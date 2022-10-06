Media Moves: Showmax breaking audience records, Lerato Songelwa leads Hill+ Knowlton Strategies, Idea Hive joins forces with Nfinity













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: Three new Showmax record holders

Steinheist is the Steinhoff story

Showmax is on a roll, with its content dominating the 2022 SAFTAs and Emmys, and Reyka becoming the most nominated African series at the 2022 International Emmys, where it’s up for Best Drama and Best Actress (Kim Engelbrecht).

As Showmax grows, its content keeps breaking viewing records on the homegrown African streaming service. Here are three new record holders.

Blood Psalms, the biggest and most ambitious Showmax Original yet, has set a new record for the most first-day views on Showmax for any drama series, ahead of international titles like Game of Thrones.

Set in Ancient Africa, the action-packed epic Blood Psalms follows Princess Zazi (Bokang Phelane) as she battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through ancient curses, long-standing tribal vendettas and the wrath of the gods.

Steinheist has set a new record on Showmax for the most first-day views of any documentary series, ahead of the SAFTA-winning true crime phenomenon Devilsdorp. Both Showmax Originals are produced by IdeaCandy. Steinheist, which was called “truly world class” and “riveting” by BizNews, has given Showmax audiences an insider glimpse into the biggest corporate scam in South African history.

Political thriller seriesCounty 49 has broken the record for the most first-day views on Showmax in Kenya, claiming the spot previously held by The Real Housewives of Lagos. The Standard praises Country 49 as “enthralling”, calling the show “an explosion of action” and “a highly relatable tale of political pressure” that “keeps viewers at the edges of their seats.”

People moves

Gareth Grant joins Meta Media

Gareth Grant

Meta Media has announced that Gareth Grant has joined Meta Media Johannesburg as media and operations director.

“I have known Gareth for a few years and have been looking for a way to have him join our team as I’ve always been impressed with his professionalism, his demeanour around his colleagues and everyone within the industry,” said Kagiso Musi, group managing director.

Grant has held senior positions at client as well as agencies, fulfilling the roles of senior strategist, business unit head and lead negotiator with industry partners and media owners, across a myriad of brands in several industries. Additionally, he has spent four years on the AMASA committee, a judge at several industry award shows and has collected a few awards under his name too, including the Roger Garlick Award for excellence in media.

“I have always admired Meta Media for being that ‘So What?’ agency and impressed with how far they have come in such a short period of time. Their ethos of curiosity and the ability to go beyond what the data says and understand what it really means for their clients resonates with me,” said Grant. “I look forward to working with everyone at Meta Media and adding to an already amazing team.”

Hill +Knowlton Strategies appoints new MD Lerato Songelwa to lead local business operations

Lerato Songelwa

Award-winning communications and PR agency Hill+Knowlton has announced the appointment of Lerato Songelwa as managing director of Hill+ Knowlton Strategies South Africa. Songelwa took on her new role on 1 October, which involves driving the strategic direction and fostering new partnerships to support business growth. Songelwa takes over from Jennifer Leppington- Clark who has for the past four years led and contributed significantly to the South Africa business. Songelwa is a highly ambitious and performance-driven professional with a career spanning over 16 years in providing strategic communications and public relations advice and counsel to senior executives in public and private sector organisations.

“I am excited to share the news of this new appointment. Lerato who in her previous role as our Deputy MD, played an integral role in building the company’s success,” said Roz Thomas, Africa CEO of Hill+ Knowlton Strategies.

“It is with great optimism that I take on this new role. Working alongside the senior leadership team in South Africa, I am confident that Hill+Knowlton Strategies South Africa will continue to build its legacy by helping our clients succeed,” said Songelwa. “I am equally excited to lead the business in a time where Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is high on our and our clients’ agendas. I strongly believe in implementing and promoting DE&I practices across the business, to help build a culture where employees feel more valued, and therefore more loyal.”

Quinton Bronkhorst appointed BusinessTech editor

Quinton Bronkhorst

Quinton Bronkhorst has been appointed as BusinessTech editor from 1 October 2022 and takes over from outgoing editor Gareth Vorster. BusinessTech is part of Broad Media and is South Africa’s largest business publication with 6 million monthly readers and 20 million page views.

Bronkhorst joined BusinessTech in January 2012 as a business journalist and served as deputy editor from January 2018.

Over the last four years, with Vorster as editor and Bronkhorst as deputy editor, BusinessTech grew its readership by 375% and its page views by 49%.

Bronkhorst will build on this legacy and continue to bring South Africa up-to-date business news and insightful commentary.

“It has been an absolute joy to serve as editor of BusinessTech over the last ten years and to be a part of the publication’s exceptional growth,” Vorster said. “I have full confidence that BusinessTech will continue to thrive under Quinton’s leadership and cement itself as the best business news site in the country, serving its growing readership.”

Vorster leaves BusinessTech after a decade at the helm of the publication to enter the corporate world in Cape Town.

Business moves

Influencer marketing meets performance marketing as Idea Hive joins forces with Nfinity

Idea Hive, a cutting-edge performance marketing agency, recently partnered with Nfinity, the market leader in influencer marketing, with the brand goal of nourishing, building, and elevating existing media and communication-focused businesses.

Nfinity works with the majority of South Africa’s leading brands and agencies, this collaboration places Idea Hive amongst the entities that leverage on Nfinity’s technology and infrastructure in delivering influencers as a viable branding communication channel.

“Technology has now resulted in a flood of entrepreneurs, and with frequent changes come new opportunities to grow and innovate. Using influencer marketing allows brands to promote their content through someone whom a niche community engages with and trusts.

Partnering with market leaders such as Nfinity will certainly assist us to provide our clients with relevant and tailored solutions that align with their values and goals,” said Muzi Mthombeni, CXO at Idea Hive.

“Brands now have direct access to a diverse range of individuals who maintain a niche presence on platforms such as social media, blogs, and podcasts. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Idea Hive and providing them with access to a pool of influencers, across the influencer spectrum as we understand that each campaign has its own set of requirements that will necessitate the use of specific influencer types to achieve those goals,” added, Pieter Groenewald, CEO at Nfinity Influencer.

Through this partnership, Nfinity will play a critical role in assisting Idea Hive in continuing to provide clients with world-class and industry-leading performance marketing solutions.

Play.co.za: New online entertainment platform to disrupt the South African gaming market

South Africa’s booming gambling market ranks above its African peers, with financial experts predicting a gross revenue of over $2.3 billion by the end of 2022 and a further annual growth of around 6%,[1] while the number of active gamers in the country has been reported as 11 million.[2] Drivers of investment into the region are seen as the country’s young population as well, as the increasing adoption of smartphones and rising digital connectivity amid decreasing costs.

Riding the wave of this surging popularity is serial entrepreneur JP van der Spuy, has launched his latest venture, Play.co.za. “We are excited to launch Play.co.za, a premium online sports betting and gaming platform for the South African market, which offers users the latest in eSports and other interactive gaming experiences. As a community-driven a business with a tongue-in-cheek stance, we are looking to shake up South Africa’s burgeoning online gaming industry,” said Van der Spuy.

By no means a newcomer to the tech industry, van der Spuy is well-known as one of the co-founders of leading online payment platform Callpay, which was sold internationally in 2021 for $6.8 million. He says that his new gaming business draws on his deep understanding of digital platforms, as well as his passion for sport, using creativity and a good sense of humour to bring it all together into a seamless online gaming experience.

Even before its official launch, Play.co.za has attracted big sport and lifestyle brand partners, including ESPN Africa, Tropika Island of Treasure, Winelands 10s, Cape Town 10s and the World Swimsuit Model Search.

The billboard that’s a love letter to Jozi traffic

If you live in Gauteng and you listen to traffic reports, you’ll know all about the Buccleuch interchange. At the intersection of the N3, N1 and M1, it’s one of the busiest interchanges in Africa. Now there’s something else for motorists to look at while they sit in afternoon rush hour – a billboard that’s as much a love letter to Jozi traffic as it is an ad for a brand.

VALR.com is the biggest crypto exchange headquartered in Africa, and the brand has been advertising at the Buccleuch interchange since mid May. The message on that board was very simple: “Got Bitcoin?” with the VALR logo. Having been a familiar presence for three months, the marketing team felt that the time was right to switch up the creative and bring in a positive message about spring and new growth.

The new creative was inspired by VALR’s huge 37 metre billboard at Cape Town International arrivals, which tells an entire story as travellers walk alongside. There isn’t quite as much space at the Buccleuch interchange, so the focus is on telling Jozi that VALR loves the city where the company is headquartered. The design features one of the icons of a South African spring: a masked weaver building a nest, which happens to be branded with the Bitcoin logo. The nest is suspended from a tree budding with leaves and flowers, and eagle-eyed observers might notice that there’s a special detail hidden in the foliage: the branches of the tree are in the shape of the Buccleuch interchange, as seen from above.

A billboard can’t fix Jozi traffic – but hopefully it can make sitting in rush hour just that little bit more bearable. As VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani says, “We tried to create something beautiful. Some art for the city, plus an ode to those travelling that route.”

Celebrating Heritage, Tourism and Public Servants in Public Sector Leaders

Celebrating Heritage, Tourism and Public Service month, the September 2022 Edition of Public Sector Leaders, the magazine for South Africa’s decision makers in government, showcases a number of articles that illustrate the nation’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

With tourism on the rise once again, the publication analyses the industry by identifying top tourist destinations, but also shines a light on the phenomenal work conducted by four female SAPS officers, who dedicate their lives to keeping our nation safe.

This edition features the CEO of Numolux Group, Hilton Klein, as well as Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation, as this month’s Trailblazer. Women in Leadership features Deputy Public Services Minister, Dr Chana Pilane-Majake.

With the regional focus being the Western Cape, you can get up-to-date on exciting developments across this province. The National Energy Plan feature addresses one of the issues uppermost in our collective minds as we head into another round of load-shedding.

To download the September edition, click here.

Making moves

Clockwork opens applications for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme

Full-service agency Clockwork, in collaboration with Red & Yellow School of Creative Business, has opened applications for graduates in the media and marketing field to be considered for its 2023 Marketing Learnership Programme. This opportunity combines the aspects of an internship with formal training at one of the top institutes for advertising professionals in the country.

Internships and learnerships are a large part of Clockwork’s empowerment stance to upskill young talent in the industry, opening its doors to four young graduates each year with the intention of absorbing them into the staff body after the learnership period. The learnerships are targeted at uplifting youngsters that are looking for an opportunity to get into the industry, empowering unemployed youth, and narrowing the education and financial gap within our country.

Andre Potgieter, Senior HR Manager at Clockwork, said, “If you are selected to be a learner at Clockwork and dedicate your heart and mind to the full year, you will undoubtedly start seeing industry doors opening. Agency life is a unique and incredible experience. You will have the opportunity to immerse yourself in the advertising world and get to work with a bunch of creatively minded and forward-thinking individuals that are looking to compete with the best in the industry.”

Apart from working with experts and top brands, learners will gain valuable skills – such as how to manage multiple projects with competing deadlines – while keeping up with their studies.

To apply for consideration for the learnership programme, applicants should send their CV, a motivation letter, a 30-second video, as well as their qualifications or relevant certificates to Jobs@Clockworkmedia.co.za by 14 October 2022.

MACmobile launches MAC eCom Platform, bringing digital transformation to South African general trade

Andrew Dawson

MACmobile, a provider of cloud-based solutions for the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, has launched MAC eCom Platform, an end-to-end ecommerce platform developed specifically to bring digital transformation to South African general trade and the main market space. MAC eCom Platform offers a complete B2B platform with built-in warehousing, distribution, and sales modules to allow spazas to leverage direct order generation while offering independent distributors and wholesalers a powerful plug and play digital solution.

“With MAC eCom Platform, we bring a layer of digital transformation to an area of the value chain that has previously been hard to reach. Our progressive Web app is easy to use and ready to go on virtually any smart device, combining MACmobile’s range of solutions into a powerful solution that simplifies order taking and product management and brings line of sight through this area of the retail chain,” said Andrew Dawson, MD of MACmobile.

The app is easy to use and available on any device that has a Web browser, including most Android-based smartphones. Distributors and wholesalers simply upload their products to the platform to create a catalogue that is immediately live with their customer base. From here they can manage orders and stock levels, prepare orders for delivery, generate invoices, push promotional pricing, and create loyalty programmes. Spaza owners can download the app to access these products, pricing, and promotions, manage stock, generate, and track orders and even make use of online payment options.

New Definitive List Recognises Africa’s Next-Gen Culture Innovators

Johnnie Walker and Trace have partnered in an innovative new initiative, KEEP WALKING: AFRICA TOP 30, a definitive list recognising next generation cultural shapeshifters from across the African continent.

The List will identify and celebrate 30 next gen African cultural pioneers and visionaries who are not always recognised for it but are boldly pushing culture forward and making impact on the continent’s creative economy across music, film, media, fashion, and art.

The list of nominees will be revealed in October while members of the public are also encouraged to vote for cultural shapeshifters who they believe have given impetus to and moved culture forward, both across Africa and abroad.

“The culture is shifting across Africa in the most amazing ways, and we want this list to be a true reflection of the best next generation of cultural innovators from across the continent. We want creators to know that we see them, we hear them, and we celebrate them for their excellence. Trace is delighted to be partnering with Johnnie Walker™ in bringing this new awards platform to life,” said Valentine Gaudin-Muteba, Trace Managing Director, Southern Africa.

KEEP WALKING: AFRICA TOP 30 comes at a time when trends for Africa’s creative economy are overwhelmingly positive. UNESCO reports indicate that Africa’s still largely untapped film industry could quadruple revenue to $20 billion, and create an additional 20 million jobs, while digital music streaming revenue in Africa is expected to reach US$500 million by 2025.

Jacaranda FM Celebrates Purple With R50K Concert Experience Prize

Jacaranda FM celebrates ‘More Music you Love’ by paying homage to the canopies of purple blooms in their #JacarandasEverywhere campaign this month.

By showing the station the beautiful Jacaranda flowers in bloom everywhere, listeners could win a concert experience with tickets to either One Republic, Sting, or Imagine Dragons, including a VIP chauffeur driven service, a special wine and dine experience before the show, as well as accommodation on the night of the concert to the value of R50 000.

“Jacarandas bloom from late September to November, draping our urban landscapes and cityscapes in magnificent shades of purple. This annual burst of purple celebrates our passion for bringing families across Mzansi the best music, entertainment, news, and experiences – and so we created an interactive campaign that celebrated #JacarandasEverywhere,” shares Deirdre King, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM.

To enter, simply snap your yourself against a sea of #JacarandasEverywhere, upload the image to your social media platform of choice, and tag with #JacarandasEverywhere to be one of the lucky winners to walk away with the grand prize worth R50 000. Finalist will be highlighted on-air throughout the week, and spot prizes will also be up for grabs. Make sure you tune into Breakfast with Martin Bester on Friday 7 October between 06:00 and 09:00 for the winners announcement.

OFM Stasie2 kry sy eerste stem!

OFM is trots om aan te kondig dat ons 100% Afrikaanse aanlynstroom, OFM Stasie2, sy eerste aanbieder aangestel het.

Vanaf 3 Oktober 2022 kan aanhangers van Afrikaanse musiek aanlyn inskakel op Cyril Viljoen, die gewilde voormalige aanbieder van At Lunch op OFM, van Maandae tot Vrydae van 10:00 tot 14:00.

Aldus Tim Thabethe, OFM se programbestuurder is daar reeds ’n ruk gelede besluit om meer in OFM Stasie2 te belê ná sterk groei op die platform.

“Die plan was om ‘n stem by die 100% Afrikaanse musiekstroom te voeg. Dit het net sin gemaak om Cyril Viljoen as die eerste stem van OFM Stasie2 aan te stel – ons trots Afrikaanse aanbod. Cyril se passie vir sy taal maak hom die ideale persoon vir hierdie opwindende program.”

Viljoen, ‘n radioveteraan van meer as ’n dekade, en bekend daarvoor dat hy een van die beste stemme in die bedryf het, sê: “Stasie2 is vir dié van ons wat nog in Afrikaans droom.”

Luisteraars kan Stasie2 24/7 stroom by ofm.co.za/stasie2 of die gratis OFM slimfoontoep vir Apple en Android, of die rekenaartoep hier (//www.ofm.co.za/Content/159/ofm-s-got-an-app-for-that-) aflaai.

Vir meer inligting, kontak marketing@ofm.co.za.

