpur Head of Marketing Volkswagen SA Brunella Boamard Lead: Brand Integration/Execution Absa Bruno Cosentino CMO Africa AB InBev AB InBev Buli Ndlovu Executive Head of Marketing: Retail & Business Banking Nedbank Candice Goodman Managing Director Mobitainment Carl Ungerer Head of digital Mediology Carol Anne Gallarelli Group Managing Director OFyt Daniel Steyn Head of Strategy MullenLowe Danny de Nobrega Managing Partner Kilmer & Cruise Danny Greeff Digital Media Owner RebelRebel Dashni Vilakazi Managing Directors The Media Shop Deborah Whitlock Head of Intergrated Strategy Joe Public Derek Coles Managing Director McCann1886 Dono White Strategic Planning Director VMLY&R Einstein Mwaita Creative Director Wetpaint Advertising Elizabeth Mokwena Marketing Director Unilever Ethel Ramos Managing Director Avatar PR Gabi Bernstein Strategy Director Gabi Bernstein Cosulting Grace Cooper Senior Strategist VMLY&R Ille Potgieter Managing Director M&C Saatchi Abel Isla Prentis Intelligence Lead Park Advertising (Tirisano) Ivan Moroke CEO Kantar Jabulani Sigege Executive Creative Director Machine Jaco Lintvelt Industry Manager Google Jason Harrison Co-Founder & Group Managing Director M&C Saatchi Abel Johanna McDowell Founder and CEO IAS Agency Selection Justine Drake Executive Content Director John Brown Media Kagiso Mothapo Senior Strategist Brave Group Katinka Pretorius Managing director Sunshinegun Katlego Moutlana Chief Strategy Officer Promise Group Kevin Ndinguri Managing Director UM Africa Koo Govender CEO Dentsu SA Leigh Tayler Integrated Strategy Director Joe Public Lesego Kotane Managing Director King James Lesego Moagi Marketing Group Executive The Building Company Louise Johnston Managing Director Grey Advertising Africa Lynne Krawchuk VP PR, Media Relations and Digital APO Group Makosha Maja-Rasethaba Partner: Head of Strategy M&C Saatchi Abel Marc Ashwell Head of Integrated Marketing RMB (Rand Merchant Bank) Maxine Selmer-Olsen Strategic Planner Grey Advertising Africa / WPP Team Liquid Megan Mitchell PR & Influence Director Old Friends Young Talent (OFyt) Mia Roets Experience Design Director Joe Public Michael Pearce Managing Partner Mediology Mogorosi Mashilo Founder & Director TrendER Mosala Phillips Chief Marketing Officer Old Mutual Natalie Botha Creative & Media Director Kantar Kantar Nkululeko Vilakazi Creative Director Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Parusha Partab Group Strategy Director Wunderman Thompson Quanita Salie General Manager MetaMedia Raphael Janan Kuppasamy Art Director Joe Public Robert Grace Co-founder & Head of Strategy M&C Saatchi Rosemary Baronetti Strategy Director King James Sadika Fakir Integrated Media & Digital Director Tiger Brands Samantha Condon Client Partner Demographica Sapho Dlangamandla CEO Kanaka Sarvesh Seetaram Director: Corporate and Group Marketing Strategy Tiger Brands Shehan Samarasinha Director / Chief Strategy Officer Triad Shelley Atkinson Executive Creative Director Murmur SJ Naude Executive Creative Director Murmur Talent Rupapa Digital Planner MetaMedia Thabang Skwambane Group CEO Nahana Communications Group Thabiso Lawrence Senior Strategic Planner Wunderman Thompson Theo Spencer Managing Partner Africa Oliver Marketing (Ustudio) Thulani Sibeko Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Standard Bank Group Tshiamo Tladi Head of Strategy: Retail & Shopper King James Group Wendy Bedforth Brand Director AB InBev Wendy Bergsteedt Group Head of Marketing Coronation Fund Managers Xavier Olivier Founder & Managing Director Dark Matter Yasmin Kathoria Brand Growth Director Kantar Consulting Zayd Abrahams CMO / Financial Consultant FNB Zizwe Vundla Marketing & Innovation Director Diageo South Africa Zumi Njongwe Consumer Communication and Marketing Director Nestle ESAR

SAMRO congratulates Zakes Bantwini and Kasango for scooping the SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award at the South African Music Awards

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has congratulated Zakes Bantwini and Kasango for walking away with the Highest Airplay Composer Award at this year’s South African Music Awards (SAMA 28) – the industry’s most coveted event.

The duo received the award for their single Osama” a highly anticipated track released towards the end of last year, from Bantwini’s third studio album, Ghetto King.

This year’s SAMRO Highest Airplay Composer Award was once again sponsored by SAMRO and was awarded to the composer who achieved the highest airplay on broadcast platforms such as television and radio.

Airplay figures are based on data collected by SAMRO and shared with the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), which organises the SAMAs. SAMRO’s primary role is to administer performing rights on behalf of its members, which it does by licensing music users.

As an organisation, SAMRO is proud to count such highly talented music creators among its members and is happy to see that their work and creativity have received the recognition that it deserves.

ooba Ranked as Top Gender Empowered Company

Nikki Mbengashe.

At ooba, women are not the exception. The company believes that women belong in all places where decisions are being made.

They are proud to share that this commitment to female empowerment, in all aspects of their culture, has resulted in ooba being ranked as one of South Africa’s Top 100 Gender Empowered Companies.

This certification was awarded in recognition of their continued efforts to actively create initiatives that sustainably celebrate and uplift women and organisations contributing to gender empowerment. The criteria ooba was assessed on included:

– ooba’s high % of Female Ownership, Shareholding or Partnership.

– ooba’s high % of Female Executive Directors.

– ooba’s high % of Female Employees.

– ooba’s high % of Female Senior Management.

– ooba’s high % of Female-Empowerment Company Policies.

– Their Women-Focused Skills Development Initiatives.

“77% of our staff is female with women holding 64% of management positions,” says ooba Group COO Nikki Mbengashe. “This commitment to gender diversity allows us to do business differently as we focus on building relationships with our customers, partners, and various stakeholders.”

ooba’s diverse range of employed women has encouraged change internally and ensured that equality in the workplace is upheld. Many of the women working at ooba were not born in the homes owned by their parents therefore it’s a key driver for them to change that narrative for future generations.

One such driver of change is ooba’s Head of Alternative Distribution and Product, Jackie Smith, who was recently announced as one of Real Estate Investor Magazine’s Most Inspiring Women in Property.

