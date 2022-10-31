RIP Jeremy Mansfield, broadcaster extraordinaire













Broadcaster Jeremy Mansfield has lost his long and brave battle against cancer. The veteran radio man confirmed in August that he had stage 4 cancer, and was terminal and “now only subject to palliative care”. Mansfield recovered from leukaemia 13 years ago, before being diagnosed with liver cancer in January.

In the early hours on Monday morning, “a light went out in the world”, said his former on-air partner and friend, Samantha Cowen. “Jeremy Mansfield passed away just before dawn. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends and boundless love,” she wrote on Facebook. “Jeremy lived large, he didn’t know how to do small. He loved hard, laughed loud and managed to combine mischief and mayhem with heart and soul. The city was brighter and lighter with him on the airwaves, he changed lives every day. When he wasn’t raising millions for charity, he was raising fresh hell!”

Mansfield’s long and distinguished career culminated at HOT 102.7FM, where he worked until his illness finally prevented him from doing so.

“Jeremy really did change the South African radio landscape and was the benchmark for so many other radio presenters who came after him,” said Lloyd Madurai, managing director of HOT 102.7FM. “I saw that first-hand when we worked together at 94.7 Highveld Stereo (now 947), with Jeremy pushing the boundaries every day and becoming South Africa’s first ever ‘shock jock’, with the talent to go with it.”

Madurai said Mansfield leaves an enormous void in the industry. “But, we are comforted by the incredible impact Jeremy had on South African radio, shaking up the establishment and leaving his mark in the most entertaining and heart-warming way. The HOT family says, ‘Go well, our friend, and know that you made a difference’.” Mansfield was a force in the station’s CSI initiatives, particularly HOT Cares Christmas.

Mansfield was a drama and journalism graduate of Rhodes University, starting his career on Capital Radio 604 in 1986. He was one of SuperSport’s first in-studio TV anchors and going on to join Primedia in 1989. As host of the ‘Rude Awakening’ breakfast show on 94.7 Highveld Stereo, he became a household name. He joined HOT 102.7FM in 2018.

Tributes are pouring in as news of his death spreads. Rock professor Chris Prior wrote, “Although it was expected, I’m absolutely devastated at the news of Jeremy Mansfield finally departing this mortal coil. He was larger than life. A great broadcaster, and a wonderful human being. So sad. My sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He won’t be forgotten.”

Broadcaster Darren Scott said, “Another giant has left us. Jeremy Mansfield was one of those handful of radio personalities, like the late John Berks, who had a significant impact on the radio landscape in this country. The word ‘legend’ is attributed to many ….Jeremy transcended that, and ranks up there with the few that can be called icons! We started at Capital Radio together, under the late Kevin Savage’s wing. Back in those days, Jem brought one of his myriad of brilliant, hilarious characters to my show – the fictitious Hump Hanepoort, the rugby-loving station ‘security guard’ – and up to the last time we saw each other, he would always greet me with Humpies’ traditional ‘Jirre Jissus Mr Squat!!! How are it?’ greeting!”

And he added, “Farewell bud …. your family, friends and all the people whose lives you touched with your big personality and talent, will miss you immensely!”

Veteran radio man Brian Oxley woke up to the sad news on Monday morning. “He touched so many lives, either with a klap or a caress. He was talented and irreverent, he knew the biz and used it to his and others advantage. I hope the hundreds of people he helped, take a few moments to pause and reflect on how their lives were changed by Jeremy. He connected with so many people on different levels. Go well Jeremy and thank you for the vrot jokes and the beers!”

One of Mandy Wiener’s first jobs was as traffic writer for Rude Awakening. “You were a broadcasting legend Jem,” she wrote on Facebook. “You made everyone laugh with you. You made everyone cry with you. That takes enormous skill and artistry in this game. One of my first jobs in radio was writing traffic for the Rude Awakening so that meant I got to work in the RAW studio for a few months. It was an experience to watch first hand! Good Morning bunnies! Joburg will miss you. RIP Jeremy Mansfield.”

Announcing he was terminal in August, Mansfield referred to the hospice where he received care in the final months of his life. “This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the the time I have left and fulfill as many dreams, big and small, I have in my bucketlist. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families starts today.”

RIP Jeremy Mansfield. And condolences to your family, friends and South Africans.







Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 60 times, 63 visits today)