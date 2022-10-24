











As we enter the final quarter of the year, most of us start feeling the year-end crunch. Crunch time on budgets, time, scheduling, inventory, and ideas. Black Friday, Halloween and the Festive Season are all looming with New Years, Back to School and Valentine’s Day waiting patiently in the wings for the perfectly timed entrances.

Covid has created a ‘new normal’ with the media space becoming more complex, congested, and creative. Clients expect more; platforms are actively engaging in the marketplace, with audiences looking for quality content experiences and more aware of brand messaging than ever before.

Authenticity, creativity, and consistency are key pillars in creating audience affinity and brand memorability while the ability to actively engage in the attention economy has become the base standard in connecting with audiences. Coupled to this is the need to offer pre and post campaign insights, reporting, strategic planning, and placement, brand relationships, industry insight, flexibility, platform relationships and turnkey management principles to inform and guide the step-by-step planning, implementation, and execution of campaigns.

It sounds like a mouthful, because it is.

As an industry, we’ve always used the term “added value” to indicate we’ve gone above and beyond what was expected from our performance and that we’ve delivered more value than was budgeted for. I think it’s time to change the narrative, it’s not about added value, it’s about value.

The rapidly changing media landscape has necessitated an agile approach to the agency model. As an established Specialist Media Agency, MediaHeads 360 has long embraced the agility and diversity of the skills needed when brands seek to make their mark or position themselves on crowded schedules or consider bespoke content to enhance their positioning. With shrinking budgets and reduced timelines, the capacity to approach briefs with luxury of time, people heavy teams and siloed inputs, has long disappeared.

The question, ‘What am I paying for?’ is key to a meaningful client conversation.

In answering, we need to create a clear picture of skills, expertise, insight, and solutions. This is key in showing the ability to successfully execute a campaign from brief to post campaign analysis. This is the value clients are seeking and the solutions we should be providing.

Often, at agency level, we get lost in the idea or concept and don’t spend enough time in delivering value to the total requirement of the client’s brief. At MediaHeads 360 our approach is different. The idea is important, as it is a large part of the solution. We however believe that idea, integration, and implementation are a far stronger value proposition than the idea alone.

The golden trifecta of idea, integration and implementation creates an opportunity to deliver an additional channel of communication in engaging and capturing the attention of audiences. In this process, the base layer of value is presented as campaigns are designed and conceptualised. Far too often Creative Teams design solutions that are difficult to implement or impossible to execute, there is a disconnect between the idea and the platform. Clients are looking for solutions not the disconnect of a concept that can’t be executed. The value of MediaHeads 360, as a Specialist Agency, is that the ideas, integration, and implementation live in one agile team and solutions are turnkey. Part of the value of a Specialist, is that we don’t pass your campaign on, we manage the entire process and take responsibility at every point in the campaign journey.

There is value in diversity

MediaHeads 360 is a diverse team with a wealth of experience who create value at every point in a campaign journey. Our team is the golden thread that binds the idea, the integration, and the implementation of content campaigns together. A single point of communication that is supported by a diverse team of experts. Diversity means that we understand the variety of platforms available for campaign and content execution because our team has a broad and varied network. Diversity means we can speak to multiple platforms and decision makers to understand the best value proposition for your brand story. Diversity means we recognise opportunity and synergy across platforms as we’re not trying to push a one platform to the disadvantage of the total campaign. Diversity means varied ideas that have been interrogated, considering integration and implementation in a turnkey manner. At MediaHeads 360 we’ve created a diverse team as part of our value proposition in creating content solutions for clients.

There is value in innovation

The value of innovation is in the solution it creates. Creative innovation must be client centric. Knowing what clients and brands require creates value when you can pair that with platforms offering opportunities to ideate past the clutter. MediaHeads 360 has always believed in the power of bold ideas that are tailor made, purpose built and solve problems. Value is created in ideas that speak to the problem.

There is value in understanding inventory

Multiple platforms with a variety of personalities, time channels, costs and content opportunities create a myriad of inventory decisions. Where do we book? At what cost? How does the inventory compliment the campaign idea? When is the best time to run the campaign? Who do we use to compliment traditional inventory with integrated social media and web presence? These are all questions that form part of the MediaHeads 360 approach and solution when considering inventory opportunities.

There is value beyond inventory

At MediaHeads 360 we believe the value also lies beyond the inventory. It is in knowing what content and opportunities exist beyond the schedule and how to leverage these to the benefit of clients, platforms, and audiences. Value beyond inventory is created when you understand the media platform, how content marketing works, the strategy of media platforms and the content they offer. MediaHeads 360 thrives in value beyond inventory as we believe this is where meaningful impact and solutions are created. As a Specialist Agency, we nurture relationships to maximise inventory decisions and amplify content offerings that compliment brand messaging and audience needs.

There is value in understanding budgets

At MediaHeads 360 we work with a variety of platforms to create the best media solution in every campaign. Budget is a key consideration in planning and executing every campaign. Because we are platform agnostic, MediaHeads 360 will always make the best financial decision when working with your budget to maximise reach, frequency, and impact.

As you enter crunch time, MediaHeads 360 is looking forward to offering your brand the idea, implementation and integration solution that activates, captivates and amplifies. I’m sure you’ll enjoy the value of working with us.

