Roxana Ravjee to take up the reins as dentsu SA CEO

[PRESS OFFICE] Coming straight off an incredible week of industry accolades, as we ranked number one network in South Africa, and Carat, ranking as the number one media agency in SA, for business retained and gained, we announce that Roxana Ravjee, will be stepping into the dentsu SA CEO role.

“Roxana brings her undeniable expertise in marketing, communications, management, performance, and financial acumen, with more than 20 years industry experience as a key strategic leader and innovator within our industry, to dentsu. We found in her the perfect match, with as much passion and drive as we have for our continued growth, innovation, and industry lead position. Roxana will certainly be pivotal in growing dentsu SA to greater success,” said Dawn Rowlands, CEO dentsu Africa.

“It is hugely exciting to have Roxana join our business. Her strong leadership skills combined with high energy; creativity and enthusiasm are invaluable to our company’s continued success going forward, and aligned to our global vision of becoming a more connected organisation, Roxana will be central in accelerating our SA business in this space,” added Ruschda Ismail – dentsu SA CFO

Ravjee said, “I am looking forward to continuing the vision and strategy of dentsu SA alongside an incredibly tenacious and talented team and valued clients. One of the main attractions to dentsu SA is their focus on women, youth and people mentorship and development that I am a strong advocate of. I live by the ethos of “Do what you love and love what you do” which sits deep within my work ethic and belief which I will instil in my new journey with dentsu SA”.

For further information, contact: Ingrid von Stein, Communications Manager – ingrid.vonstein@dentsu.com

Dentsu is a network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities and create new paths to growth in the sustainable economy. Dentsu delivers people-focused solutions and services to drive better business and societal outcomes. This is delivered through five global leadership brands – Carat, Dentsu Creative, dentsu X, iProspect and Merkle, each with deep specialisms.

Dentsu International’s radically collaborative team of diverse creators unifies people, clients and capabilities through horizontal creativity to help clients create culture, change society, and invent the future.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, Dentsu International operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 46,000 dedicated specialists, and partners with 95 of the top 100 global advertisers.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.

(Visited 136 times, 26 visits today)