Backing the Boks: the risk and the great reward

The Springboks have won a World Cup, energised the country to unite as one, filled stadiums and made all South Africans proud. Prior to this, however, the team was in a much darker place.
Before MTN was announced as the principal sponsor of the South African National Rugby Team in 2017, the team had been left without lead sponsorship mid-throw in, just ahead of embarking on a key World Cup campaign. Two big companies had decided to part ways with a team that was facing challenges, being knocked down from the top rankings and facing pressure to improve and win.
Return on investment of sponsorships in general was also coming under more intense scrutiny, with many companies having their own reasons for pulling out of sponsorships, or ploughing money in. Investors and stakeholders were not convinced of the benefits, especially when a team was losing. On the whole, many viewed sports sponsorships as only good when a team wins, but bad for the brand when they lose or face off-field scrutiny.
And it wasn’t just rugby – other major sports such as cricket also had to manage the fallout of big sponsors walking away.
At the time of announcing our sponsorship, we wanted to show the Bokke that the nation stood behind them wherever they were. We wanted this to be far more than just about rands and cents and we made it clear we were here to partner with the SA Rugby Union and the team, and that we had their backs as they made their way back to the top. We said publicly that we had no doubt in their ability and since then, we’ve never looked back.
Importantly, we also understood the importance of harmony with key stakeholders and in this case, we’ve seen eye-to-eye with SA Rugby from the beginning. From the very first conversation we had with them we saw the power and potential of a partnership with the Springboks and SA Rugby, and we knew this had to go beyond placing a logo on their kit.
As we did five years ago, we still recognise the Springboks as a national asset that resonates with millions of South Africans across the country – our thinking remains that it’s not just a game, it’s a culture. We have always believed wholeheartedly that sport in general, and rugby specifically, is a powerful instrument that can foster national unity and drive positive change and transformation.
Ahead of the 2019 World Cup, the message was therefore: “WeGotU, Bokke”. For us, it was not just a tagline or catchphrase, but was reflected in everything we did. We worked hard to galvanise the country behind the Boks and we’re so glad we did. The team went on to win and we are extremely proud to have been a part of that – especially when the team showed their appreciation by making a stop-over during their countrywide Trophy Tour at MTN head office in Fairland, Johannesburg to thank the thousands of MTN employees who have had the Boks’ back from the very beginning.
It’s at moments like that when you know a mere sponsorship has evolved into a partnership in every sense and it is extremely pleasing that this continues through today – with the team being such willing (and extremely gifted and humorous) actors in our new #5GYourLife on SA’s best network TV ad.
Our aim throughout our partnership with SA Rugby has been to make both our customers’ and rugby supporter’s lives brighter by offering unique experiences. We renewed our initial three-year sponsorship for another four years in late 2019, ensuring the team had the stability and support to focus on the future, reach their targets and maintain their momentum.
Numerous competitions and other initiatives continue to be rolled out so that more South Africans can benefit and unite behind our team, across social media channels, online at home, at work or play or wherever they are.
We have rewarded trips to the World Cup in Japan for fans and employees – and ensured those watching at home get the best immersive experience possible. Over the years customer have been offered the chance to meet the Boks, get insider news and views from our Springbok Bozza, earn “Kicks” to stand the chance to win daily and weekly prizes including data, voice minutes and Springbok memorabilia, and much more.
This year, together with SA Rugby, we’ve launched www.boksquad.co.za, a digital portal offering news, views, exclusive insights, money-can’t-buy experiences and special offers, all with the aim of bringing fans closer to the Boks.
We continue to believe that sport is one of the platforms that brings unity to the country – we have seen it connecting and bringing diverse communities together – and, as a brand that remains committed to the development of sports in South Africa, we will never stop looking for ways to bring excitement to our customers through our support of different sporting codes.
We know we have a broad role to play as SA’s Most Valued Brand, and as we forge ahead to bring the joys of the modern, connected world to more South Africans, we look to the all-conquering Boks as the inspiration for how South Africans – from corporates to workers, families and communities – are stronger together.
Nomsa Mazibuko is general manager: brand & communications at MTN SA.
