The time is now for African film firms to go global













Rewind to 2019 and most African filmmakers would have told you that getting their products to an international platform was a far-fetched idea. Fast-forward to 2022 and African content is topping global watch lists and African film, television and animation producers are inking multimillion-dollar deals with major international firms.

Global demand for African content presents multiple opportunities for the continent’s film firms to transition from domestic to global film value chains or derive higher returns if they are already part of these value chains. Networking and exhibition platforms like Fame Week Africa (taking place in Cape Town from 24-26 August) that promote business development and creative talent in tandem, are fertile ground for African film firms to engage and benefit from international transactions.

International access granted

While interest in African content had been steadily – but slowly – growing, the introduction of international streaming platforms has made it easier for filmmakers to access international markets and audiences. Like many global businesses, the film industry was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic with cinemas shutting down and productions placed on hold.

Yet movement restrictions and shelter-at-home policies escalated streaming and video-on-demand subscriptions. According to Digital TV Research, by the end of 2022, there will be more than five million subscription video-on-demand users in Africa, and this figure could triple to 15 million by 2026. Without the complexity of releasing products at local or international cinemas, African firms can now seek distribution deals with global players that maximise their products and provide better returns.

Local content, global opportunities

Growing exposure to multiple content formats from a wide variety of countries has shifted consumer appetite. Local audiences are also opting for more local content rather than homogenous content that does not reflect cultural or geographic contexts, exposing a clear gap in content production.

International markets including African audiences on the continent and in the diaspora are showing a greater preference for culturally diverse content. Film financing follows consumer demand. Evolving audience preferences are therefore an opportunity for African film firms to enter more markets and territories and provide the diverse content that subscribers want.

Studios, streamers and investors are looking for opportunities to capitalise on the global expansion of local content and the various deals signed in recent years between global firms and African production houses across platforms and genres are just the start of the boom in the sector.

Government funding is still vital

Though much focus is now on private investment in the film sector through streaming platforms, for African film firms, government funding remains an important driver of growth and global integration. In South Africa for example, government funding acts as an enabling bridge to secure international business. Incentives and rebates offer an attractive environment for foreign companies and provide a better bargaining position for local firms.

Training in the SADC region

Government interventions are also crucial to training and development in the film industry and subsequently job creation. As demand for original content, co-productions and film facilitation grows, the requisite talent, knowledge and skills will be essential to meet production needs.

Film academies and tertiary institutions with audio-visual programmes could capitalise on this huge training opportunity not only for local students but also by opening up programmes regionally to contribute to the overall high skill capability in the film industry on the continent. Short programmes like the MultiChoice Pan-African talent factory are examples of initiatives that are driving skills development at the continental level, promoting both gender and cultural diversity in film production and birthing sustainable film businesses.

While the spotlight is on the creation of local content for global audiences, African film firms must rise to the challenge and take advantage of the opportunity to use home-grown stories, talent and skill to build sustainable, globally integrated businesses. Capitalising on current opportunities could see the sector move from a minor player to a substantive contributor that drives sustainable and inclusive growth for African economies.

Zama Mkosi is a qualified media and entertainment lawyer, with over two decades’ experience in the creative industries and the CEO/founder of multiple businesses including MyWord Group – a specialist provider of film, television and entertainment insurance solutions.

