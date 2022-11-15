Astrid Staegemann promoted to Media Director, iProspect SA













[PRESS OFFICE] We are delighted to announce that Astrid Staegemann, has been promoted to Media Director for iProspect South Africa.

Astrid has been part of the dentsu group for the past 10 years and has contributed significantly towards the success of a diverse range of clients and the business growth of Vizeum, which transitioned into iProspect recently.

“I am in restless pursuit to help create a unified culture of integration across our offices, while collaboratively building the success of iProspect with our very talented teams. I am driven to deliver an innovation canvas and commercial success never seen before. I’m privileged to have led various teams to deliver multi award-winning strategic campaigns for a vast portfolio of clients over the last decade, including Golds across the AMASA Awards, New Generation Awards and African Cristal Awards to mention a few,” said Staegemann.

Staegemann has also been a judge in the Global iProspect Awards for the past two years running.

“Astrid has been a respected contributor to our local and more recently, global, advertising industry for the past 15 years; and the new appointment to Media Director for iProspect South Africa is an opportunity for both iProspect and Astrid; to be launched to new heights. I am so proud of what Astrid has achieved in the time that we have worked alongside one another and know that she will rise even further”, Clare Trafankowska-Neal, Managing Director, iProspect South Africa.

About dentsu – Dentsu is a network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Dentsu delivers people-focused solutions and services to drive better business and societal outcomes. This is delivered through five global leadership brands – Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu X, iProspect and Merkle, each with deep specialisms.

Dentsu radically collaborative team of diverse creators unifies people, clients and capabilities through horizontal creativity to help clients create culture, change society, and invent the future. Powered by 100% renewable energy, dentsu operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists, and partners with 95 of the top 100 global advertisers.

www.dentsu.com

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)