Authentic engagement = effective communication













One of Yale University’s most popular classes, described as ‘explosively’ so by Business Insider, is The Science of Well-Being. Boasting the most enrolments in the 300-year history of the Ivy League institution, it uncovers the source and practice of human happiness, beyond the façade so often exhibited.

The core exercises point towards creating authentic communication within ourselves and with those whose presence we value.

Alungile Sixishe

Having been in the media space from a stakeholder, sales leadership, and business intelligence perspective – at The Media Connection, and now as CEO at Motherland OMNi – it has been quite the journey to see how marketing has changed direction from mass messaging to the market of one at scale.

Through all the trends that we see, lasting impact and brand love always come from relatable, trustworthy, and empathetic communication. In our area of expertise, we get to engage with the consumers at ground level.

We get to understand the communities from a granular perspective, and engage in training and education where we learn about the nuances of the communities we serve and, in turn, impart knowledge and experience to the future leaders and communicators of those same communities.

These engagements give us insights into the receptivity of these communities, and how we, along with the brands whose messages we facilitate, can participate organically, and become part of the communities’ (geographic/psychographic) lifestyle.

In a space where communication and connectivity have such a high cost, Motherland OMNi bridges the gap through access and information distribution. We facilitate safe spaces where individuals’ voices are heard, representation is felt, and where brand expression translates well because of purpose-driven messaging.

Global marketing partner Brilliant Noise reminds us, “Resilient brands are born out of a belief that is shared with customers. They recognise and value a common purpose. A common purpose is credible and meaningful for both customers and employees.” This is our ethos and the foundation of the platforms that we advocate. They give back, give hope, offer representation, upskill, and allow their communities to thrive and be heard.

These principles must apply across the board, regardless of where that communication takes place. It may be directly, or through layers of technology, space, and time. Its effectiveness and engagement must connect through authenticity. Some communities struggle to engage in 3IR, let alone 4IR & 5IR. As the media fraternity, we must meet audiences and tribes where they are, but we can also enable their journey to where we’re going – while giving them the experience of a lifetime.

