Township entrepreneurs benefit from new advertising platforms













Business evolution did not only change unused shipping containers into spaza shops and hair salons; it also found a new market for the budding advertising entrepreneurs in the townships.

Through innovation, shipping containers have started to break the stagnant township economy. As a result, there are new advertising platforms for black entrepreneurs created by the arrival of these containers.

Inspired by success, township entrepreneurs are using effectively small vacant pieces of land. Then they hire or buy a shipping container and place it on that land.

It is placed strategically to attract the attention of the consumers. Then later they market that container to advertising agencies. In few days, a bold advert is placed on that shipping container. Definitely, a portion of the revenue yield will go to the owner of the infrastructure.

One example of such innovation can be seen at Kaulela Road in Motherwell township in Nelson Mandela Bay, Eastern Cape.

The advert features popular television soapie, Durban Gen. It has caught the eyes of many people viewing that huge shipping container advert placed there.

It’s not only the shipping containers are being used for township advertising.

The white long walls used for fencing and secure properties, also grab the attention of the advertising industry in townships.

There is a catchy vaccination advert placed on a white wall, also in the same Kaulela Road in Nelson Mandela Bay.

White wall is a new technique for advertising campaigns in Motherwell township in the Eastern Cape/Godfrey Sigwela

It appears that township advertising could be another form of job creation. Due to the high unemployment rate, Eastern Cape residents should grab this opportunity.

